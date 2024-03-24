Certain Class A Shares of TUHU Car Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024.

March 23, 2024 Share

Certain Class A Shares of TUHU Car Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024. These Class A Shares will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 25-SEP-2023 to 24-MAR-2024.



Details:

The Controlling Shareholders has, irrevocably and unconditionally, undertaken to the company and to the Stock Exchange, the Joint Sponsors, the Overall Coordinators, the Joint Representatives, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers and the Hong Kong Underwriters that except pursuant to the Capitalization Issue, the Global Offering, the Stock Borrowing Agreement and the exercise of the Over-allotment Option, it shall not and shall procure that the registered holder controlled by the company shall not, in the period commencing on the date of this prospectus and ending on the date which is six months from the Listing Date, dispose of, nor enter into any agreement to dispose of or otherwise create any options, rights, interests or encumbrances in respect of, any of those securities of the Company in respect of which it is shown by this prospectus to be beneficial owners.



And, They have undertaken to the undertaken to the company and to the Stock Exchange that, in the period of a further six months commencing on the date on which the period referred to above, expires, dispose of, nor enter into any agreement to dispose of or otherwise create any options, rights, interests or encumbrances in respect of the Relevant Shares if, immediately following such disposal or upon the exercise or enforcement of such options, rights, interests or encumbrances, it will cease to be a controlling shareholder.