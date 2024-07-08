HANNOVER/FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The insolvency of tour operator FTI has led to rising booking figures for the remaining tour operators. Following the market leader Tui, DER Touristik and Alltours are now also reporting significant growth. "We are currently seeing significant guest growth - also influenced by the changed market conditions," said Ingo Burmester, Head of the Central Europe region at DER Touristik with the brands Dertours, ITS and Meiers Weltreisen. "In the coming months, we expect around 400,000 additional guests in summer and winter bookings."

Alltours spoke of double-digit growth rates. "With the additional demand effect from the FTI insolvency, we are expecting record growth of over 20 percent in the current financial year," a spokesperson told the German Press Agency. "We have taken over FTI contingents from the hotel and airline companies for the summer across all destinations and thus additionally expanded our short-term and last-minute offer."

Sharp rise in bookings

Market leader Tui had already reported a sharp rise in bookings in June and added 300,000 additional places to its program. "The vacation destinations around the Mediterranean are more popular than ever and are ensuring that we are able to surpass the already good booking situation from last summer," said Tui Germany CEO Stefan Baumert according to the press release. Following the FTI bankruptcy, bookings had once again risen sharply.

FTI, previously the third-largest German tour operator after Tui and DER Touristik, had filed for insolvency at the beginning of June and shortly afterwards canceled all trips that had already been booked. Payments already made for package tours were covered by the German Travel Security Fund./DP/men