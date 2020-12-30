Log in
TUFF GROUP AG

TUFF GROUP AG

(TUF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-Adhoc: Tuff Group AG: Tuff Group AG intends unscheduled depreciation on fixed assets

12/30/2020 | 01:30pm EST
 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Tuff Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Tuff Group AG: Tuff Group AG intends unscheduled depreciation on fixed 
assets 
 
30-Dec-2020 / 19:29 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation 
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Tuff Group AG intends unscheduled depreciation on fixed assets* 
 
Frankfurt am Main, 30 December 2020: In the course of preparing its 
financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, Tuff 
Group AG will recognise an impairment loss of EUR 33,215,000.00 on the 
balance sheet value of the shares in its sole subsidiary, Tuff Offshore Pte. 
Ltd, which operates as a plant engineering company in the oil and gas 
sector. 
 
The write-down is due to a revaluation of fixed assets made to take account 
of macroeconomic changes as part of the preparation of the annual financial 
statements for the 2019 financial year. The global demand for oil and gas 
has decreased significantly. This circumstance thus also has a significant 
impact on the valuation of the business shares in the sole subsidiary, Tuff 
Offshore Pte. Ltd, which carries out plant construction projects in the 
field of oil and gas production. 
 
An additional devaluation requirement for the balance sheet value of the 
shares in 2020 as an effect of the Corona pandemic is not expected. 
 
The write-down not only reduces the value of the financial assets in the 
balance sheet, but also the EBIT and the annual result. On the other hand, 
the unscheduled depreciation has no effect on the cash flow. The write-down 
also has no impact on the 2019 consolidated financial statements of Tuff 
Group AG, which are to be prepared in accordance with International 
Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). 
 
Notifier: Ganesh Paulraj, Executive Board Member, TUFF Group AG, Marienplatz 
2, 80331 Munich, Germany 
 
*To Tuff Group AG (www.tuffgroup.com):* 
Tuff Group's business is focused on oil & gas, infrastructure, marine, 
energy and power generation. 
In the oil & gas sector, the Tuff Group is operationally active as an 
equipment manufacturer and provider of complete solutions for the 
engineering, procurement and construction, fabrication, integration, 
installation, commissioning & operations (EPC & O) of marine and ship 
equipment, floating platform superstructures and fixed installations for the 
global oil and gas industry. In particular, the equipment offered includes 
sea-based production and refining facilities such as FPSO (Floating 
Production Storage and Offloading Unit) vessels, MOPU (Mobile Offshore 
Production Unit) mobile production facilities, FSU (Floating Storage Unit) 
floating storage and regasification units, FSRU (Floating Storage & 
Regasification Unit) refineries, platforms and onshore factories. 
In the infrastructure sector, Tuff Group is active as an EPC (engineering, 
procurement, construction) company and general contractor for large 
public-private partnership projects such as transport and bridge 
infrastructure, airports and housing, as well as utility plants for 
utilities. 
In the field of energy & power generation, Tuff offers engineering, 
procurement and construction (EPC) of power generation plants in both the 
conventional and renewable energy sectors, in addition to waste-to-energy 
(WTE) projects. 
 
30-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory 
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Tuff Group AG 
             Frankfurter Ring 150, Haus 3 
             80807 Munich 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 69 98972350 
E-mail:      investorrelations@tuffgroup.com 
Internet:    www.tuffgroup.com 
ISIN:        DE000A161N22 
WKN:         A161N2 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard) 
EQS News ID: 1157974 
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service 
 
1157974 30-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2020 13:29 ET (18:29 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.55% 51.42 Delayed Quote.-22.88%
SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME D'EXPLOSIFS ET PRODUITS CHIMIQUES 0.00% 500 Real-time Quote.-34.64%
TUFF GROUP AG 0.00% 0.226 Delayed Quote.-37.91%
WTI 0.29% 48.271 Delayed Quote.-22.14%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paulraj Natarajan Executive Chairman-Management Board
Vinod Pillai Chief Operating Office
Carlo Arachi Member-Supervisory Board
Mahalakshmi Mahalingam Member-Supervisory Board
Govindarajan Paulraj Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUFF GROUP AG-37.91%11
VINCI SA-16.04%57 225
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-12.10%31 808
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.57%24 593
FERROVIAL, S.A.-15.28%20 251
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-12.12%18 116
