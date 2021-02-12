Tufin Software Technologies : Investor Presentation February 2021

Safe Harbor Statement
Positioned for long-term growth with transition to subscription beginning in 2021
Strong end to challenging 2020
-
• Transitioning to Subscription business model
-
• Q4 revenues return to growth
-
• Improved Sales Execution and Environment
- Ray Brancato named CRO January 2021
FY 2020 - A Tale of Two Halves
Global lockdowns commence
-
• Customer engagement returns
-
• Budget pressure emerges
-
• Sales execution improvement initiatives in full swing
-
• SecureTrack, SecureChange recovering
-
• SecureCloud gaining traction
-
• Sales execution improving
-
• Uncertainty still high
-
• Record quarterly revenue
-
• Return to revenue growth
-
• Better sales execution
-
• Budget pressures easing
Security Policy Management is more critical than ever
BUSINESS AGILITY
Q4'20 Financial Review
|
Q4 2019
|
Q4 2020
|
Q4 YOY Change
|
Total Revenue
|
$30.1M
|
$31.0M
|
3%
|
Product
|
$14.3M
|
$15.0M
|
5%
|
Maintenance & PS
|
$15.8M
|
$16.0M
|
1%
|
Gross Profit (non-GAAP)
|
$24.8M
|
$26.1M
|
5%
|
Gross Profit Margin (non-GAAP)
|
82%
|
84%
|
Operating Profit/(Loss) (non-GAAP)
|
($1.9M)
|
$0.4M
|
Cash Flow Used in Operating Activities
|
($6.6M)
|
($1.7M)
FY 2020 Financial Review
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2020
|
FY YOY Change
|
Total Revenue
|
$103.3M
|
$100.8M
|
(2%)
|
Product
|
$47.4M
|
$38.7M
|
(18%)
|
Maintenance & PS
|
$55.9M
|
$62.1M
|
11%
|
Gross Profit (non-GAAP)
|
$84.9M
|
$82.6M
|
(3%)
|
Gross Profit Margin (non-GAAP)
|
82%
|
82%
|
Operating Profit/(Loss) (non-GAAP)
|
($15.2M)
|
($18.5M)
|
Cash Flow Used in Operating Activities
|
($9.6M)
|
($17.4M)
|
|
Headcount as of year end
|
568
|
533
|
(6%)
Maximize Security & Business Agility with Security Policy Orchestration
Implement security changes in minutes instead of days
Gain visibility and control across on-premises, cloud-native, and hybrid cloud environments
Ensure continuous compliance with security standards
Enable agile development through integration with cloud-native controls and DevOps processes
Strategic Thesis
Connectivity and Access in 2024
-
• Most large organizations will have a hybrid network and use multi-cloud for IaaS / PaaS
-
• Adoption of Kubernetes-based platforms that run applications anywhere will be pervasive
-
• Corporate networks (on-premise + cloud IaaS/PaaS) will be even more complex and fragmented than today
- Un-manageable without automation
-
• Companies will need a comprehensive access policy across their entire set of controls where their workloads are deployed
-
- Physical and virtualized/SDN networks, cloud-native platforms, Kubernetes
-
- Identity and Access Management in the cloud - "who can talk to whom"
Tufin 2024 Product Vision:
The Security Policy Platform
A unified suite addressing Network Access policies everywhere - physical network, SDN/Private cloud, public cloud
TOS (Tufin Orchestration Suite) offered both as SaaS and on-premise
Larger Tufin Marketplace with third party and home-grown apps
More separately-licensed services leveraging the platform
Pluggable architecture for wider platform coverage
Actionable Network Access Intelligence
Taking Tufin to the next level
Tufin Orchestration Suite Aurora
Running in microservices on Kubernetes
Modern User Experience
Rollout has begun and will continue for next 15 months
SecureCloud
Building momentum in 2021
2020: Launch
Successful launch
Refine GTM motion
2021: Build Momentum
-
• Deliver Customer success
Traction in market
Close deals with early adopters
- Strong customer references, measurable product usage growth
-
• Expand market presence & Tufin brand in Cloud market
-
• Product Innovation
-
- Tighter integration with SecureTrack & SecureChange
-
- Expand cloud-native support beyond network controls to support Connectivity & Access
-
- Support DevOps, DevSecOps, CloudOps to deliver ongoing agility for Cloud workloads
SecureCloud Flywheel
New CustomersSuccessRefine GTM
Product InnovationCustomer Usage and
LoyaltyExpand
Market
Presence & Tufin Brand
The right model for software at the right time for Tufin
Win, Win for Customers and Tufin
The Time is Right
Leveraging existing abilities with new incentives to drive change
-
• Focus will be on new logos
-
• Will continue selling both subscription and perpetual
-
• Expecting a gradual transition process (~3 years)
New CRO has successfully transitioned larger businesses
AnyVision (CRO)
CA Technologies (SVP Business Unit Sales)
Kabira (VP Sales Americas)
Remedy/BMC Software (Director of Sales)
I look forward to working with the team that has fueled Tufin's growth and I'm confident in our ability to transition to subscription and takethe business to the next level."
