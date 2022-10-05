Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TUI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:42 2022-10-05 am EDT
1.265 EUR   -3.66%
11:03aAllocation of phantom shares under TUI AG's Long Term Incentive Plans
EQ
10/04TUI : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
MD
10/04TUI : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allocation of phantom shares under TUI AG's Long Term Incentive Plans

10/05/2022 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUI AG (TUI)
Allocation of phantom shares under TUI AG’s Long Term Incentive Plans

05-Oct-2022 / 17:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

TUI AG

Regulatory Announcements

Allocation of phantom shares under TUI AG’s Long Term Incentive Plans

TUI AG (the “Company”) announces that phantom shares (“Phantom Shares”) were allocated to the members of the Executive Board set out in the table below under TUI AG’s Long Term Incentive Plan.

The Phantom Shares were automatically allocated in accordance with the terms of the individual’s respective service agreements and the vesting and payment of the Phantom Shares is conditional on (i) an EPS performance target, determined over a 4-year performance period; (ii) the share price at the date of vesting; and (iii) the remuneration restrictions resulting from the second framework agreement on the granting of stabilization measures ("Framework Agreement II") concluded by TUI AG with the Economic Stabilization Fund (“Fund”) on 4 January 2021. Upon expiry of the 4-year performance period, the Supervisory Board will determine whether the conditions have been satisfied and a possible claim to a payment in respect of the Phantom Shares arises.

The Framework Agreement II stipulates that the Executive Board members (including any group remuneration in the event of dual employment, including at a group company that is not a material group company) may not be granted (and thus may not be constituted) bonuses, other variable or comparable remuneration components as long as the Company makes use of the overall stabilization measures of the Fund.

The Phantom Shares were allocated on 1 October 2022 at a base price of EUR 1.509 per share. This share price equals the average XETRA price of TUI AG shares over a period of 20 trading days before the date of allocation.

Name of the PDMR

Corporate Body

Number of allocated Phantom Shares

Sebastian Ebel

Executive Board

1,212,723.66

David Burling

Executive Board

609,675.28

Mathias Kiep

Executive Board

506,958.25

Peter Krueger

Executive Board

506,958.25

Sybille Reiss

Executive Board

506,958.25

Frank Rosenberger

Executive Board

506,958.25

Friedrich Joussen

Executive Board

  1,212,723.66

 

 
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 192705
EQS News ID: 1457669

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1457669&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about TUI AG
11:03aAllocation of phantom shares under TUI AG's Long Term Incentive Plans
EQ
10/04TUI : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
MD
10/04TUI : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/03FTSE 100 Tumbles as Travel Stocks Fall on Higher Oil
DJ
10/03Capital Environment Completes $1.1 Billion Sale of New Zealand-based Waste Management U..
MT
09/30TUI : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
09/30TUI : UBS reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
09/29TUI - Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Dieter Zetsche about the CEO change
AQ
09/28Tui Ag : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/28Cms : TUI AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 183 M 16 128 M 16 128 M
Net income 2022 -166 M -165 M -165 M
Net Debt 2022 4 001 M 3 987 M 3 987 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 343 M 2 336 M 2 336 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 60 058
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,31 €
Average target price 1,84 €
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Ebel Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Rosenberger Chief Information Officer & Head-Future Markets
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG-51.39%2 336
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-31.68%5 435
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-3.72%2 236
BOWLERO CORP.41.35%2 117
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.7.35%1 611
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-33.45%1 603