ECJ decides: Money back on package tours because of Corona?

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Can package travelers claim money back under certain circumstances if Corona has thwarted their vacation? This will be decided on Thursday (9:30 a.m.) by the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

The background is a case from Germany. The plaintiffs booked a two-week trip to the Canary Islands in March 2020. Two days after their arrival there, the beaches were closed and a curfew imposed because of the Corona pandemic. In the hotel, access to pools and sunbeds was prohibited, and the animation program was completely suspended. After seven days, the trip therefore ended earlier than planned.

The plaintiffs are now demanding a price reduction of 70 percent from their tour operator. The Advocate General at the ECJ argued in her opinion a few months ago that companies must actually reduce the price of the trip if they cannot fulfill the package tour contract because of the Corona measures. Judges often, but not always, follow the advocates general's assessment./rew/DP/nas