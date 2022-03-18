Tufton Oceanic Assets : Interim Results for the period ended 31 December 2021

With recent events, the Investment Manager has increased focus on the safety and well- being of the Russian and Ukrainian crew members on board the Company's vessels.

The Investment Manager took active measures to expedite crew relief on the Company's vessels. As a result, only c.2% of crew members were overdue for relief by more than 1 month at the end of 2021 compared to 7% for the top ten ship managers

Energy Saving Devices ("ESDs") retrofits commenced on Laurel and Idaho at the end of 2021 and will be completed in 2022. The Investment Manager expects further improvement in the portfolio emissions intensity as more of the Company's vessels are retrofitted with ESDs.

Following the announced transactions, the emissions intensity of the Company's fleet as measured by the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index ("EEXI") will improve by more than 30% compared to the beginning of the financial period.

During the financial period, the Company agreed to divest three vessels and to acquire five vessels. The overall return from the agreed divestments greatly exceeds the Company's targets. Of the five agreed acquisitions, three vessels were delivered during the financial period, one vessel was delivered in January 2022 and the other is expected to be delivered by the end of March.

As at 31 December 2021, all delivered vessels except Candy, Orson and Golding were employed on fixed rate charters. Candy was on a floating rate time charter, subject to a floor and a ceiling. Golding and Orson are employed in a chemical tanker pool.

During the financial period, the Company raised gross proceeds of US$51.4m through two tap issues. The total number of outstanding shares and voting rights of the Company as at 31 December 2021 is 308,628,541.

Having raised the target dividend in January 2021, the Company raised its target dividend again from $0.075 to $0.08 per share commencing from 3Q21. The Company paid a dividend of US$0.02 per share for 3Q21 and 4Q21.

The NAV per share increased from US$1.158 as at 30 June 2021 to US$1.376 as at 31 December 2021. The NAV total return for the financial period was 22.3%.

Chairman's Statement

Introduction

On behalf of the Board, I present the Interim Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended 31 December 2021.

It has been an active second half of 2021 and that activity has continued into 2022. During the financial period, the Company agreed to acquire five vessels of which three were delivered during the period and two were delivered after the period. The fleet as at the end of the financial period consisted of five handysize bulkers, an ultramax bulker, seven containerships and nine tankers, and one handysize bulker and one tanker pending delivery. There is a further breakdown of the portfolio on pages 13 to 14. After the financial period, the Company agreed to acquire a handysize bulker and to divest four containerships. Of the four containership transactions, three closed in February whilst the fourth closed in March.

Covid

The global economy started recovering from the impacts of Covid from the end of 1H20. Over the financial period, containership asset values and time charter rates hit record highs while the Baltic Dry Index ("BDI"), the index of average prices paid for the transport of dry bulk materials across more than 20 routes, rose to its highest levels since 2009. In contrast, the tanker market remained weak due to the slow, ongoing recovery in oil demand growth. As noted previously, the Investment Manager has, where possible, mitigated the impact of the global humanitarian crisis of crew members extended stay on board commercial vessels due to Covid related travel restrictions. The Investment Manager took active measures to expedite crew relief on the Company's vessels. As a result, only c.2% of crew members were overdue for relief by more than 1 month at the end of 2021 compared to 7% for the top ten ship managers. The overdue crew member average for the global fleet (across all operators) is likely to be much higher.

Russian Invasion of Ukraine

On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine. The Investment Manager is monitoring the movements of all the Company's vessels. The Investment Manager will prohibit the entry of any vessel into conflict zones, a right established in all the Company's charters. The Board and the Investment Manager are also monitoring the new sanctions being put in place. The Company and its vessels will remain compliant with all international sanctions imposed by the US, UK, EU and the UN. The Board and the Investment Manager remain watchful in monitoring for any potential escalation of the conflict and consequences for shipping and the Company.

