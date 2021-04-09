Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TUI AG    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/09 02:32:37 am
4.492 EUR   -1.92%
02:18aGREEN, AMBER OR RED : UK to classify travel destinations in May
RE
02:12aTUI  : launches convertible bonds offering
PU
02:09aTUI AG  : TUI launches convertible bonds offering -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-Adhoc : TUI AG: TUI launches convertible -2-

04/09/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA or the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a "retail investor" means (a) in the EEA, a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MIFID II; (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of article 4(1) of MIFID II, and (b) in the UK, a person who is one (or more) of (i) a retail client within the meaning of Regulation (EU) no 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 of the UK (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA.

Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") or the EU PRIIPS Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPS Regulation") for offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA or the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA or the UK may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation and/or the UK PRIIPS Regulation.

No action has been taken that would permit an offering or an acquisition of the securities or a distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the placement. Investors should consult a professional advisor as to the suitability of the placement for the person concerned.

This announcement may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of the Company ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of the Company and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

09-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      TUI AG 
              Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 
              30625 Hannover 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)511 566-1425 
Fax:          +49 (0)511 566-1096 
E-mail:       Investor.Relations@tui.com 
Internet:     www.tuigroup.com 
ISIN:         DE000TUAG000 
WKN:          TUAG00 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London 
EQS News ID:  1182678 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1182678 09-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2021 02:06 ET (06:06 GMT)

All news about TUI AG
02:18aGREEN, AMBER OR RED : UK to classify travel destinations in May
RE
02:12aTUI  : launches convertible bonds offering
PU
02:09aTUI AG  : TUI launches convertible bonds offering -2-
DJ
02:09aTUI AG : TUI launches convertible bonds offering
EQ
02:09aTUI AG  : TUI launches convertible bonds offering
DJ
02:07aDGAP-ADHOC  : TUI AG: TUI launches convertible -2-
DJ
02:07aTUI AG : TUI launches convertible bonds offering
EQ
04/08TUI  : Deutsche Bank Begins TUI Coverage with Hold Rating
MT
04/06TUI  : Notice pursuant to section 49 (1) sentence 1 no. 2 of the German Securiti..
PU
04/05Too soon to say if Britons can take summer holiday abroad, says UK's Johnson
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 751 M 13 987 M 13 987 M
Net income 2021 -945 M -1 125 M -1 125 M
Net Debt 2021 5 855 M 6 970 M 6 970 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 035 M 5 992 M 5 993 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 37 081
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,54 €
Last Close Price 4,58 €
Spread / Highest target -3,93%
Spread / Average Target -44,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Ebel Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Rosenberger Chief Information Officer & Head-Future Markets
Hilka Schneider Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI AG44.81%5 992
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.20.04%2 809
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-1.43%2 688
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-14.77%2 162
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED10.51%2 015
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC62.25%1 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