THE COMPANIES (GUERNSEY) LAW, 2008 (AS AMENDED)

NON-CELLULAR COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

AMENDED & RESTATED

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

of

TUFTON OCEANIC ASSETS LIMITED

(the "Company")

Registered the 6th day of February, 2017

Amended and restated on by Special Resolution 24 February 2017 and [●] 2024

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.

DEFINITIONS

1

2.

INTERPRETATION

10

3.

STANDARD ARTICLES NOT TO APPLY

11

4.

SHARES

12

5.

PRE-EMPTIONON ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF SHARES

14

6.

ORDINARY SHARES

16

7.

C SHARES

17

8.

COMPANY NOT OBLIGED TO RECOGNISE ANY TRUST

21

9.

DISCLOSURE OF BENEFICIAL INTERESTS

21

10.

NOTIFICATION OF INTERESTS

25

11.

CERTIFICATES AND REGISTER OF MEMBERS

27

12.

LIEN

28

13.

CALLS ON SHARES

29

14.

FORFEITURE AND SURRENDER OF SHARES

29

15.

TRANSFER AND TRANSMISSION OF SHARES

31

16.

ALTERATION OF CAPITAL

34

17.

GENERAL MEETINGS

35

18.

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS

36

19.

PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS

37

20.

VOTES OF MEMBERS

39

21.

NUMBER AND APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD

42

22.

QUALIFICATION AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS

43

23.

ALTERNATE DIRECTORS

44

24.

BORROWING POWERS OF THE BOARD

45

25.

OTHER POWERS AND DUTIES OF THE BOARD

45

26.

POWERS OF ATTORNEY

45

27.

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS AND CONFLICTS OF INTEREST

46

28.

DISQUALIFICATION AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS

47

29.

PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS

48

30.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

49

31.

SECRETARY

49

32.

COMMON SIGNATURE

50

33.

THE SEAL

50

34.

AUTHENTICATION OF DOCUMENTS

50

35.

DIVIDENDS AND DISTRIBUTIONS

50

36.

RESERVES

54

37.

CAPITALISATION OF RESERVES

54

38.

ACCOUNTS

55

39.

AUDITORS

55

40.

UNTRACEABLE MEMBERS

56

41.

NOTICES

57

42.

WINDING UP

61

43.

INDEMNITY

61

44.

INSURANCE

61

45.

INSPECTION OF DOCUMENTS

62

46.

REPORTING AND SUSPENSION OF NET ASSET VALUE

62

47.

RECORD DATES

63

48.

MISCELLANEOUS

63

49.

COMPULSORY REDEMPTION MECHANISM

63

1046338/0003/G8490155v9

THE COMPANIES (GUERNSEY) LAW, 2008, AS AMENDED

NON-CELLULAR COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

of

TUFTON OCEANIC ASSETS LIMITED

1. DEFINITIONS

1.1 In these Articles, the following words shall bear the following meanings if not inconsistent with the subject or context:

Words

Meanings

Administrator

The administrator of the Company as appointed by the

Board from time to time.

AEOI Rules

Means (i) sections 1471 through 1474 of the US Internal

Revenue Code 1986, the Treasury Regulations

thereunder, and official interpretations thereof; (ii) any

legislation, regulations or guidance enacted in or

adopted by any jurisdiction that seeks to implement

legislation described in (i) above or a similar tax reporting

or withholding tax regime, including without limitation

any legislation, regulations or guidance relating to the

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and

Development's "Common Reporting Standard"; (iii) any

intergovernmental agreement, treaty or other

agreement entered into in order to comply with,

facilitate, supplement or implement any legislation,

regulations or guidance described in clause (i) or (ii)

above; and (iv) any legislation, regulations or guidance

that gives effect to any matter described in clauses (i)

through (iii) above.

Articles

These Articles of Incorporation as now framed and at any

time altered.

at any time

At any time or times and includes for the time being and

from time to time.

Auditor

The auditor for the time being of the Company.

1046338/0003/G8490155v9

Authorised Operator

Euroclear UK and Ireland Limited or such other person as

may for the time being be authorised under the

Regulations to operate an Uncertificated System.

Board or Directors

The Directors at any time or the Directors present at a

duly convened meeting at which a quorum is present or,

as the case may be, the Directors assembled as a duly

formed committee of such Board.

Business Day

A day on which the London Stock Exchange and banks in

London and Guernsey are normally open for business.

C Shares

A c share of no par value in the capital of the Company

having the rights and being subject to the restrictions set

out in these Articles

Calculation Date

means the earliest of the:

(a)

close of business on the date to be determined

by the Directors after the day on which the Investment

Manager shall have given notice to the Directors that at

least 80 per cent. of the net proceeds attributable to the

C Shares (or such other percentage as the Directors and

Investment Manager shall agree) shall have been

invested; or

(b)

close of business on the date falling twelve

calendar months after the allotment of the C Shares or if

such a date is not a Business Day the next following

Business Day; or

(c)

close of business on the last Business Day prior

to the day on which the Directors resolve that Force

Majeure Circumstances have arisen or are imminent; or

(d)

close of business on such date as the Directors

may determine.

