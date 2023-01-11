Advanced search
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:19 2023-01-11 am EST
1.755 EUR   +3.79%
01/11ECJ decides: Money back on package tours because of Corona?
DP
01/06Tui appoints Pieter Jordaan as chief information officer
AN
01/06Tui : Pieter Jordaan appointed Chief Information Officer of TUI Group
PU
ECJ decides: Money back on package tours because of Corona?

01/11/2023 | 11:50pm EST
LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Can package travelers claim money back under certain circumstances if Corona has thwarted their vacation? This will be decided on Thursday (9:30 a.m.) by the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

The background is a case from Germany. The plaintiffs booked a two-week trip to the Canary Islands in March 2020. Two days after their arrival there, the beaches were closed and a curfew imposed because of the Corona pandemic. In the hotel, access to pools and sunbeds was prohibited, and the animation program was completely suspended. After seven days, the trip therefore ended earlier than planned.

The plaintiffs are now demanding a price reduction of 70 percent from their tour operator. The Advocate General at the ECJ argued in her opinion a few months ago that companies must actually reduce the price of the trip if they cannot fulfill the package tour contract because of the Corona measures. Judges often, but not always, follow the advocates general's assessment./rew/DP/nas


© dpa-AFX 2023
01/05Tui : Notice of AGM
PU
01/05Tui : Notice of AGM
PU
01/05Tui Ag : Notice of 2023 annual general meeting
EQ
01/05TUI : UBS remains a Sell rating
MD
01/05BOE Rate Cut Speculation Could Hit Pound
DJ
01/03Stocks rally into 2023, defying IMF gloom
AN
01/03Stocks jump in first session of 2023
AN
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
Financials
Sales 2023 18 509 M 19 900 M 19 900 M
Net income 2023 304 M 327 M 327 M
Net Debt 2023 3 395 M 3 650 M 3 650 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,76x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 132 M 3 368 M 3 368 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 56 204
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart TUI AG
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,75 €
Average target price 1,99 €
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Ebel Chairman-Executive Board
Mathias Kiep CFO & Group Director-Controlling
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nina Daniela Scherf Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG15.43%3 242
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.1.31%6 368
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-2.14%3 723
BOWLERO CORP.2.37%2 288
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-3.24%1 858
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.3.02%1 601