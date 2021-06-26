Log in
    TUF   DE000A161N22

TUFF GROUP AG

(TUF)
Tuff Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06/26/2021 | 08:51am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Tuff Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Tuff Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.06.2021 / 14:50
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tuff Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2020:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2021
Address: http://tuffgroup.com/investors

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2021
Address: http://tuffgroup.com/investors

26.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Tuff Group AG
Marienplatz 2
80331 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.tuffgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1212330  26.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212330&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