Ray Brancato
CRO
Key Financial Takeaways on Transition to Subscription
-
• Transition expected to be gradual
-
- Targeting vast majority of business on subscription1 over ~3 years
-
- Targeting more than 1/2 of new business from new logos moving to subscription1 in 2021
-
- Targeting ~1/3 of our total new business (existing customers and new logos) from subscription1 in 2021
-
- Existing customers may take longer to transition, more focus on new logos initially
-
• Subscription is expected to have a significant mix of multi-year deals
- Large, complex IT infrastructure projects tend to be budgeted for more than 1 year
-
• Incentivizing sales force
-
• Key Metric: Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR")
1. Subscription revenue includes SaaS revenue and targets are expressed as a percentage of new business bookings.
Annualized Recurring Revenue
ARR, $M
- Annualized value of all recurring revenue related contracts in place at the end of the quarter.
2019
2020
1. Annualized recurring revenues ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts, SaaS contracts and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of that period. Such contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of months of its term and multiplying by 12. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. ARR is not determined by reference to historical revenues, deferred revenues or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.
Continued Investment for Growth through Transition
-
• Strategic investment in the transition to drive long-term growth and operating leverage
-
• Positioned to maintain and extend technology leadership
- Next-generation SaaS-enabled platform and Security Policy Management for Cloud
-
• Investment in sales force to address market opportunity
-
• G&A now scaled to support strategic initiatives and business of a public company
Financial Guidance
|
Q1 2021
|
Full-Year 2021
|
Revenue
|
$20.6 - $24.6
|
$105.0 - $113.0
|
Non-GAAP Operating Loss
|
($10.6) - ($7.2)
|
($38.4) - ($31.6)
|
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
|
Q4'19
(in thousands)
|
FY'19
(in thousands)
|
Gross Profit
|
$ 24,124
|
$ 83,413
|
Add: Share based compensation
|
$
627
|
$
1,514
|
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
$ 24,751
|
$ 84,927
|
Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss):
|
Q4'19
(in thousands)
|
FY'19
(in thousands)
|
Operating Loss
|
$
(7,380)
|
$ (27,023)
|
Add: Share based compensation
|
$
4,592
|
$
10,927
|
Add: Secondary offering costs
|
$
862
|
$
862
|
Non-GAAP Operating income (loss)
|
$
(1,926)
|
$ (15,234)
|
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
|
Q4'20
(in thousands)
|
FY'20
(in thousands)
|
Gross Profit
|
$ 25,598
|
$ 80,587
|
Add: Share based compensation
|
$
488
|
$
2,024
|
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
$ 26,086
|
$ 82,611
|
Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss):
|
Q4'20
(in thousands)
|
FY'20
(in thousands)
|
Operating Loss
|
$ (3,461)
|
$ (33,925)
|
Add: Share based compensation
|
$
3,841
|
$
15,025
|
Add: One-time reorganization charges (Q1), Shelf registration costs (Q2)
|
-
|
$
448
|
Non-GAAP Operating income (loss)
|
$
380
|
$ (18,452)