It's Almost Tee-time: Tufin is going to the PGA!

Tufin's Chief Executive Officer to Deliver Keynote at the Fortinet PGA Championship Security Symposium

Tufin is excited to be a Premier Sponsor of the Fortinet PGA Championshipwhich kicks off the PGA season in Napa, CA., at the Silverado Resort and Spa. The event will run Monday, September 13through Sunday, September 19, as well as the Security Symposium, which will be held at the same location on Tuesday, September 14 through Friday, September 17.

We're truly bringing our 'A' game to the event, and in addition to our sponsorship, Tufin's Chief Executive Officer, Ruvi Kitov, will deliver the keynote session entitled 'How Enterprise Access Policies Can Drive Digital Transformation and Enable the Cloud.' Ruvi's keynote presentation is part of the event's Tuesday Security Symposium, presented by Tufin on September 14, 2021.

With the proliferation of access across on-premise, SDN and cloud environments, the attack surface is continually increasing. At the same time, many enterprises lack a comprehensive access policy, governing who can talk to whom, and what can talk to what. Instead, enterprises typically rely on institutional knowledge or manual and cumbersome systems to manage access between systems, across networks, and in the cloud.

In this session, Ruvi will discuss why now is the time for enterprises to build comprehensive, enterprise-wide access policies that span the entire organization (including the cloud) - and then leverage these policies to automate security operations.

According to Ruvi, with the amount of enterprise-wide digital transformation initiatives continuing to increase, companies need to understand that their potential risk is increasing at the same time. Having a strong security policy in place and working to automate enforcement of those policies is critical to having these long-term technology investments pay off.

We also heard from John Maddison, CMO & EVP Products at Fortinet about his thoughts on Tufin's integration with Fortinet. 'Tufin and Fortinet's partnership benefits companies looking to be able to manage complex network environments. Together through our integrated solutions, we can provide IT teams the benefits and ease-of-use that comes from a single pane of glass, providing visibility and risk-free firewall policy modifications.'

Fortinet and its channel and Fabric-Ready partners, including Tufin, have come together to build a thought leadership Security Symposium focused on value, insights, and solutions thinking. Throughout the event, discussions will take place around the latest evolution of cybersecurity, including new and emerging technologies such as achieving Zero Trust network access and the future of remote work.

Our involvement in this event highlights our strong commitment to Fortinet as a Fabric-ready Partner in the Fortinet Open Ecosystem. Together, Tufin Orchestration Suite, FortiGate Firewalls and FortiManager provide enterprises with advanced network security protection and visibility, enabling agile and risk-free policy modifications.

To learn more about Tufin's integration with Fortinet, please visit: https://www.tufin.com/supported-devices-and-platforms/fortinet-firewalls.