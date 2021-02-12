Tufin Software Technologies : Investor Presentation February 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future results of operations and financial position of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. ("Tufin," "we," "us" or "our"), our business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks we face, see the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation. Moreover, except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

This presentation contains certain supplemental financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, and not a substitute or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is contained in the appendix to this presentation.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

2

Positioned for long-term growth with transition to subscription beginning in 2021

Strong end to challenging 2020

• Transitioning to Subscription business model

• Q4 revenues return to growth - SecureTrack and SecureChange strong - Continued traction with SecureCloud

• Improved Sales Execution and Environment - Ray Brancato named CRO January 2021

FY 2020 - A Tale of Two Halves

Global lockdowns commence

• Customers focus on WFH

• Product revenues impacted

• Customer engagement returns

• Budget pressure emerges

• Sales execution improvement initiatives in full swing

• SecureTrack, SecureChange recovering

• SecureCloud gaining traction

• Sales execution improving

• Uncertainty still high

• Record quarterly revenue

• Return to revenue growth

• Better sales execution

• Budget pressures easing

Security Policy Management is more critical than ever

BUSINESS AGILITY

Q4'20 Financial Review

Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 YOY Change Total Revenue $30.1M $31.0M 3% Product $14.3M $15.0M 5% Maintenance & PS $15.8M $16.0M 1% Gross Profit (non-GAAP) $24.8M $26.1M 5% Gross Profit Margin (non-GAAP) 82% 84% Operating Profit/(Loss) (non-GAAP) ($1.9M) $0.4M Cash Flow Used in Operating Activities ($6.6M) ($1.7M)

FY 2020 Financial Review

FY 2019 FY 2020 FY YOY Change Total Revenue $103.3M $100.8M (2%) Product $47.4M $38.7M (18%) Maintenance & PS $55.9M $62.1M 11% Gross Profit (non-GAAP) $84.9M $82.6M (3%) Gross Profit Margin (non-GAAP) 82% 82% Operating Profit/(Loss) (non-GAAP) ($15.2M) ($18.5M) Cash Flow Used in Operating Activities ($9.6M) ($17.4M) Headcount as of year end 568 533 (6%)

Maximize Security & Business Agility with Security Policy Orchestration

Implement security changes in minutes instead of days

Gain visibility and control across on-premises, cloud-native, and hybrid cloud environments

Ensure continuous compliance with security standards

Enable agile development through integration with cloud-native controls and DevOps processes

Strategic Thesis

Connectivity and Access in 2024

• Most large organizations will have a hybrid network and use multi-cloud for IaaS / PaaS

• Adoption of Kubernetes-based platforms that run applications anywhere will be pervasive

• Corporate networks (on-premise + cloud IaaS/PaaS) will be even more complex and fragmented than today - Un-manageable without automation

• Companies will need a comprehensive access policy across their entire set of controls where their workloads are deployed - Physical and virtualized/SDN networks, cloud-native platforms, Kubernetes - Identity and Access Management in the cloud - "who can talk to whom"



Tufin 2024 Product Vision:

The Security Policy Platform

A unified suite addressing Network Access policies everywhere - physical network, SDN/Private cloud, public cloud

TOS (Tufin Orchestration Suite) offered both as SaaS and on-premise

Larger Tufin Marketplace with third party and home-grown apps

More separately-licensed services leveraging the platform

Pluggable architecture for wider platform coverage

Actionable Network Access Intelligence

Taking Tufin to the next level

Tufin Orchestration Suite Aurora

Running in microservices on Kubernetes

• Enable us to shift to SaaS

• More agile development

• Ability to scale out to largest networks on earth

Modern User Experience

Rollout has begun and will continue for next 15 months

SecureCloud

Building momentum in 2021

2020: Launch

Successful launch

Refine GTM motion

2021: Build Momentum

• Deliver Customer success Traction in market Close deals with early adopters - Strong customer references, measurable product usage growth

• Expand market presence & Tufin brand in Cloud market

• Product Innovation - Tighter integration with SecureTrack & SecureChange - Expand cloud-native support beyond network controls to support Connectivity & Access - Support DevOps, DevSecOps, CloudOps to deliver ongoing agility for Cloud workloads



Customer

SecureCloud Flywheel

New CustomersSuccessRefine GTM

Product InnovationCustomer Usage and

LoyaltyExpand

Market

Presence & Tufin Brand

The right model for software at the right time for Tufin

Win, Win for Customers and Tufin

• Customers increasingly want to buy this way

• More flexibility, lower risk

• Higher customer LTV

• More predictability

The Time is Right

• Customers more receptive to subscription

• Significant preparation complete

• Team in place

Leveraging existing abilities with new incentives to drive change

• Already offer subscription options for all products

• Now incentivizing the salesforce to sell subscription over perpetual

• Focus will be on new logos

• Will continue selling both subscription and perpetual

• Expecting a gradual transition process (~3 years)

• Extensive planning process to create the right transition plan for Tufin • Built out sales org to enable transition and a much larger revenue base over time Significant preparation work has been completed - Worked with consultants - Researched peers' experience



- We believe new CRO Ray Brancato has the experience needed to lead this effort - Sales Ops  Sales Enablement  Deal desk



New CRO has successfully transitioned larger businesses

AnyVision (CRO)

• Fast growth, private artificial intelligence company

• Led transition to subscription

CA Technologies (SVP Business Unit Sales)

• Key contributor to transition of $2.0 billion revenue business to subscription prior to Broadcom acquisition

Kabira (VP Sales Americas)

• Provider of memory-based transactional computing solutions

Remedy/BMC Software (Director of Sales)

I look forward to working with the team that has fueled Tufin's growth and I'm confident in our ability to transition to subscription and takethe business to the next level."

Ray Brancato

CRO

Key Financial Takeaways on Transition to Subscription

• Transition expected to be gradual - Targeting vast majority of business on subscription1 over ~3 years - Targeting more than 1/2 of new business from new logos moving to subscription1 in 2021 - Targeting ~1/3 of our total new business (existing customers and new logos) from subscription1 in 2021 - Existing customers may take longer to transition, more focus on new logos initially  Some may remain perpetual, e.g. Gov't/Defense and select Financial Services

• Subscription is expected to have a significant mix of multi-year deals - Large, complex IT infrastructure projects tend to be budgeted for more than 1 year

• Incentivizing sales force

• Key Metric: Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR")

1. Subscription revenue includes SaaS revenue and targets are expressed as a percentage of new business bookings.

Annualized Recurring Revenue

• Annualized Recurring Revenue1 ("ARR") definition:

ARR, $M

- Annualized value of all recurring revenue related contracts in place at the end of the quarter.

• Maintained 13% growth in ARR through challenging 2020.

• Will update annually as indicator of progress on transition and long-term growth of business.

2018

2019

2020

1. Annualized recurring revenues ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts, SaaS contracts and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of that period. Such contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of months of its term and multiplying by 12. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. ARR is not determined by reference to historical revenues, deferred revenues or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

Continued Investment for Growth through Transition

• Strategic investment in the transition to drive long-term growth and operating leverage

• Positioned to maintain and extend technology leadership - Next-generation SaaS-enabled platform and Security Policy Management for Cloud

• Investment in sales force to address market opportunity

• G&A now scaled to support strategic initiatives and business of a public company

Financial Guidance

Q1 2021 Full-Year 2021 Revenue $20.6 - $24.6 $105.0 - $113.0 Non-GAAP Operating Loss ($10.6) - ($7.2) ($38.4) - ($31.6)