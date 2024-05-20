THE COMPANIES (GUERNSEY) LAW, 2008 (AS AMENDED)
NON-CELLULAR COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES
AMENDED & RESTATED
ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION
of
TUFTON OCEANIC ASSETS LIMITED
(the "Company")
Registered the 6th day of February, 2017
Amended and restated on by Special Resolution 24 February 2017 and [●] 2024
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1.
DEFINITIONS
1
2.
INTERPRETATION
10
3.
STANDARD ARTICLES NOT TO APPLY
11
4.
SHARES
12
5.
PRE-EMPTIONON ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF SHARES
14
6.
ORDINARY SHARES
16
7.
C SHARES
17
8.
COMPANY NOT OBLIGED TO RECOGNISE ANY TRUST
21
9.
DISCLOSURE OF BENEFICIAL INTERESTS
21
10.
NOTIFICATION OF INTERESTS
25
11.
CERTIFICATES AND REGISTER OF MEMBERS
27
12.
LIEN
28
13.
CALLS ON SHARES
29
14.
FORFEITURE AND SURRENDER OF SHARES
29
15.
TRANSFER AND TRANSMISSION OF SHARES
31
16.
ALTERATION OF CAPITAL
34
17.
GENERAL MEETINGS
35
18.
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS
36
19.
PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS
37
20.
VOTES OF MEMBERS
39
21.
NUMBER AND APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD
42
22.
QUALIFICATION AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS
43
23.
ALTERNATE DIRECTORS
44
24.
BORROWING POWERS OF THE BOARD
45
25.
OTHER POWERS AND DUTIES OF THE BOARD
45
26.
POWERS OF ATTORNEY
45
27.
DIRECTORS' INTERESTS AND CONFLICTS OF INTEREST
46
28.
DISQUALIFICATION AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS
47
29.
PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS
48
30.
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
49
31.
SECRETARY
49
32.
COMMON SIGNATURE
50
33.
THE SEAL
50
34.
AUTHENTICATION OF DOCUMENTS
50
35.
DIVIDENDS AND DISTRIBUTIONS
50
36.
RESERVES
54
37.
CAPITALISATION OF RESERVES
54
38.
ACCOUNTS
55
39.
AUDITORS
55
40.
UNTRACEABLE MEMBERS
56
41.
NOTICES
57
42.
WINDING UP
61
43.
INDEMNITY
61
44.
INSURANCE
61
45.
INSPECTION OF DOCUMENTS
62
46.
REPORTING AND SUSPENSION OF NET ASSET VALUE
62
47.
RECORD DATES
63
48.
MISCELLANEOUS
63
49.
COMPULSORY REDEMPTION MECHANISM
63
THE COMPANIES (GUERNSEY) LAW, 2008, AS AMENDED
NON-CELLULAR COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES
ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION
of
TUFTON OCEANIC ASSETS LIMITED
1. DEFINITIONS
1.1 In these Articles, the following words shall bear the following meanings if not inconsistent with the subject or context:
Words
Meanings
Administrator
The administrator of the Company as appointed by the
Board from time to time.
AEOI Rules
Means (i) sections 1471 through 1474 of the US Internal
Revenue Code 1986, the Treasury Regulations
thereunder, and official interpretations thereof; (ii) any
legislation, regulations or guidance enacted in or
adopted by any jurisdiction that seeks to implement
legislation described in (i) above or a similar tax reporting
or withholding tax regime, including without limitation
any legislation, regulations or guidance relating to the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development's "Common Reporting Standard"; (iii) any
intergovernmental agreement, treaty or other
agreement entered into in order to comply with,
facilitate, supplement or implement any legislation,
regulations or guidance described in clause (i) or (ii)
above; and (iv) any legislation, regulations or guidance
that gives effect to any matter described in clauses (i)
through (iii) above.
Articles
These Articles of Incorporation as now framed and at any
time altered.
at any time
At any time or times and includes for the time being and
from time to time.
Auditor
The auditor for the time being of the Company.
Authorised Operator
Euroclear UK and Ireland Limited or such other person as
may for the time being be authorised under the
Regulations to operate an Uncertificated System.
Board or Directors
The Directors at any time or the Directors present at a
duly convened meeting at which a quorum is present or,
as the case may be, the Directors assembled as a duly
formed committee of such Board.
Business Day
A day on which the London Stock Exchange and banks in
London and Guernsey are normally open for business.
