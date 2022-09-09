Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Tudor Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUD   CA89901P1071

TUDOR GOLD CORP.

(TUD)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:57 2022-09-09 pm EDT
0.9500 CAD   +2.15%
08/30TUDOR GOLD : Read all about it
PU
08/30Tudor Gold Announces Upsize of Amended Private Placement Financing to $8 Million and Amendment to Arrangement Agreement
NE
08/29Tudor Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tudor Gold : Read all about it

09/09/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Download as PDF
September 9, 2022
Vancouver, B.C.
TUDOR GOLD REPORTS ON RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

VANCOUVER, BC, September 9, 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 7, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 79,136,628 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 39.85% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the record date. The shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of the special resolution to approve the proposed plan of arrangement previously disclosed in Tudor Gold's news releases dated July 13, 2021, February 1, 2022, July 8, 2022, August 4, 2022, August 10, 2022 and August 30, 2022 (the "Arrangement"). The special resolution with respect to the Arrangement was approved by 99.93% of the votes cast by shareholders. The closing of the Arrangement is subject to obtaining a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The shareholders also approved the annual matters presented for approval at the Meeting. All five of the individuals nominated for the board of directors were re-elected being Ken Konkin, Helmut Finger, Sean Pownall, Ronald Stoeferle and Natalie Senger. The shareholders also re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company, approved and ratified the Company's stock option plan and approved the implementation of the stock option plan for Goldstorm Metals Corp.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newcrest Mining Limited's Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021 Tudor published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" dated March 1, 2021, on the Company's Sedar profile. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Crown project and a 100% interest in the Eskay North project, all located in the Golden Triangle area.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:
Chris Curran
Head of Corporate Development and Communications
Phone: (604) 559 8092
E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

or

Carsten Ringler
Head of Investor Relations and Communications
Phone: +49 151 55362000
E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About TUDOR GOLD

TUDOR GOLD Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Crown Project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Disclaimer

Tudor Gold Corp. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 19:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TUDOR GOLD CORP.
08/30TUDOR GOLD : Read all about it
PU
08/30Tudor Gold Announces Upsize of Amended Private Placement Financing to $8 Million and Am..
NE
08/29Tudor Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/23Tudor Gold Intersects 9.55 gt AuEQ over 10.5 Meters within 102.0 Meters of 2.64 gt AuEQ..
AQ
08/23Tudor Gold Corp. Announces Fifth Set of Drill Results for Phase I of the 2022 Explorati..
CI
08/23TUDOR GOLD : Read all about it
PU
08/23Tudor Gold Intersects 9.55 g/t AuEQ over 10.5 Meters Within 102.0 Meters of 2.64 g/t Au..
NE
08/12Tudor Gold Re-Enters and Extends 2021 Drill Hole GS-21-113-W2 and Reports a Final Compo..
AQ
08/12American Creek Announces Extension of 2021 Drill Hole GS-21-113-W2 and Reports a Final ..
AQ
08/11Tudor Gold Re-Enters and Extends 2021 Drill Hole GS-21-113-W2 and Reports a Final Compo..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -9,80 M -7,51 M -7,51 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -18,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 185 M 142 M 142 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart TUDOR GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Tudor Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUDOR GOLD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,93 CAD
Average target price 2,84 CAD
Spread / Average Target 205%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth J. Konkin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott C. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Siddharth Rajeev Vice President & Head-Research
Helmut Finger Independent Director
Sean P. Pownall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUDOR GOLD CORP.-55.92%141
NEWMONT CORPORATION-31.65%33 644
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-15.09%27 711
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-19.18%19 565
POLYUS-35.94%18 589
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-21.83%14 613