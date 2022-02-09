FTSE 100 Sets New Two-Year High as English Covid-19 Restrictions Could Ease at Month's End

The FTSE 100 set a new two-year high on Wednesday, closing up 1.01%, after another strong session, boosted by travel and leisure and a possible easing of Covid-19 restrictions in England at the end of the month, says Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. The FTSE 250 also made gains, with TUI, Wizz Air and easyJet all ending in the green. Oil prices pulled back from their biggest one-day decline this year on Tuesday and the prospect of U.S.-Iran talks resuming is a positive sign, Hewson notes.

Companies News:

Tate & Lyle Appoints Dawn Allen as CFO

Tate & Lyle PLC said Wednesday that it has appointed Dawn Allen as the new chief financial officer of the company.

Land Securities to Invest GBP1.5B on Mixed-Use Neighborhoods Pipeline

Land Securities Group PLC said Wednesday that it plans to invest around 1.5 billion pounds ($2.03 billion) of capital expenditure on its mixed-use neighborhoods pipeline over the next five years.

Capital Metals Intends to Raise GBP1.3 Mln

Capital Metals PLC said Wednesday that it intends to raise 1.3 million pounds ($1.7 million) via an equity issue.

Barratt Developments 1H Pretax Profit Rose Despite Revenue Slip

Barratt Developments PLC said Wednesday that it had a slight rise in pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2022 despite a fall in revenue, and declared an interim dividend.

EN+ Group 4Q, 2021 Aluminum Output Rose Slightly

EN+ Group International PJSC said Wednesday that its aluminum production was slightly higher in the fourth quarter and in full-year 2021.

Grainger Total Rent, Occupancy Grew in Early FY 2022

Grainger PLC said Wednesday that total rent and occupancy grew and rent collection remained high in the first four months of fiscal 2022.

Photo-Me International Says 1Q Performance Was Stronger Than Expected

Photo-Me International PLC said Wednesday that its performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 exceeded its expectations.

GlaxoSmithKline 4Q Net Profit Grew on Higher Sales

British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline PLC on Wednesday posted an increase in net profit and sales for the final quarter of 2021.

John Menzies Rejects GBP468.7 Mln Takeover Approach From National Aviation Services

John Menzies PLC said Wednesday that it received a 468.7 million pound ($634.9 million) takeover approach from National Aviation Services Holding which it has rejected.

Chesterfield Completes GBP700,000 Equity Raise

Chesterfield Resources PLC said Wednesday that it has raised 700,000 pounds ($948,150) via a share issue to fund exploration, working capital and the costs of seeking a secondary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Dunelm Group's 1H Pretax Profit Rose Boosted by Higher Sales

Dunelm Group PLC reported on Wednesday a rise in pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2022 as a result of stronger retail sales and the outperformance of both homewares and furniture.

System1 Group 3Q 2022 Revenue Rose

System1 Group PLC said Wednesday that revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 rose 8%, and that profitability was in line with management's expectations.

LV=, Royal London End Merger Talks

Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Ltd. and Liverpool Victoria Financial Services Ltd., known as LV=, separately said on Wednesday that their initial takeover talks have been ended.

PZ Cussons Says 1H Pretax Profit Rose, Warns Cost Pressures Will Continue Into FY 2023

PZ Cussons PLC reported Wednesday an increase in pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2022 despite lower revenue, and warned of cost pressures continuing into fiscal 2023.

LXI REIT Doubles Share Issue to GBP250 Mln on Strong Investor Support

LXI REIT PLC said Wednesday that it has decided to double its target share issue size to 250 million pounds ($338.6 million) after receiving strong levels of investor support and upon considering its pipeline of opportunities.

Market Talk:

Dunelm Seen as Well-Run Business, in Strong Position

1009 GMT - Dunelm is now picking up the results of its incredibly well-run business and the tailwind that the pandemic has brought to spending more money doing up the home, says Russ Mould, AJ Bell's investment director. The soft-furnishing retailer's investment in its digital platforms a few years ago also made it well positioned for growth, Mould adds. "There is always going to be some demand for towels, lights, cooking equipment and bedding, all of which is sold by Dunelm. The retailer should also benefit from having bulked up its value proposition, with more entry-price products and promotional deals," Mould says. Shares are up 1.7% at 1,285.00 pence. (sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix)

Speech by BOE's Pill Could Weigh on Sterling

1018 GMT - Bank of England economist Huw Pill could add to sterling's underwhelming performance since the central bank raised interest rates last Thursday if he reiterates a cautious message about future rate rises in a speech later, MUFG Bank says. "The relatively unfavorable challenges to growth for the U.K. through higher energy bills and tax increases from April will continue to curtail GBP performance for now," MUFG analyst Derek Halpenny says. "BOE rhetoric emphasizing a more cautious approach to future tightening will only add to that." Pill speaks at a conference at 1310 GMT. GBP/USD rises 0.3% to 1.3577 and EUR/GBP falls 0.2% to 0.8417. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

