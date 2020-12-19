DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Tuff Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Tuff Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



19.12.2020 / 19:07

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Tuff Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: February 26, 2021Address: http://www.tuffgroup.com/investors Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: February 26, 2021Address: http://www.tuffgroup.com/investors Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 31, 2021Address: http://www.tuffgroup.com/investors Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 31, 2021Address: http://www.tuffgroup.com/investors

