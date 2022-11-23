Tudor Gold : Read all about it

TUDOR GOLD INTERSECTS STRONG GOLD-COPPER PORPHYRY MINERALIZATION RETURNING 1.71 G/T AUEQ OVER 180.0 M WITHIN 489.0 M OF 1.12 G/T AUEQ WITHIN THE STEP-OUT AREA OUTSIDE OF THE GOLDSTORM DEPOSIT, TREATY CREEK

VANCOUVER, BC, November 23, 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to present the ninth and final set of drill results for the 2022 exploration program (the "Program") at their flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments: "We are very pleased to announce results from the Treaty Creek exploration campaign with the release of five drill holes completed on our Goldstorm Deposit. The best result was from the northern step-out area well outside the estimated resource area with hole GS-22-159. The CS600 domain contained 1.71 g/t AuEQ over 180 meters (m) with 0.92 g/t Au, 6.10 g/t Ag and 0.61 % Cu.This drill hole ended in strong copper mineralization and this composite was centred on a much larger composite of489.0 m averaging 1.12 g/t AuEQ (0.66 g/t Au, 3.60 g/t Ag, 0.36 % Cu). Ground conditions prevented the completion of this drill hole. Also of significance, silver grades we elevated within several holes of the newly discovered northern extension of the CS600 domain. Drill hole GS-22-162 intersected 1.34 g/t AuEQ over 145.5 m with 0.61 g/t Au, 12.01 g/t Ag and 0.5 % Cu. In addition to expanding the deposit to the north, we were successful in confirming the near-surface, southeasterly expansion of the newlydiscovered Route 66 Zone that yielded 0.95 g/t AuEQ over 42.0 m. We continue to observe higher gold, silver and copper grades throughout the northern step-out expansion of the Goldstorm Deposit than the grades derived from the 2021 Initial Resource Estimate. Despite significantly expanding the resource limits of the Goldstorm Deposit, it remains open in all directions and at depth. Our geologists will focus their attention on refining the geological model and completing an updated Goldstorm resource for 2023. In addition, numerous samples were collected for on-going petrographic, mineralogical and metallurgical studies that will be carried out during the following winter months.

We thank and congratulate our staff and contractors for their safe and professional conduct in making the 2022 exploration season at Treaty Creek such a successful program."

The Program at the Treaty Creek property included an aggressive resource expansion and delineation plan for several areas, including the Goldstorm Deposit and the Eureka and Calm Before the Storm Zones. Results included in this press release are reported from five diamond drill holes that were drilled on the Goldstorm Deposit (Sections 110+00 NE, 117+00 NE, 118+00 NE, M and N). At Goldstorm, four out of five holes were drilled partially or completely outside the 2021 NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate area (see link: corresponding Treaty Creek plan map and sections).

GOLDSTORM DEPOSIT

SECTION 110+00 NE

GS-22-160 was drilled to target the gold-dominant Route 66 zone. An intercept of 42.0 m grading 0.95 g/t AuEQ (0.87 g/t Au, 1.66 g/t Ag, 0.05 % Cu) was returned that included a higher-grade segment of 1.91 g/t AuEQ (1.83 g/t Au, 1.02 g/t Ag, 0.06 % Cu) over 13.5 m.

SECTION 117+00 NE

GS-22-162 was drilled to target the CS600 domain, just outside of northeastern edge of the 2021 mineral resource area. An intercept of the CS600 gold-copper porphyry system was intercepted over a drill length of 258.0 m averaging 1.03 g/t AuEQ (0.56 g/t Au, 8.42 g/t Ag, 0.31 % Cu) with an enriched zone of 1.34 g/t AuEQ (0.61 g/t Au, 12.01 g/t Ag, 0.5 % Cu) over 145.5 m.

