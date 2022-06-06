Tudor Gold : Read all about it

TUDOR GOLD TO EXHIBIT AT SEVERAL UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES



Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce the Company will be exhibiting at several important precious metals' investor conferences in North America over the next few months. Details of the upcoming events and registration information is listed below.

2022 PDAC (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada), Toronto, Canada (June 13 - 15). Conference link: https://www.pdac.ca/convention

Please visit us at booth 2931 (https://www.pdac.ca/convention/maps?l=2931)

2022 Rule Symposium, Boca Raton, Florida (July 26 - 29). Conference link: https://rulesymposium.com/

Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek, Colorado (September 13 - 16). Conference link: https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2022-precious-metals-summit-beaver-creek/

The conferences connect retail & institutional investors to some of the most prospective investment opportunities currently available in the global precious metals sectors.

TUDOR GOLD's representatives would be happy to meet you at the conferences and give you an update on the Company's latest activities and developments.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newcrest Mining Limited's Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021 Tudor published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" dated March 1, 2021, on the Company's Sedar profile. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Crown Project and a 100% interest in the Eskay North Project, all located in the Golden Triangle area.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Phone: (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

or

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com