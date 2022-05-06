Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUFN   IL0011571556

TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(TUFN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/06 04:00:02 pm EDT
12.82 USD   +0.31%
05/02TUFIN INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Proposed Sale of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. - TUFN
BU
05/02SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TVTY, VWTR, TUFN
PR
04/29TUFIN INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. - TUFN
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tufin Directs Investors to its Annual Report on Form 20-F

05/06/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, advised investors that a copy of its filed annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 7, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.tufin.com/home/default.aspx or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Tufin will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to investors@tufin.com, or by mail to Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., 5 HaShalom Road, ToHa Tower, Tel Aviv 6789205, Israel.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility despite ever-changing business demands while reducing costs, ensuring compliance with regulations and internal policies, and maintaining a robust security posture. A single solution designed to meet the needs of both network and cloud security teams, the Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement accurate changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
05/02TUFIN INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Proposed Sale of Tufin Software T..
BU
05/02SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TVTY, VWTR, TUFN
PR
04/29TUFIN INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER A : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
04/18SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TVTY, CDK, SAIL, TUFN
PR
04/11TUFIN INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER A : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
04/11SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LHCG, NLSN, TVTY, TUFN
PR
04/07Baird Adjusts Price Target on Tufin Software Technologies to $13 From $11, Maintains Ne..
MT
04/07TUFN ALERT : Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Tufin Software Techn..
AQ
04/06SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Tumble Wednesday
MT
04/06SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 125 M - -
Net income 2022 -42,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 491 M 491 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 542
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,78 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reuven Kitov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jack Wakileh Chief Financial Officer
Reuven Harrison Director & Chief Technology Officer
Raj Motwane Senior Vice President-Services & Operations
Michal Lewy-Harush Global Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.21.14%491
ADOBE INC.-29.37%189 241
WORKDAY INC.-28.32%49 151
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.83%46 972
AUTODESK, INC.-27.54%43 155
DATADOG, INC.-37.19%35 232