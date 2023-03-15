Krupp Foundation expects decision on thyssenkrupp Steel soon

DUISBURG/ESSEN - The head of the Krupp Foundation, Ursula Gather, expects a decision on the future of thyssenkrupp's steel business soon. "All those involved are pursuing the independence of Steel at pace. Stalling is certainly not an option for Thyssenkrupp. I can imagine that a decision will be made in the foreseeable future," the chairwoman of the board of trustees of the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Foundation told the Rheinische Post newspaper (Tuesday).

ROUNDUP: Shares of crisis real estate group China Evergrande traded again

HONG KONG - After the trading halt for the shares of China's heavily indebted real estate giant China Evergrande, the papers were traded again on the floor in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Shares in Evergrande Group and Evergrande's property services group would resume trading at 9 a.m. (local time), the Hong Kong bourse said. Earlier, the group announced it had applied to resume trading.

'WSJ': Meta wants ten euros a month for Facebook without advertising

MENLO PARK - Facebook or Instagram without advertising should cost from ten euros a month in the EU, according to a media report. The parent company Meta has named this price in proposals to regulators, wrote the "Wall Street Journal" in the night to Tuesday. For an additional linked account - for example, if someone wants to use both Facebook and Instagram without advertising - an additional six euros should be due.

Tui develops artificial intelligence for travel in Portugal

PORTO/HANNOVER - Artificial intelligence (AI) is intended to make travel planning easier for vacationers, and tourism group Tui wants to accelerate this development. To this end, a first "Digital Hub" was opened in Porto, Portugal, on Monday, Tui announced. At the site, 150 technology experts will initially work on the further development of the Tui app and drive the integration of AI technologies.

