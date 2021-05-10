Log in
DGAP-PVR : TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/10/2021 | 11:04am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG 
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective 
of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-05-10 / 17:02 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           TUI AG 
 
 Street:                         Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 
 
 Postal code:                    30625 
 
 City:                           Hannover 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 04 May 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.26 %                     4.85 %       5.11 %                           1099393634 
 
 Previous                          0.03 %                     2.72 %       2.76 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 US8990451085               0            235            0 %      0.00002 % 
 
 DE000TUAG000               0        2825525            0 %         0.26 % 
 
 Total                    2825760                       0.26 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
 Right To Recall    Open                                                                   26758166             2.43 % 
 
 Convertible Bond   16.04.2028                                                              2610431             0.24 % 
 
 Call Warrant       17.06.2022                                                               397503             0.04 % 
 
 Call Option        17.12.2021                                                              1386595             0.13 % 
 
 Swap               17.06.2022                                                               459378             0.04 % 
 
                                                Total                                      31612072             2.88 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 CFD            29.04.2031                                     Cash                              5056250         0.46 % 
 
 Swap           31.12.2030                                     Cash                              6280007         0.57 % 
 
 Call Warrant   31.12.2030                                     Cash                              5140228         0.47 % 
 
 Put Warrant    31.12.2030                                     Cash                                59985         0.01 % 
 
 Put Option     17.06.2022                                     Physical                          5196253         0.47 % 
 
                                                               Total                            21732722         1.98 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                      % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments     Total of both (if at 
                                   least 3% or more)                 (if at least 5% or more)        least 5% or more) 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 GSAM Holdings LLC                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset                               %                                        %                        % 
 Management, L.P. 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK)                                %                                        %                        % 
 L.L.C. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                            %                                        %                        % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs                                     %                                        %                        % 
 International Bank 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman, Sachs & Co.                              %                                        %                        % 
 Wertpapier GmbH 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC                           %                                        %                        % 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK)                                %                                        %                        % 
 L.L.C. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                            %                                        %                        % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs                                     %                                        %                        % 
 International 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 07 May 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      TUI AG 
              Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 
              30625 Hannover 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.tuigroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1194105 2021-05-10

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194105&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2021 11:03 ET (15:03 GMT)

