  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TUI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG505

TUI AG

(TUI1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:09:18 2023-03-31 am EDT
6.777 EUR   -8.12%
07:09aDd : TUI AG: Wolfgang Flintermann, Granting of 873 Subscription Rights, pursuant to the capital increase rights issue.
EQ
07:07aTui Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
07:06aDd : TUI AG: Stefan Heinemann, Granting of 1,619 Subscription Rights, pursuant to the capital increase rights issue.
EQ
DD: TUI AG: Sybille Reiß, Granting of 904 Subscription Rights, pursuant to the capital increase rights issue.

03/31/2023 | 06:57am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.03.2023 / 12:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sybille
Last name(s): Reiß

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000TUAG1E4

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 904 Subscription Rights, pursuant to the capital increase rights issue.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


31.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

82183  31.03.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
