TUGA Innovations : Announces Warrant Repricing

VANCOUVER, BC and LISBON, PORTUGAL - December 2, 2022 - TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA) (FRA: DQ5) (OTC: TUGAF) (the "Company" or "TUGA Innovations"), a developer of solutions for urban mobility challenges with the TUGA, a new type of electric vehicle, announces the Company's intent to reprice an aggregate of 29,900,061 outstanding common share purchase warrants. The current warrant terms are as follows: (i) 5,050,000 warrants exercisable at $0.25 until May 21, 2024; (ii) 9,850,061 warrants exercisable at $0.25 until May 21, 2024; (iii) 5,050,000 warrants exercisable at $1.00 until May 21, 2024; and (iv) 9,950,000 warrants exercisable at $1.00 until June 1, 2024.

The warrants will be repriced from $0.25 and $1.00 to $0.09. All other terms of the warrants will remain unchanged other than as set out below.

The Company intends to seek approval from the warrant holders to reprice the warrants to $0.09. Repricing of the warrants requires the approval of all warrant holders. Subject to obtaining such approval, pursuant to the policies of the CSE, the expiry date of the warrants will remain the same, provided that if, following the amendment to the exercise price, for any 10 consecutive trading days the closing price of the Company's listed shares exceeds $0.1125, the term of the warrants will be accelerated to a 30 day exercise period (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"). The Accelerated Exercise Period will be announced by news release and will commence seven days from the end of the aforementioned 10 consecutive day period. Any warrants which remain unexercised at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period will expire at that time.

