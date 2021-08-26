DGAP-PVR : TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-26 / 16:31 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name: TUI AG
Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
Postal code: 30625
City: Hannover
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Aug 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 0.29 % 4.85 % 5.14 % 1099393634
Previous 0 % 0 % 0 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TUAG000 3096831 100000 0.28 % 0.01 %
Total 3196831 0.29 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in
date period absolute %
Right to recall lent N/A N/A 4717829 0.43 %
securities
Convertible Bonds 16.04.2028 16.04.2028 13070799 1.19 %
Certificates 20.08.2021-16.09.2022 20.08.2021-16.09.2022 5740792 0.52 %
Total 23529420 2.14 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
maturity date period settlement absolute in %
OTC Call Options on 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 1194807 0.11 %
Basket
Certificates 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 73981 0.01 %
Certificates 17.06.2022 17.06.2022 Cash 236000 0.02 %
Contracts For N/A N/A Cash 2574504 0.23 %
Difference
OTC Call Options 17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 8467550 0.77 %
17.09.2021-03.01.2033
OTC Call Options 17.09.2021-18.03.2022 17.09.2021-18.03.2022 Cash 422942 0.04 %
OTC Put Options 17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 2362293 0.21 %
17.09.2021-03.01.2033
OTC Put Options 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 Cash 11910 0 %
OTC Put Options 16.12.2022 Until 16.12.2022 Physical 366205 0.03 %
Listed Put Options 17.12.2021-16.12.2022 Until Physical 3438000 0.31 %
17.12.2021-16.12.2022
Listed Call 17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 7866821 0.72 %
Warrants 17.09.2021-03.01.2033
Listed Call 17.09.2021-18.03.2022 17.09.2021-18.03.2022 Cash 381666 0.03 %
Warrants
Listed Put Warrants 17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 2362294 0.21 %
17.09.2021-03.01.2033
Listed Put Warrants 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 Cash 11910 0 %
Total 29770883 2.71 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at
least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Générale % % %
Effekten GmbH
- % % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
SG AMERICAS Securities % % %
Holdings, LLC
SG AMERICAS Securities, % % %
LLC
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
24 Aug 2021
