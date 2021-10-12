Enpact and TUI Care Foundation extend Tourism Recovery Programme: Additional 100 businesses in Tunisia to receive direct support in recovering from the pandemic
10/12/2021 | 04:12am EDT
The Tourism Recovery Programme extends to support entrepreneurial tourism teams in Tunisia, with 100 businesses from Tunisia joining the 315 from Egypt, Mexico, South Africa and Kenya already participating
Focus on small and medium-sized enterprises that have a positive, social or environmental impact and demonstrate innovative business models
Tunisian tourism entrepreneurs can apply until 27th October to receive financial support, training and mentoring
After a successful launch in Egypt, South Africa, Kenya and Mexico enpact and TUI Care Foundation are now extending the Tourism Recovery Programme to Tunisia. 100 entrepreneurial teams from Tunisia's tourism industry will be empowered to adapt to the pandemic's challenges, improve their ability to innovate, maintain jobs, and strengthen international collaboration with the European market. Through the programme, participating businesses will have the opportunity to gain access to dedicated mentoring by tourism experts, training, and financial support of up to 9,000 Euro per business. The programme is supported by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).
Tunisia is the 4th most visited country in Africa, with 14.9% of the population employed in tourism. In the wake of the pandemic, arrivals have been reduced by 65% in 2020 - severely impacting hundreds of thousands of livelihoods in the country. The six-month Tourism Recovery Programme aims to provide support for innovative travel and tourism micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through dedicated mentoring, financial backing and business development support. Following the successful onboarding of 315 businesses from Egypt, Mexico, South Africa and Kenya in August 2021, the programme is now extending its support to up to 100 businesses in Tunisia, which will be added to the programme in November 2021 for a period of 6 months.
To apply for the programme, businesses need to be legally registered, locally owned and independently operated, and to have been revenue-generating prior to the pandemic. Businesses also need to display a technologically, socially or environmentally innovative business model.
The business management topics covered by the online training component, such as Resilient Leadership, Digital Transformation and Sustainability, aim at giving these groups of entrepreneurs the tools to run a sustainable, flourishing business.
The mentoring component complements this through a more tailored approach, whereby experts from the TUI Group and other companies across the global tourism ecosystem consult the participants on how to optimise their business models.
The Empowering Entrepreneurship Initiative was developed by the non-profit organisation enpact e.V. The initiative was launched in 2020 with two programmes designed to deliver economic relief from the COVID-19 crisis. The Tourism Recovery Programme is the third standalone programme of the initiative, designed to deliver support to businesses in the tourism sector. The COVID-19 Relief Programme is supported by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and is implemented together with enpact and TUI Care Foundation.
Download picture" rel="/tuigroup-15/de/medien/Images-Pressemitteilung/2021/2021-10-12-100-tourismusunternehmen-in-tunesien/galerie" title="A man eats at On the Edge Restaurant. This picturesque eatery is located on the Stony Point nature reserve, famous for its penguin colony. The business is an example of the social and environmental responsibility that is expected of every participant in the Tourism Recovery Programme." href="javascript:void(0);">
Download picture" rel="/tuigroup-15/de/medien/Images-Pressemitteilung/2021/2021-10-12-100-tourismusunternehmen-in-tunesien/galerie" title="A saleswoman sells crafts to a tourist at Nubian Eco Village. This Aswan-based business works closely with the local Nubian communities to provide economic opportunities to artisans by connecting them with tourists. The Tourism Recovery Programme intends to recruit up to 100 Tunisian businesses that have a similar impact in local communities or environment." href="javascript:void(0);">
Download picture" rel="/tuigroup-15/de/medien/Images-Pressemitteilung/2021/2021-10-12-100-tourismusunternehmen-in-tunesien/galerie" title="Head Chef Ammaarah Petersen stands in front of her restaurant, Cape Malay House. This eatery provides South African customers a window into Malaysian cuisine. The business exemplifies the diverse backgrounds of the participants of the Tourism Recovery Programme." href="javascript:void(0);">
Download picture" rel="/tuigroup-15/de/medien/Images-Pressemitteilung/2021/2021-10-12-100-tourismusunternehmen-in-tunesien/galerie" title="Kamaroutes Travel Designers is a black- and female-owned travel agency offering tailor-made experiences within South Africa. Unemployment rate in South Africa is over 30%, which is why this business decided to employ graduates and train them to give them a better chance to get employed. This focus on social responsibility is a common characteristic among the participants of the Tourism Recovery Programme." href="javascript:void(0);">
Click here to view all 4 pictures in a slideshow.
About enpact e.V.
enpact is a Berlin-headquartered non-profit organisation empowering entrepreneurship, ecosystems and international cooperation. The organisation was founded in 2013 with the goal of promoting entrepreneurship in emerging and developing countries. enpact supports young entrepreneurs and ecosystem actors from the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America through a variety of products clustered in three business areas: entrepreneurial support, organisational support and data & research. Among its flagship products are mentoring programmes, capacity building programmes, coworking spaces, delegations, data-based consulting, as well as analysing and evaluating the founder-friendliness of cities. At present, enpact's network consists of 2500+ startups, 600+ mentors and experts and 150+ support organisations in 30+ countries. 10000+ jobs have been created as a direct result of enpact's work with startups.
The Empowering Entrepreneurship Initiative was developed by the non-profit organisation enpact e.V. and was launched in 2020 with two programmes designed to deliver economic relief from the COVID-19 crisis. The Tourism Recovery Programme is the third standalone programme of the initiative, aimed to support the resilience and recovery of businesses in the tourism sector. The COVID-19 Relief Programme is supported by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and is implemented together with enpact and TUI Care Foundation.
About TUI Care Foundation
Building on the potential of tourism as a force for good, the TUI Care Foundation supports and initiates partnerships and projects, which create new opportunities for the young generation and contribute to thriving communities all over the world. Connecting holidaymakers to good causes, the TUI Care Foundation fosters education and training initiatives to open up new opportunities and perspectives for young people, the protection of the natural environment in holiday destinations and sustainable livelihoods in thriving destinations where local communities can benefit even more from tourism. TUI Care Foundation works global and acts local - it builds on strong partnerships with local and international organisations to create meaningful and long lasting impact. The charitable foundation values transparency and the efficient use of funds. Therefore 100% of the donations go to destination programmes with all administration costs of the foundation covered by TUI. TUI Care Foundation was founded by TUI, the world's leading tourism business, and is based in the Netherlands.