C Shares
A c share of no par value in the capital of the Company
having the rights and being subject to the restrictions set
out in these Articles
Calculation Date
means the earliest of the:
(a)
close of business on the date to be determined
by the Directors after the day on which the Investment
Manager shall have given notice to the Directors that at
least 80 per cent. of the net proceeds attributable to the
C Shares (or such other percentage as the Directors and
Investment Manager shall agree) shall have been
invested; or
(b)
close of business on the date falling twelve
calendar months after the allotment of the C Shares or if
such a date is not a Business Day the next following
Business Day; or
(c)
close of business on the last Business Day prior
to the day on which the Directors resolve that Force
Majeure Circumstances have arisen or are imminent; or
(d)
close of business on such date as the Directors
may determine.
Calendar Year
The period from 1 January to 31 December of a particular
year.
Certificated or in certificated form
A unit of a security which is not an Uncertificated unit and
is normally held in certificated form.
Clear Days
In relation to a period of notice, shall mean that period
excluding the day when the notice is served or deemed
to be served and the day for which it is given or on which
it is to take effect.
Companies Law
The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended).
Company
Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited.
Conversion
means, in relation to any class of C Shares, the conversion
of that class of C Shares into New Shares of the relevant
class in accordance with Article 7.11;
Conversion Date
means a date which falls after the Calculation Date and is
the date on which the admission of the New Shares
arising on Conversion to trading on the London Stock
Exchange becomes effective and which is the earlier of:
(a)
the opening of business on such Business Day as
may be selected by the Directors provided that such day
shall not be more than forty-five Business Days after the
Calculation Date; and
(b)
such earlier date as the Directors may resolve
should Force Majeure Circumstances have arisen or the
Directors resolve that such circumstances have arisen or
are imminent.
Conversion Ratio
for the C Shares of the relevant class is A divided by B
calculated to four decimal places (with 0.00005 being
rounded upwards) where:
C
A = --
D
E
B = --
F
where:
"C" is the Net Asset Value of the relevant class of C Shares as at the Calculation Date
"D" is the number of C Shares of the relevant class in
issue at the Calculation Date;
"E" is the Net Asset Value of the shares of the relevant
class into which the relevant class of C Shares will convert
as at the Calculation Date;
"F" is the number of shares of the relevant class into
which the relevant class of C Shares will convert in issue
at the Calculation Date (excluding any shares of the
relevant class held in treasury);
provided that the Directors shall make such adjustments
to the value or amount of A and B as (i) the auditors shall
report to be appropriate having regard among other
things, to the assets of the Company immediately prior
to the date on which the Company first receives the net
proceeds relating to the C Shares of the relevant class
and/or to the reasons for the issue of the C Shares of the
relevant class or (ii) the Directors deem appropriate.
Court
The Royal Court of Guernsey sitting as an Ordinary Court.
DTR5
Chapter 5 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (as
amended from time to time) of the UK Financial Conduct
Authority Handbook.
Eligible Members
Shall have the meaning ascribed to it in the Companies
Law.
ERISA
The United States Employee Retirement Income Security
Act of 1974, as amended.
Executor
Includes administrator.
Extraordinary Resolution
A resolution of the Members Present In Person in a
general meeting passed by a majority of not less than
seventy-five per cent. of the votes recorded on a show of
hands or by way of a poll or a Written Resolution passed
by Members holding not less than seventy-five per cent
of the total voting rights of Members entitled to vote at
the date of circulation of the resolution.
Financial Conduct Authority
The Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom
acting in its capacity as the competent listing authority
for the purposes of Part 6 of the Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000, as amended.
Force Majeure Circumstances
means in relation to any class of C Shares (i) any political
and/or economic circumstances and/or actual or
anticipated changes in fiscal or other legislation which, in
the reasonable opinion of the Directors, renders
Conversion necessary or desirable; (ii) the issue of any
proceedings challenging, or seeking to challenge, the
power of the Company and/or its Directors to issue the C
Shares of the relevant class with the rights proposed to
be attached to them and/or to the persons to whom they
are, and/or the terms upon which they are, proposed to
be issued; or (iii) the giving of notice of any general
meeting of the Company at which a resolution is to be
proposed to wind up the Company, whichever shall
happen earliest.
Investment Manager
The Investment Manager of the Company as appointed
by the Board from time to time.
Laws
The Companies Law and every other Order in Council,
Ordinance or Statutory Instrument for the time being in
force concerning companies registered in Guernsey and
affecting the Company.
Liquidator
Any liquidator of the Company appointed at any time
under the Laws.
London Stock Exchange
London Stock Exchange plc.
Member
In relation to shares in the capital of the Company means
the person (or persons, in respect of joint holders) whose
name(s) is/are entered in the Register as the holder(s) of
the shares and includes, on the death, disability or
insolvency of a Member, any person entitled to such
shares on the death, disability or insolvency of such
Member. In relation to shares in the capital of the
Company held in an Uncertificated System, means:
(a)
a person who is permitted by an Authorised
Operator to transfer by means of that Uncertificated System, title to Uncertificated shares of the Company held by him; or
- two or more persons who are jointly permitted to do so.
