  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    SHPP   GG00BDFC1649

TUFTON OCEANIC ASSETS LIMITED

(SHPP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:16 2023-01-03 am EST
1.141 USD   -0.80%
06:12aTufton Oceanic sells last containership in portfolio for USD13 million
AN
04:08aFTSE 100 Rises Ahead of Expected Gains on Wall Street
DJ
02:47aTufton Oceanic Assets to Sell Last Remaining Containership For $13 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tufton Oceanic sells last containership in portfolio for USD13 million

01/03/2023 | 06:12am EST
(Alliance News) - Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd on Tuesday said it has agreed to sell its last containership, the Riposte, for USD13.0 million.

Tufton Oceanic is a London-based investor in second hand commercial sea-going vessels.

The Riposte sale, which brings the company's fleet to twenty-two vessels, is being held at approximately depreciated replacement cost.

The realised net internal rate of return on the Riposte exceeds 12%, while the aggregate realised net IRR on the company's containerships over the past five years is around 27%.

Tufton argued that the divestment, alongside other divestments and investments over the last two years, demonstrated its commitments to capital re-allocation.

Looking ahead, it said that its investment manager continues to identify an attractive pipeline of opportunities, "as the recent macroeconomic and geopolitical environment creates dislocations and reduces some industry participants' access to capital".

In further news, Tufton added that the chemical tanker market has further improved materially, converging towards the product tanker market "as it tends to do".

This is expected to further increase the yields from the firm's two chemical tankers, with partial market exposure as well as, in the medium term, their asset values.

Tufton shares last traded at 94.50 on December 22, 2022.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,45 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,22 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -186x
Yield 2020 7,65%
Capitalization 354 M 354 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 161x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart TUFTON OCEANIC ASSETS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUFTON OCEANIC ASSETS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,15
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Robert Paul King Chairman
Stephen Le Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Barnes Non-Executive Director
Christine Rødsæther Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUFTON OCEANIC ASSETS LIMITED0.00%354
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION0.00%9 557
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.0.00%4 952
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC0.00%4 023
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.00%3 888
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.90%3 536