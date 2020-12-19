Log in
TUFF GROUP AG

(TUF)
DGAP-AFR : Tuff Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12/19/2020 | 01:08pm EST
 DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Tuff Group AG / Preliminary 
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 
Tuff Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial 
reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German 
Securities Act] 
 
2020-12-19 / 19:07 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according 
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Tuff Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be 
disclosed: 
 
*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group* 
 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2021 
Address: http://www.tuffgroup.com/investors 
 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: February 26, 2021 
Address: http://www.tuffgroup.com/investors 
 
*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)* 
 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021 
Address: http://www.tuffgroup.com/investors 
 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021 
Address: http://www.tuffgroup.com/investors 
 
2020-12-19 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Tuff Group AG 
          Frankfurter Ring 150, Haus 3 
          80807 Munich 
          Germany 
Internet: www.tuffgroup.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1156490 2020-12-19

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2020 13:07 ET (18:07 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2018 - - -
Net income 2018 -0,08 M -0,10 M -0,10 M
Net cash 2018 0,05 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 9,12 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
EV / Sales 2017 -
EV / Sales 2018 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paulraj Natarajan Executive Chairman-Management Board
Vinod Pillai Chief Operating Office
Carlo Arachi Member-Supervisory Board
Mahalakshmi Mahalingam Member-Supervisory Board
Govindarajan Paulraj Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUFF GROUP AG-37.36%11
VINCI SA-15.21%57 698
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.54%32 997
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.22%24 501
FERROVIAL, S.A.-15.31%20 614
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.74%18 954
