Tudor Gold Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 3.55 million compared to CAD 1.4 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.
For the six months, net loss was CAD 4.9 million compared to CAD 4.48 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.
Tudor Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 24, 2023 at 06:48 pm EST
