HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - In view of the severe forest fires on Rhodes, travel groups cancel flights to Rhodes and offer cancellations for the coming days. The travel group Tui is no longer bringing tourists to the vacation island up to and including Tuesday, according to a tweet from the group on Sunday. The DER Touristik group severely restricts its travel offer, according to its own information. Since Saturday, numerous villages and hotels were evacuated on Rhodes because of large uncontrolled forest fires. In addition to residents, thousands of tourists have also had to leave their accommodations during the high season. The German Travel Association (DRV) emphasizes that "some patience" is now required on all sides.

Even though Tui is not flying tourists to Rhodes at the moment, flight connections remain in place to fly guests back to Germany, Aage Dünhaupt, head of communications at Tui Germany, assured dpa. He added that there were similar arrangements for the other countries. In addition, many travelers from Germany were able to cancel their flights. "We offer all guests who are booked to Rhodes until next Friday to rebook or cancel to another vacation destination free of charge."

The travel group DER Touristik cancels some offers: "All trips to the south of Rhodes are actively canceled up to and including Wednesday (26.7.2023)," announced press spokeswoman Angela de Sando. For all other Rhodes regions, the group offered free cancellations and rebookings until the start of travel July 26, she said.

"On the island are currently staying a total of about 20,000 German vacationers of tour operators, affected by the evacuations is only a smaller part," said a DRV spokeswoman.

According to DER Touristik, its guests on Rhodes are "well and safe". In total, a low four-digit number of tourists had been moved to other accommodations, he said. "Should travelers of DER Touristik wish to travel home prematurely, any return flight options will be examined," de Sando further announced.

The Tui Group currently has a total of about 39,000 guests from many countries in Rhodes, Dünhaupt said. 7800 of them were affected by the fire and had to leave their accommodations, he added.

Tour operators are in close contact with local authorities and are working flat out to find solutions for guests affected by the evacuations, the DRV spokeswoman assured. "If trips planned in the coming days are not possible due to the current situation, the tour operators will cancel them."

According to the Federation of German Consumer Organizations, vacationers can withdraw from the contract of a package tour or cancel the trip early in the event of special stress caused by "extraordinary circumstances" such as forest fires./hu/DP/men