Memorandum
The Memorandum of Incorporation of the Company for
the time being current.
month
Calendar month.
NAV Calculation Date
Each Business Day as at which the NAV is calculated by
the Company.
NAV or Net Asset Value
The value of the assets of the Company less its liabilities
(including accrued but unpaid fees), or, where relevant,
the assets attributable to a class of share less the
liabilities attributable to that class of share (including
accrued but unpaid fees), in each case determined (by
the Directors in their absolute discretion) in accordance
with the accounting principles adopted by the Company
from time to time.
New Shares
means the Ordinary Shares of the relevant class arising
on conversion of the C Shares.
Non-Qualified Holder
Any person whose ownership of shares may: (i) cause
the Company's assets to be deemed "plan assets" for the
purposes of the Plan Asset Regulations or the U.S. Code;
(ii) cause the Company to be required to register as an
"investment company" under the U.S.
Investment
Company Act (including because the holder of the shares
is not a "qualified purchaser" as defined in the U.S.
Investment Company Act) or to lose an exemption or
status thereunder to which it might otherwise be
entitled; (iii) cause the Company to register under the
U.S. Exchange Act, the U.S. Securities Act or any similar
legislation; (iv) cause the Company not to be considered
a "foreign private issuer" as such term is defined in rule
36-4(c) under the U.S. Exchange Act;
(v)
result in a
person holding Ordinary Shares in violation of the
transfer restrictions put forth in
any
prospectus
published by the Company, from time to time; (vi) cause
the Company to be a "controlled foreign corporation" for
the purposes of the U.S. Code; (vii) cause the Company
to suffer any pecuniary disadvantage (including any
excise tax, penalties or liabilities under ERISA or the U.S.
Code or (viii) result in any Ordinary Shares being owned,
directly or indirectly, by any person who is deemed to be
a Non-Qualified Holder in accordance with Article 10.7.
Office
The registered office at any time of the Company, which
shall always be located in the Island of Guernsey.
Ordinary Resolution
A resolution of the Company passed as an ordinary
resolution in accordance with the Companies Law.
Ordinary Share
An ordinary share of no par value in the capital of the
Company issued and designated as an Ordinary Share as
may be determined by the Directors at the time of issue.
Person
An individual, a company, a limited liability company, a
corporation, an association, a joint stock company, a
trust, a joint venture, an unincorporated organisation,
and a governmental entity or any department, agency, or
political subdivision thereof, and any other entity.
Plan Asset Regulations
The regulations promulgated by the U.S. Department of
Labor at 29 CFR 2510.3-101, as modified by section 3(42)
of ERISA.
Plan Investor
(i) an ''employee benefit plan'' as defined in section 3(3)
of ERISA that is subject to Title I of ERISA; (ii) a ''plan'' as
defined in Section 4975 of the U.S. Code, including an
individual retirement account or other arrangement that
is subject to Section 4975 of the U.S. Code; or (iii) an
entity whose underlying assets are considered to include
''plan assets'' by reason of investment by an ''employee
benefit plan'' or ''plan'' described in the preceding clause
(i) or (ii) in such entity pursuant to the Plan Asset
Regulations.
Plan Threshold
Ownership by benefit plan investors, as defined under
section 3(42) of ERISA, in the aggregate of 25 per cent. or
more of the value of any class of equity in the Company
(calculated by excluding the value of any equity held by
any person (other than a benefit plan investor, as defined
under section 3(42) of ERISA) that has discretionary
authority or control with respect to the assets of the
Company or that provides investment advice for a fee
(direct or indirect) with respect to such assets, or any
affiliate of such a person); the term shall be amended to
reflect such new ownership threshold that may be
established by a change in the Plan Asset Regulations or
other applicable law.
Present In Person
In relation to general meetings of the Company and to
meetings of the holders of any class of shares, includes
present by attorney or by Proxy or, in the case of a
corporate Member, by duly authorised corporate
representative.
Proxy
Includes attorney.
Redemption Announcement
An announcement made by the Company to
shareholders in advance of and in respect of any
compulsory redemption.
Redemption Date
The date on which the relevant compulsory redemption
becomes effective.
Redemption Price
The price per share as determined by the Directors and
which is expected to be the Net Asset Value per share of
the relevant class or classes of shares that will be
redeemed on a particular Redemption Date (as at a NAV
Calculation Date selected by the Directors), less the costs
associated with the relevant redemption and as adjusted
as the Directors consider appropriate.
Redemption Record Date
The close of business on the relevant Redemption Date
or as otherwise set out in the relevant Redemption
Announcement.
Register or Register of Members
The register of Members kept pursuant to the Companies
Law which shall, unless the context otherwise requires,
include the register required to be kept by the Company
under the Regulations and the Rules in respect of
