DGAP-AFR : Tuff Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Tuff Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Tuff Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2020-12-19 / 19:07 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Tuff Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: *Report Type: Annual financial report of the group* Language: German Date of disclosure: February 26, 2021 Address: http://www.tuffgroup.com/investors Language: English Date of disclosure: February 26, 2021 Address: http://www.tuffgroup.com/investors *Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)* Language: German Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021 Address: http://www.tuffgroup.com/investors Language: English Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021 Address: http://www.tuffgroup.com/investors 2020-12-19 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Tuff Group AG Frankfurter Ring 150, Haus 3 80807 Munich Germany Internet: www.tuffgroup.com End of News DGAP News Service 1156490 2020-12-19

