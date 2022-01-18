Log in
Tufton Oceanic Assets : 4Q21 Factsheet

01/18/2022
Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP)

4Q21 Factsheet

KEY STATISTICS

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES AND STRATEGY

To provide investors with an attractive level of regular and growing income and

as at 31 Dec 2021

(unless otherwise stated)

capital returns through investing in a diversified portfolio of secondhand

No. of Shares outstanding

308.63m

commercial sea-going vessels.

Share Price

$1.37

PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS

NAV

$424.67m

NAV total return for 2021 was 49.1%. During and shortly after the quarter, the

Company continued to re-allocate capital and grow, in line with its investment

NAV per share

$1.376

strategy and

commitment to

ESG. The Company divested the Containership

Swordfish and shortly after quarter end the Containership Patience. In November

Premium/(Discount) to NAV

(0.4%)

we raised gross proceeds of $39m via the issue of 28.06m shares at a price of

$1.39 per share. The proceeds were promptly invested to acquire a Handysize

Target IRR (long-term)

12% p.a.

Bulker and a Product Tanker. After the end of quarter, the Company also agreed to

Target Dividend per Share

$0.08

acquire another Handysize Bulker. All these acquisitions are already fuel-efficient

relative to their peers but will be evaluated for further improvement. Upon

Management Fee: 0.85% of NAV below $250m

completion of these transactions, the Company will have a fleet of twenty-three

0.75% of NAV between $250m and $500m

vessels with an average expected charter cover of c.1.9 years and will have

0.65% of NAV above $500m (no fees on cash)

reduced the portfolio Price to Depreciated Replacement Cost ("P/DRC") ratio from

Performance Fee: 20% of excess return over

c.125% to c.105%. A lower P/DRC signifies a de-risked portfolio with higher upside

potential. The Company aims to reduce P/DRC further through additional capital

12% net hurdle, partially paid after 7 years

re-allocation.

INVESTMENT MANAGER

DIVIDEND

The Company declared a 4Q21 dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on 11

February 2022. The Company targets a total annual dividend of $0.08 per share

and is forecast to have a dividend cover of c.1.7x over the next 18 months despite

Tufton Investment Management Ltd

not being fully invested. Tufton expects the forward cover will be at least 1.8x once

70 Pall Mall, 1st Floor

SHIP is again fully invested.

London SW1Y 5ES

The Investment Manager is Tufton Investment

INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

Management Ltd ("Tufton") The Tufton group

Tufton believes the shipping market is in a multi-year upcycle and offers investors

was founded in 1985 to provide financial

inflation protection. The Clarksons newbuilding price index rose c.22% in 2021.

services to the maritime and energy industries

and since 2000 has concentrated

The lack of new orders in Bulkers and Tankers is driven by a combination of

predominately on investment and asset

factors including uncertainty over environmental regulations and lack of access to

management. The Investment Manager is

capital from traditional sources. This has contributed to an ongoing supply side

authorised and regulated

by the Financial

adjustment which

could result

in

structurally higher profitability for the industry

Conduct Authority and has offices in London,

versus history.

Isle of Man, and Cyprus. Tufton is fully

dedicated to the maritime industry with an in-

The Tanker market has strong support from supply side fundamentals with the

house research team and

Asset Manager

orderbook ending the year at only c.7% of fleet, the lowest in more than two

providing operational and accounting services

decades. With the majority of the orderbook scheduled for delivery in 2022, fleet

to each vessel within the portfolio. The

Investment Manager is committed to

growth is expected to slow dramatically in the medium term. Further, the increase

Responsible Investment by integrating ESG

in recycling

seen

over 2021

could continue

and accelerate the supply

side

principles into its investment process and

adjustment.

The

combination

of

supportive

supply side fundamentals

and

since December 2018, has been a signatory

improving global oil demand results in the potential for strong capital appreciation

of the UN Principles for Responsible

over the medium term.

Investment

Fund Managers:

Bulkers continue to offer strong yield. The benchmark Baltic Dry Index hit a

Andrew Hampson: 43 years of experience

thirteen-year high over the quarter as the Bulker market benefited from strong

in banking and shipping

finance. Joined

demand and supportive supply fundamentals with the orderbook at only c.7% of

Tufton in 2001.

fleet.

Paulo Almeida: 26 years of experience in

fund management, investment banking and

The Containership market ended the year with time charter rates and asset values

the shipping industry. Joined Tufton in 2009.

close to record highs. The increase in new orders over the past eighteen months

supports the

Company's re-allocation of capital away from the segment

into

Signatory of

Tankers and Bulkers. The announced transactions reduce Containership exposure to c.19% of NAV and reduce the portfolio P/DRC as described above.

