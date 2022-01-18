Tufton Oceanic Assets : 4Q21 Factsheet

|
KEY STATISTICS
INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES AND STRATEGY
To provide investors with an attractive level of regular and growing income and
as at 31 Dec 2021
(unless otherwise stated)
capital returns through investing in a diversified portfolio of secondhand
No. of Shares outstanding
|
308.63m
commercial sea-going vessels.
Share Price
$1.37
PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS
NAV
$424.67m
NAV total return for 2021 was 49.1%. During and shortly after the quarter, the
Company continued to re-allocate capital and grow, in line with its investment
NAV per share
$1.376
strategy and
commitment to
ESG. The Company divested the Containership
Swordfish and shortly after quarter end the Containership Patience. In November
Premium/(Discount) to NAV
(0.4%)
we raised gross proceeds of $39m via the issue of 28.06m shares at a price of
$1.39 per share. The proceeds were promptly invested to acquire a Handysize
Target IRR (long-term)
12% p.a.
Bulker and a Product Tanker. After the end of quarter, the Company also agreed to
Target Dividend per Share
$0.08
acquire another Handysize Bulker. All these acquisitions are already fuel-efficient
relative to their peers but will be evaluated for further improvement. Upon
Management Fee: 0.85% of NAV below $250m
completion of these transactions, the Company will have a fleet of twenty-three
0.75% of NAV between $250m and $500m
vessels with an average expected charter cover of c.1.9 years and will have
0.65% of NAV above $500m (no fees on cash)
reduced the portfolio Price to Depreciated Replacement Cost ("P/DRC") ratio from
Performance Fee: 20% of excess return over
c.125% to c.105%. A lower P/DRC signifies a de-risked portfolio with higher upside
potential. The Company aims to reduce P/DRC further through additional capital
12% net hurdle, partially paid after 7 years
re-allocation.
INVESTMENT MANAGER
DIVIDEND
The Company declared a 4Q21 dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on 11
February 2022. The Company targets a total annual dividend of $0.08 per share
and is forecast to have a dividend cover of c.1.7x over the next 18 months despite
Tufton Investment Management Ltd
not being fully invested. Tufton expects the forward cover will be at least 1.8x once
70 Pall Mall, 1st Floor
SHIP is again fully invested.
London SW1Y 5ES
The Investment Manager is Tufton Investment
INVESTMENT OUTLOOK
Management Ltd ("Tufton") The Tufton group
Tufton believes the shipping market is in a multi-year upcycle and offers investors
was founded in 1985 to provide financial
inflation protection. The Clarksons newbuilding price index rose c.22% in 2021.
services to the maritime and energy industries
and since 2000 has concentrated
The lack of new orders in Bulkers and Tankers is driven by a combination of
predominately on investment and asset
factors including uncertainty over environmental regulations and lack of access to
management. The Investment Manager is
capital from traditional sources. This has contributed to an ongoing supply side
authorised and regulated
by the Financial
adjustment which
could result
in
structurally higher profitability for the industry
Conduct Authority and has offices in London,
versus history.
Isle of Man, and Cyprus. Tufton is fully
dedicated to the maritime industry with an in-
The Tanker market has strong support from supply side fundamentals with the
house research team and
Asset Manager
orderbook ending the year at only c.7% of fleet, the lowest in more than two
providing operational and accounting services
decades. With the majority of the orderbook scheduled for delivery in 2022, fleet
to each vessel within the portfolio. The
Investment Manager is committed to
growth is expected to slow dramatically in the medium term. Further, the increase
Responsible Investment by integrating ESG
in recycling
seen
over 2021
could continue
and accelerate the supply
side
principles into its investment process and
adjustment.
The
combination
of
supportive
supply side fundamentals
and
since December 2018, has been a signatory
improving global oil demand results in the potential for strong capital appreciation
of the UN Principles for Responsible
over the medium term.
Investment
Fund Managers:
Bulkers continue to offer strong yield. The benchmark Baltic Dry Index hit a
▪ Andrew Hampson: 43 years of experience
thirteen-year high over the quarter as the Bulker market benefited from strong
in banking and shipping
finance. Joined
demand and supportive supply fundamentals with the orderbook at only c.7% of
Tufton in 2001.
fleet.
▪ Paulo Almeida: 26 years of experience in
fund management, investment banking and
The Containership market ended the year with time charter rates and asset values
the shipping industry. Joined Tufton in 2009.
close to record highs. The increase in new orders over the past eighteen months
supports the
Company's re-allocation of capital away from the segment
into
Tankers and Bulkers. The announced transactions reduce Containership exposure to c.19% of NAV and reduce the portfolio P/DRC as described above.
