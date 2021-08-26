Log in
DGAP-PVR : TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/26/2021
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-26 / 16:31 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           TUI AG 
 
 Street:                         Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 
 
 Postal code:                    30625 
 
 City:                           Hannover 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. 
 City of registered office, country: Paris, France 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 19 Aug 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.29 %                     4.85 %       5.14 %                           1099393634 
 
 Previous                             0 %                        0 %          0 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000TUAG000         3096831         100000         0.28 %         0.01 % 
 
 Total                    3196831                       0.29 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument           Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion           Voting rights Voting rights in 
                              date                     period                                absolute                % 
 
 Right to recall lent         N/A                      N/A                                    4717829           0.43 % 
 securities 
 
 Convertible Bonds            16.04.2028               16.04.2028                            13070799           1.19 % 
 
 Certificates                 20.08.2021-16.09.2022    20.08.2021-16.09.2022                  5740792           0.52 % 
 
                                                       Total                                 23529420           2.14 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument  Expiration or         Exercise or conversion Cash or physical        Voting rights  Voting rights 
                     maturity date         period                 settlement                   absolute           in % 
 
 OTC Call Options on 03.01.2033            Until 03.01.2033       Cash                          1194807         0.11 % 
 Basket 
 
 Certificates        03.01.2033            Until 03.01.2033       Cash                            73981         0.01 % 
 
 Certificates        17.06.2022            17.06.2022             Cash                           236000         0.02 % 
 
 Contracts For       N/A                   N/A                    Cash                          2574504         0.23 % 
 Difference 
 
 OTC Call Options    17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Until                  Cash                          8467550         0.77 % 
                                           17.09.2021-03.01.2033 
 
 OTC Call Options    17.09.2021-18.03.2022 17.09.2021-18.03.2022  Cash                           422942         0.04 % 
 
 OTC Put Options     17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Until                  Cash                          2362293         0.21 % 
                                           17.09.2021-03.01.2033 
 
 OTC Put Options     17.12.2021            17.12.2021             Cash                            11910            0 % 
 
 OTC Put Options     16.12.2022            Until 16.12.2022       Physical                       366205         0.03 % 
 
 Listed Put Options  17.12.2021-16.12.2022 Until                  Physical                      3438000         0.31 % 
                                           17.12.2021-16.12.2022 
 
 Listed Call         17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Until                  Cash                          7866821         0.72 % 
 Warrants                                  17.09.2021-03.01.2033 
 
 Listed Call         17.09.2021-18.03.2022 17.09.2021-18.03.2022  Cash                           381666         0.03 % 
 Warrants 
 
 Listed Put Warrants 17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Until                  Cash                          2362294         0.21 % 
                                           17.09.2021-03.01.2033 
 
 Listed Put Warrants 17.12.2021            17.12.2021             Cash                            11910            0 % 
 
                                                                  Total                        29770883         2.71 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                      % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments     Total of both (if at 
                                   least 3% or more)                 (if at least 5% or more)        least 5% or more) 
 
 Société Générale S.A.                             %                                        %                        % 
 
 Société Générale                                  %                                        %                        % 
 Effekten GmbH 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 Société Générale S.A.                             %                                        %                        % 
 
 SG AMERICAS Securities                            %                                        %                        % 
 Holdings, LLC 
 
 SG AMERICAS Securities,                           %                                        %                        % 
 LLC 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 24 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-26 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      TUI AG 
              Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 
              30625 Hannover 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.tuigroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1229035 2021-08-26

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229035&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2021 10:31 ET (14:31 GMT)