All Rights Reserved. Published 18 Jan 2022

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP)

4Q21 Factsheet

COMPANY INFORMATION

3rd Floor

Registered

1 Le Truchot

Address

St Peter Port

Guernsey, GY1 1WD

Listing

Specialist Fund Segment of the

London Stock Exchange

IPO Date

20th December 2017

ISIN / SEDOL

GG00BDFC1649 / BDFC164

Ticker

SHIP

Dividend

Quarterly

Frequency

ISA / SIPP

Yes

eligible?

Website

www.tuftonoceanicassets.com

EmailSHIP@tuftonoceanicassets.com

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Robert King (Chairman)

Paul Barnes

Stephen Le Page

Christine Rødsæther

CORPORATE ADVISERS

Hudnall Capital LLP

Adam House, 7-10 Adam Street

London, WC2N 6AA

Andrew Cade: +44 (0) 207 520 9085

Singer Capital Markets

1 Bartholomew Lane, London, EC2N 2AX

Alan Geeves: +44 (0) 207 496 3030

James Waterlow: +44 (0) 207 496 3031

Sam Greatrex: +44 (0) 207 496 3032

ADMINISTRATOR & SECRETARY

Maitland Administration (Guernsey) Limited

(per registered address above)

Wikus Van Schalkwyk: +44 (0) 1481 749363

CORPORATE CALENDAR

AGM

27 Oct 2022

Reporting period end

30 Jun 2022 (FY)

Dividend Calendar

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

21

22

22

22

Release

18

20

19

18

date

Jan

Apr

Jul

Oct

Ex-dividend

27

28

28

27

date

Jan

Apr

Jul

Oct

Record date

28

29

29

28

Jan

Apr

Jul

Oct

Payment

11

13

12

11

date

Feb

May

Aug

Nov

PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

NAV total return for the quarter was 2.1%. Operating profit was $0.034/share. The fall in charter-free values of Containerships and Bulkers was largely offset by the rise in charter value as our charters shortened with the passage of time and also benchmark time charter rates fell slightly. The total negative charter value in the portfolio decreased to $88.1m. The negative charter value will trend to zero (i.e., increase NAV) in the medium-termceteris paribus. If market rates stay flat, the NAV impact in 1Q22 will be +c.$7m (c.1.6% of NAV). NAV total return for 2021 was 49.1%.

$1.60

$0.034

$0.127

$0.002

$1.40

($0.020)

($0.133)

$1.20

$1.368

$1.368

$1.268

$1.376

$1.374

$1.376

$1.268

$1.00

$0.80

NAV

Operating

Change in

Change in Dividend

Performance

NAV

30 Sep 2021

profit

charter-free

charter

fee accrual

31 Dec 2021

values

value

FLEET NET YIELDS

The run rate yield+ on the fleet is 14.1%. Average expected charter length (EBITDA weighted) is c.1.9 years.

16.1%

18.0%

20%

14.1%

13.1%

10.7%

15%

10%

5%

0%

Product &

Gas

Containerships

Bulkers

Fleet Avg

Chemical

Tanker

Tankers

+On market value and after capex accrual and fees, pro forma for all transactions announced

PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW+

Vessel Type

Charter Length

Vessel Age

Vessel Charterers

Containerships

< 1 year

1-3 years

5-10 years

Eleven charterers

Product & Chem Tankers

10-15 years

Gas Tanker

3-5 years

Bulkers

15-20 years

Net current assets

+ Proforma for announced transactions

Disclaimer: The information in this document has been prepared for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any investment or financial instrument in Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (the "Company") and should not be relied on by any person for the purpose of accounting, legal or tax advice or for making an investment decision. The payment of dividends and the repayment of capital are not guaranteed by the Company. Any forecast, projection or target is indicative only and not guaranteed in any way, and any opinions or views expressed in this document are those of Tufton Investment Management Ltd (the "Investment Manager"), and do not constitute investment advice and are subject to change without notice, and neither the Company nor the Investment Manager is under any obligation to update such opinions. Any potential investments identified by the Investment Manager are prospective only and there is no guarantee that the Company will proceed with any of them. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance, and investors may not get back the original amount invested. Unless otherwise stated, the sources for all information contained in this document are the Investment Manager. Information contained in this document is believed to be accurate at the date of publication, but neither the Company nor the Investment Manager gives any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information in this document. This document does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation. Neither the Company nor the Investment Manager accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss (whether direct or indirect) arising from any use of this document or its contents. Tufton Investment Management Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the FCA, registered in England & Wales (Registered Number: 01835984). Registered Office: 70 Pall Mall, 1st Floor, London SW1Y 5ES

All Rights Reserved. Published 18 Jan 2022

Disclaimer

Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 07:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
