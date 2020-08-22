Log in
Tudor Gold Grants Options

08/22/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2020) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") announces the issuance of 2 million stock options with an exercise price of $2.82 per share, expiring on August 21st, 2024. The stock options are being issued to directors, officers and consultants of the company and are subject to regulatory approval.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Electrum Project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Catalin Kilofliski
Director Corporate Development and Communications
Tel. 604-559-8092
Email: catalin@tudor-gold.com

or

Carsten Ringler
Manager Investor Relations
Phone: +49 1726918274
E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62330


© Newsfilecorp 2020
