DGAP-DD : TUI AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 13.04.2021 / 17:18 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: Unifirm Limited 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Alexey A. Last name(s): Mordashov Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TUI AG b) LEI 529900SL2WSPV293B552 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 4.3495 EUR 23909062.32 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 4.3495 EUR 23909062.3200 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-09; UTC±0 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

