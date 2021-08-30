Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TUI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/30/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-30 / 16:01 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           TUI AG 
 
 Street:                         Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 
 
 Postal code:                    30625 
 
 City:                           Hannover 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. 
 City of registered office, country: Paris, France 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 26 Aug 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.00 %                     0.00 %       0.00 %                           1099393634 
 
 Previous                          0.29 %                     4.85 %       5.14 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000TUAG000               0              0         0.00 %         0.00 % 
 
 Total                       0                          0.00 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 X             Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
               Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name               % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments (if  Total of both (if at least 
                            least 3% or more)                         at least 5% or more)                 5% or more) 
 
 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 27 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      TUI AG 
              Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 
              30625 Hannover 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.tuigroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1229613 2021-08-30

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229613&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2021 10:01 ET (14:01 GMT)

All news about TUI AG
10:04aTUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
DJ
10:02aDGAP-PVR : TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
DJ
04:13aTUI CARE FOUNDATION AND ENPACT LAUNC : Mentors from across the tourism industry ..
PU
08/26EUROPE : European stocks end lower on virus, policy jitters
RE
08/26TUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
08/26TUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
DJ
08/26DGAP-PVR : TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
DJ
08/26FTSE 100 Drops as Miners, Travel Stocks Fall
DJ
08/25TUI : All employees at Riu Tikida hotels are practically vaccinated
PU
08/24FTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Travel Stocks Gain
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 810 M 6 852 M 6 852 M
Net income 2021 -2 434 M -2 871 M -2 871 M
Net Debt 2021 6 077 M 7 167 M 7 167 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 053 M 4 779 M 4 780 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 46 518
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,69 €
Average target price 2,59 €
Spread / Average Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Ebel Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Rosenberger Chief Information Officer & Head-Future Markets
Hilka Schneider Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG16.57%4 779
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC9.26%2 949
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-24.72%2 685
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED33.66%2 335
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-4.05%2 232
SEALINK TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED36.17%1 451