  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUFN   IL0011571556

TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(TUFN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-24 pm EDT
12.94 USD   +2.54%
05:20aTUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES : CEO Ruvi Kitov to Present Keynote on Securing Connectivity in the Cloud at the Fortinet PGA Championship Security Summit
PU
08/29TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.(NYSE : TUFN) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/25Turn/River Management, L.P. completed the acquisition of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd..
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tufin Software Technologies : CEO Ruvi Kitov to Present Keynote on Securing Connectivity in the Cloud at the Fortinet PGA Championship Security Summit

09/13/2022 | 05:20am EDT
BOSTON - September 12, 2022 - Tufin®, the leader in security policy automation, today announced that its co-founder and CEO, Ruvi Kitov, will present a keynote address at this year's Fortinet PGA Championship event. Entitled "Securing Connectivity in the Cloud - with Policy-based Automation," Ruvi's keynote presentation will be part of Tuesday's Security Summit.

In this session, Ruvi will discuss how organizations are moving more of their infrastructure to the cloud. This trend is blurring the edge of the enterprise network, with many applications straddled across on-premise, public cloud and edge locations. As a result, network security teams are now often tasked with securing access throughout the ever-expanding network, including East-West and North-South connectivity inside enterprise cloud environments.

As a part of his presentation, Ruvi will highlight recent trends and significant changes that affect security teams, such as the variety of security controls, different stakeholders and complexity of the environments they have to deal with. He will also share advice on how a policy-based automation approach to security can help overcome the problems that modern environments present.

Who: Ruvi Kitov, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tufin

What: Keynote Session: "Securing Connectivity in the Cloud - with Policy-based Automation"

When: Tuesday, September 13, 9:10 - 9:45 a.m. PDT

Where: Fortinet Security Summit, presented by Tufin as part of the Fortinet PGA Championship, Silverado Resort & Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Rd, Napa, CA 94558

"The complexity of modern enterprise networks is making it increasingly difficult for network security teams to successfully protect their environments," said Ruvi Kitov, CEO, Tufin. "Instead of constantly adding new methods and layers of segmentation, it's time for a different approach to securing connectivity in the cloud. Policy-based automation can help ensure teams maintain security without being overwhelmed by the ever-increasing size and intricacy of the modern workplace."

Fortinet and its valued Channel and Fabric partners have come together to build a full day Security Summit focused on value, insights and solution architecture. It will discuss the latest evolution of cybersecurity, including new and emerging technologies, such as zero-trust network access, SD-WAN from cloud to branch, and SASE. With malicious cyberattacks on the rise, the Security Summit allows professionals to challenge existing knowledge and further protect their organization against growing attacks.

Tufin is a validated Fortinet Security Fabric Partner in the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Program. Together, Tufin Orchestration Suite, Fortigate Firewalls and FortiManager provide advanced network security protection and visibility to enterprises, enabling agile and risk-free policy modifications. Based on advanced analysis and automation technologies, network security policies can be orchestrated across enterprise networks, leveraging Fortinet Firewall capabilities.

To learn more about Tufin's security policy automation for Fortinet Firewalls, please visit: https://www.tufin.com/supported-devices-and-platforms/fortinet-firewalls.

About Tufin
Tufin simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility despite ever-changing business demands while reducing costs, ensuring compliance with regulations and internal policies, and maintaining a robust security posture. A single solution designed to meet the needs of both network and cloud security teams, the Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin's network security automation enables enterprises to implement accurate changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility. Find out more at www.tufin.com, follow the company on Twitter and read more on Tufin's blog.

Contact:
Jeff Drew
Tufin Public Relations
P: 617.233.5109
E: jeff.drew@tufin.com

Source: Tufin

Disclaimer

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 09:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
