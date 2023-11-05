TUHAMA FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: TUHAMA FOR FINANCIAL
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻬﺗ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INVESTMENTS
AM 11:41:55 2023-11-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 05-11-2023 11:41:55 AM
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General
Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of TUHAMA FOR FINANCIAL
ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻬﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
INVESTMENTS cordially invites you to attend the
-15 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which
ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 01:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-11
will be held at 01:00 on 15-11-2023 at zoom to discuss
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ
the following matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ
ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was
ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-05-29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
held on 29-05-2022
The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of
ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ
future plans
The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
statements for the year ended 31-12-2022
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ
respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the
ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ
Board of Directors to determine such remunerations
Any other matters which the General Assembly proposes
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ
to include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of
ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ
the General Assembly in its ordinary meeting, provided
ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ
that such a proposal is approved by shareholders
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
representing not less than 10% of the shares represented
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ
in the meeting
ﺪﺟﻭ ﻥﺍ ﻪﺣﺮﻃ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
TUHAMA FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Salwa Musa Amro
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ Salwa Musa Amro :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
