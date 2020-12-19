DGAP-AFR : Tuff Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Tuff Group AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Tuff Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial
reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Act]
2020-12-19 / 19:07
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Tuff Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2021
Address: http://www.tuffgroup.com/investors
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2021
Address: http://www.tuffgroup.com/investors
*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021
Address: http://www.tuffgroup.com/investors
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021
Address: http://www.tuffgroup.com/investors
2020-12-19 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Tuff Group AG
Frankfurter Ring 150, Haus 3
80807 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.tuffgroup.com
End of News DGAP News Service
1156490 2020-12-19
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 19, 2020 13:07 ET (18:07 GMT)