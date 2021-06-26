Tuff Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
06/26/2021 | 08:51am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Tuff Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Tuff Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
26.06.2021 / 14:50
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Tuff Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2020: