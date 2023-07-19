The Investment Manager is Tufton Investment Management Ltd ("Tufton"). The Tufton group was founded in 1985 to provide financial services to the maritime and energy industries and since 2000 has concentrated predominately on investment and asset management. The Investment Manager is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and has offices in London, Isle of Man, and Cyprus. Tufton is fully dedicated to the maritime industry with an in- house research team and Asset Manager providing operational and accounting services to each vessel within the portfolio. The Investment Manager is committed to Responsible Investment by integrating ESG principles into its investment process and since December 2018 has been a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

Management Fee: 0.85% of NAV below $250m 0.75% of NAV between $250m and $500m 0.65% of NAV above $500m (no fees on cash)

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES AND STRATEGY

To provide investors with an attractive level of regular and growing income and capital returns through investing in a diversified portfolio of secondhand commercial sea-going vessels.

PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS

NAV total return for 2Q23 was -0.7%. Strong operating profit was outweighed by falls in capital value as the Bulker and Tanker markets were negatively impacted by factors we believe are transient (e.g., seasonal). Our Product Tankers are on long-term charters while we continue to focus on shorter-term charters for Bulkers in expectation of longer charters at higher rates later this year. Though our dividend cover forecast has been revised slightly lower to reflect the recent Bulker market weakness, Tufton retains a positive view on the Product Tanker and Chemical Tanker markets in the medium term and expects the Bulker market to improve with demand growth in 2H23. Please see Investment Outlook for details.

DIVIDEND

The Company declared a 2Q23 dividend of $0.02125 per share, payable on 11 August. The Company targets a total annual dividend of $0.085 per share and is forecast to have a dividend cover of c.1.6x over the next 18 months.

SHARE BUYBACKS AND PRINCIPAL PURCHASES

In 2Q23, SHIP purchased 3,400,000 ordinary shares at an average price of $1.11 per share in line with its published discount management policy. SHIP has purchased a total of 6,160,000 ordinary shares since 4Q22. The Company announced on 26 June 2023 that Tufton principals acquired a further 593,136 ordinary shares. Tufton-related shareholders owned 3.7% of the issued share capital of the Company as at 30 June 2023.

INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

The limited orderbooks in the Bulker, Product Tanker and Chemical Tanker segments will result in very low fleet growth over the next two years. Further, new environmental regulations are expected to result in an effective supply reduction of 2-4% over the next 18 months.

Product Tanker demand weakened seasonally. The easing Product Tanker market also impacted the Chemical Tanker market. The structural factors of long-haul demand from the addition of new refining capacity in Asia and the Middle East as well as the reconfiguration of Russian trade flows remain in place for the Product Tanker market in addition to strong supply-side fundamentals. We expect rates and asset values to rise in 2H23. Chemical Tankers should also benefit from the improving Product Tanker market.

The expected improvement in the Bulker market is delayed after port congestion eased in South America and Australia, increasing supply. Minor bulk demand growth was weaker than expected as PMIs in the Eurozone and the US fell. The Bulker market is strongly underpinned by its supply-side fundamentals, with orderbook at only c.7% of fleet expected to result in very low fleet growth over the next two years. We expect the market will improve with demand growth in 2H23. Our Handysize Bulkers, which are fuel- efficient compared to their global peer group, will especially benefit from the new environmental regulations.