Calendar Year

The period from 1 January to 31 December of a particular

year.

Certificated or in certificated form

A unit of a security which is not an Uncertificated unit and

is normally held in certificated form.

1046338/0003/G8490155v9

Clear Days

In relation to a period of notice, shall mean that period

excluding the day when the notice is served or deemed

to be served and the day for which it is given or on which

it is to take effect.

Companies Law

The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended).

Company

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited.

Conversion

means, in relation to any class of C Shares, the conversion

of that class of C Shares into New Shares of the relevant

class in accordance with Article 7.11;

Conversion Date

means a date which falls after the Calculation Date and is

the date on which the admission of the New Shares

arising on Conversion to trading on the London Stock

Exchange becomes effective and which is the earlier of:

(a)

the opening of business on such Business Day as

may be selected by the Directors provided that such day

shall not be more than forty-five Business Days after the

Calculation Date; and

(b)

such earlier date as the Directors may resolve

should Force Majeure Circumstances have arisen or the

Directors resolve that such circumstances have arisen or

are imminent.

Conversion Ratio

for the C Shares of the relevant class is A divided by B

calculated to four decimal places (with 0.00005 being

rounded upwards) where:

C

A = --

D

E

B = --

F

where:

"C" is the Net Asset Value of the relevant class of C Shares as at the Calculation Date

1046338/0003/G8490155v9

"D" is the number of C Shares of the relevant class in

issue at the Calculation Date;

"E" is the Net Asset Value of the shares of the relevant

class into which the relevant class of C Shares will convert

as at the Calculation Date;

"F" is the number of shares of the relevant class into

which the relevant class of C Shares will convert in issue

at the Calculation Date (excluding any shares of the

relevant class held in treasury);

provided that the Directors shall make such adjustments

to the value or amount of A and B as (i) the auditors shall

report to be appropriate having regard among other

things, to the assets of the Company immediately prior

to the date on which the Company first receives the net

proceeds relating to the C Shares of the relevant class

and/or to the reasons for the issue of the C Shares of the

relevant class or (ii) the Directors deem appropriate.

Court

The Royal Court of Guernsey sitting as an Ordinary Court.

DTR5

Chapter 5 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (as

amended from time to time) of the UK Financial Conduct

Authority Handbook.

Eligible Members

Shall have the meaning ascribed to it in the Companies

Law.

ERISA

The United States Employee Retirement Income Security

Act of 1974, as amended.

Executor

Includes administrator.

Extraordinary Resolution

A resolution of the Members Present In Person in a

general meeting passed by a majority of not less than

seventy-five per cent. of the votes recorded on a show of

hands or by way of a poll or a Written Resolution passed

by Members holding not less than seventy-five per cent

of the total voting rights of Members entitled to vote at

the date of circulation of the resolution.

1046338/0003/G8490155v9

Financial Conduct Authority

The Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom

acting in its capacity as the competent listing authority

for the purposes of Part 6 of the Financial Services and

Markets Act 2000, as amended.

Force Majeure Circumstances

means in relation to any class of C Shares (i) any political

and/or economic circumstances and/or actual or

anticipated changes in fiscal or other legislation which, in

the reasonable opinion of the Directors, renders

Conversion necessary or desirable; (ii) the issue of any

proceedings challenging, or seeking to challenge, the

power of the Company and/or its Directors to issue the C

Shares of the relevant class with the rights proposed to

be attached to them and/or to the persons to whom they

are, and/or the terms upon which they are, proposed to

be issued; or (iii) the giving of notice of any general

meeting of the Company at which a resolution is to be

proposed to wind up the Company, whichever shall

happen earliest.

Investment Manager

The Investment Manager of the Company as appointed

by the Board from time to time.

Laws

The Companies Law and every other Order in Council,

Ordinance or Statutory Instrument for the time being in

force concerning companies registered in Guernsey and

affecting the Company.

Liquidator

Any liquidator of the Company appointed at any time

under the Laws.

London Stock Exchange

London Stock Exchange plc.

Member

In relation to shares in the capital of the Company means

the person (or persons, in respect of joint holders) whose

name(s) is/are entered in the Register as the holder(s) of

the shares and includes, on the death, disability or

insolvency of a Member, any person entitled to such

shares on the death, disability or insolvency of such

Member. In relation to shares in the capital of the

Company held in an Uncertificated System, means:

(a)

a person who is permitted by an Authorised

1046338/0003/G8490155v9

Operator to transfer by means of that Uncertificated System, title to Uncertificated shares of the Company held by him; or

  1. two or more persons who are jointly permitted to do so.

