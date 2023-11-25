Tudor Gold Corp. is a Canada-based precious and base metals exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in exploration and development in the Skeena Mining Division, north-western British Columbia. The Company's principal project is a joint venture on the Treaty Creek property in the Golden Triangle area north of Stewart, British Columbia. The Company's Treaty Creek property covers an area of approximately 17,913-hectares. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Electrum, Mackie West, Mackie East, Orion, Fairweather, Delta and the High North properties, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area. The Company covers an area of approximately 650-hectare and is located between the past-producing Silbak Premier mine, approximately 25 kilometers (km) south, and Newcrest Mining Ltd.'s Brucejack mine approximately 20 km to the north. The Crown property consists of the contiguous Mackie West, Mackie East, Orion, Fairweather, Delta and High North claim groups.

Sector Gold