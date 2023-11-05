Tuhama for Financial Investments PSC (Tuhama Investments) is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in several investment activities across several business lines, such as manufacturing, trading, agricultural, real estate, tourism and consumer services industries. It is also engaged, through its subsidiaries, in buying and selling properties, lands subdivision and development, providing investment and financial advisory services, as well as investing in other financial institutions and banks. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's subsidiaries included Masaken Investment Company, Alujain Land Development Company, Alamal Gateway for Land Development Company and Al Istiqlal Gateway for Land Development Company.