Memorandum

The Memorandum of Incorporation of the Company for

the time being current.

month

Calendar month.

NAV Calculation Date

Each Business Day as at which the NAV is calculated by

the Company.

NAV or Net Asset Value

The value of the assets of the Company less its liabilities

(including accrued but unpaid fees), or, where relevant,

the assets attributable to a class of share less the

liabilities attributable to that class of share (including

accrued but unpaid fees), in each case determined (by

the Directors in their absolute discretion) in accordance

with the accounting principles adopted by the Company

from time to time.

New Shares

means the Ordinary Shares of the relevant class arising

on conversion of the C Shares.

Non-Qualified Holder

Any person whose ownership of shares may: (i) cause

the Company's assets to be deemed "plan assets" for the

purposes of the Plan Asset Regulations or the U.S. Code;

(ii) cause the Company to be required to register as an

"investment company" under the U.S.

Investment

Company Act (including because the holder of the shares

is not a "qualified purchaser" as defined in the U.S.

Investment Company Act) or to lose an exemption or

status thereunder to which it might otherwise be

entitled; (iii) cause the Company to register under the

U.S. Exchange Act, the U.S. Securities Act or any similar

legislation; (iv) cause the Company not to be considered

a "foreign private issuer" as such term is defined in rule

36-4(c) under the U.S. Exchange Act;

(v)

result in a

person holding Ordinary Shares in violation of the

transfer restrictions put forth in

any

prospectus

1046338/0003/G8490155v9

published by the Company, from time to time; (vi) cause

the Company to be a "controlled foreign corporation" for

the purposes of the U.S. Code; (vii) cause the Company

to suffer any pecuniary disadvantage (including any

excise tax, penalties or liabilities under ERISA or the U.S.

Code or (viii) result in any Ordinary Shares being owned,

directly or indirectly, by any person who is deemed to be

a Non-Qualified Holder in accordance with Article 10.7.

Office

The registered office at any time of the Company, which

shall always be located in the Island of Guernsey.

Ordinary Resolution

A resolution of the Company passed as an ordinary

resolution in accordance with the Companies Law.

Ordinary Share

An ordinary share of no par value in the capital of the

Company issued and designated as an Ordinary Share as

may be determined by the Directors at the time of issue.

Person

An individual, a company, a limited liability company, a

corporation, an association, a joint stock company, a

trust, a joint venture, an unincorporated organisation,

and a governmental entity or any department, agency, or

political subdivision thereof, and any other entity.

Plan Asset Regulations

The regulations promulgated by the U.S. Department of

Labor at 29 CFR 2510.3-101, as modified by section 3(42)

of ERISA.

Plan Investor

(i) an ''employee benefit plan'' as defined in section 3(3)

of ERISA that is subject to Title I of ERISA; (ii) a ''plan'' as

defined in Section 4975 of the U.S. Code, including an

individual retirement account or other arrangement that

is subject to Section 4975 of the U.S. Code; or (iii) an

entity whose underlying assets are considered to include

''plan assets'' by reason of investment by an ''employee

benefit plan'' or ''plan'' described in the preceding clause

(i) or (ii) in such entity pursuant to the Plan Asset

Regulations.

Plan Threshold

Ownership by benefit plan investors, as defined under

section 3(42) of ERISA, in the aggregate of 25 per cent. or

more of the value of any class of equity in the Company

1046338/0003/G8490155v9

(calculated by excluding the value of any equity held by

any person (other than a benefit plan investor, as defined

under section 3(42) of ERISA) that has discretionary

authority or control with respect to the assets of the

Company or that provides investment advice for a fee

(direct or indirect) with respect to such assets, or any

affiliate of such a person); the term shall be amended to

reflect such new ownership threshold that may be

established by a change in the Plan Asset Regulations or

other applicable law.

Present In Person

In relation to general meetings of the Company and to

meetings of the holders of any class of shares, includes

present by attorney or by Proxy or, in the case of a

corporate Member, by duly authorised corporate

representative.

Proxy

Includes attorney.

Redemption Announcement

An announcement made by the Company to

shareholders in advance of and in respect of any

compulsory redemption.

Redemption Date

The date on which the relevant compulsory redemption

becomes effective.

Redemption Price

The price per share as determined by the Directors and

which is expected to be the Net Asset Value per share of

the relevant class or classes of shares that will be

redeemed on a particular Redemption Date (as at a NAV

Calculation Date selected by the Directors), less the costs

associated with the relevant redemption and as adjusted

as the Directors consider appropriate.

Redemption Record Date

The close of business on the relevant Redemption Date

or as otherwise set out in the relevant Redemption

Announcement.

Register or Register of Members

The register of Members kept pursuant to the Companies

Law which shall, unless the context otherwise requires,

include the register required to be kept by the Company

under the Regulations and the Rules in respect of

1046338/0003/G8490155v9

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 07:54:09 UTC.