SECTION 118+00 NE

GS-22-161 was drilled as a 150 m northeastern step-out from the 2021 mineral resource area. An intercept of the gold-copper porphyry system was intercepted over a drill length of 185.0 m averaging 1.26 g/t AuEQ (0.74 g/t Au, 6.06 g/t Ag, 0.38 % Cu) with an enriched segment of 72.0 m grading 1.57 g/t AuEQ (0.85 g/t Au, 6.27 g/t Ag, 0.55 % Cu). This hole demonstrates the strong continuity of gold-copper porphyry mineralization in the host intrusive to the northeast and that the CS600 system remains completely open in this direction.

SECTION M

GS-22-157 was drilled to determine the deep extension of mineralization along CS600, south of GS-21-113-W2. A drill length intercept of 220.5 m of 0.90 g/t AuEQ (0.41 g/t Au, 7.88 g/t Ag, 0.33 % Cu) as well as an enriched zone of 89.5 m of 1.09 g/t AuEQ (0.44 g/t Au, 7.63 g/t Ag, 0.48 % Cu) clearly demonstrates the continuity of the gold-copper porphyry intrusive system at depth.

SECTION N

GS-22-159 was drilled to determine the deep extension of mineralization along CS600, north of GS-21-113-W2. A drill length intercept of 489.0 m of 1.12 g/t AuEQ (0.66 g/t Au, 3.60 g/t Ag, 0.36 % Cu) as well as an enriched zone of 180.0 m of 1.71 g/t AuEQ (0.92 g/t Au, 6.10 g/t Ag, 0.61 % Cu) strongly demonstrates the continuity of gold-copper porphyry intrusive system at depth and to the north. This hole ended in mineralization.

Table 1: Drilling Results for Goldstorm Deposit in Press Release November 23, 2022

Section Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(ppm) AuEQ

(g/t) M GS-22-157 (300H) 381.00 586.50 205.50 0.63 2.80 230 0.69 Including 390.00 409.50 19.50 1.25 1.18 58 1.27 And 1080.00 1129.50 49.50 0.64 1.20 191 0.68 And (CS600) 1659.00 1879.50 220.50 0.41 7.88 3329 0.90 Including (CS600) 1665.00 1754.50 89.50 0.44 7.63 4760 1.09 N GS-22-159 (300H) 579.00 610.50 31.50 0.87 3.73 129 0.93 And 651.00 726.00 75.00 1.56 4.90 82 1.63 Including 667.50 679.50 12.00 4.76 11.32 94 4.91 And (CS600) 1140.25 1629.0 489.0 0.66 3.60 3574 1.12 Including 1291.50 1471.50 180.00 0.92 6.10 6131 1.71 110+00 NE GS-22-160 (300H) 75.00 181.50 106.50 0.95 2.28 136 0.99 Including 106.50 138.00 31.50 1.43 5.40 333 1.53 And 213.00 260.00 47.00 0.69 1.10 78 0.71 And (Route 66) 432.00 474.00 42.00 0.87 1.66 534 0.95 Including 448.50 462.00 13.50 1.83 1.02 562 1.91 117+00 NE GS-22-161 (CS600) 870.50 1055.50 185.00 0.74 6.06 3809 1.26 Including 910.00 982.00 72.00 0.85 6.27 5493 1.57 118+00 NE GS-22-162 (CS600) 792.00 1050.00 258.00 0.56 8.42 3124 1.03 Including 898.50 1044.00 145.50 0.61 12.01 5022 1.34 All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release November 23, 2022

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (ᵒ) Dip (ᵒ) Depth (m) M GS-22-157 428804.46 6273271.67 1326.91 290 -54 1932 N GS-22-159 428925.03 6273439.09 1397.48 320 -66 1386 110+00 NE GS-22-160 428781.20 6273288.86 1345.30 323 -53 1635 117+00 NE GS-22-161 428421.82 6272836.42 1323.19 112 -45 726 118+00 NE GS-22-162 428933.26 6273444.28 1397.98 310 -73 1121

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newcrest Mining Limited's Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021 Tudor published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" dated March 1, 2021, on the Company's Sedar profile. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Crown project located in the Golden Triangle.

