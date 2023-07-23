RHODOS (dpa-AFX) - After the evacuation of many villages and hotel complexes due to large forest fires, thousands of people on the Greek vacation island of Rhodes spent the night from Saturday to Sunday outdoors. According to the Greek government, 19,000 people were taken to safety - many of them to the north of the island, according to the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. It was "the largest evacuation operation ever seen in Greece," it said.

The travel company Tui announced at noon on Sunday that it would no longer fly tourists to Rhodes for the time being in view of the severe forest fires. However, flight connections remained in place to fly guests back to Germany, Aage Dünhaupt, head of communications at Tui Germany, told dpa. In addition, many travelers were able to cancel their flights. Guests booked to Rhodes by next Friday were able to cancel free of charge or rebook to another vacation destination, he said. The Tui Group currently has a total of about 39,000 guests in Rhodes, Dünhaupt said, 7800 of whom were affected by the fire and evacuated.

Television images showed tourists sleeping on mattresses in gymnasiums on Sunday evening. Among the residents of Rhodes there was a great wave of willingness to help: many took tourists in their private accommodation, provided food, water, bedding and mattresses.

According to initial police estimates, some 16,000 people have been brought to safety by land and 3,000 people by sea from beaches since Saturday. Meanwhile, despite the overflowing problems and ongoing fires, new vacation planes landed during Sunday, as the island's deputy mayor Thanasis Virinis told TV station Mega on Sunday morning.

The Greek Foreign Ministry has set up a hotspot at the island's airport where tourists can get exit permits without red tape if they no longer have identification documents. Greek state broadcaster ERT reported this on Sunday. Many people had to flee the fire and may not have had time to take their belongings with them. In addition, the crisis team of the Civil Defense has set up two telephone numbers for foreign visitors if they are missing loved ones. However, no one has gone missing so far, according to official reports.

Meanwhile, the fires continued to rage. There is no relief in sight for Sunday and also Monday - especially since it continued to wind strongly. A spokesman for the fire department told state broadcaster ERT that there were three major fronts. These are fires around the resort of Kiotari, the village of Apollona and the reservoir Gadoura.

The Greek Civil Defense warned for Sunday for large parts of Greece of extremely high forest fire danger. In addition to Rhodes, the highest alert level five also applied to central Greece, the west and northeast of the Peloponnese peninsula, as well as the greater Athens area and the island of Euboa. For days, the country has been gripped by a severe heat wave with temperatures of over 40 degrees in many places. It had also been hot and dry for some time before.

As a result of global warming, the risk of forest fires is increasing in many regions, as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has noted. It is true that a warmer climate can contribute to more water falling from the sky, including more frequently in the form of heavy rain. However, the periods without precipitation are becoming longer in some cases. And the risk of droughts is increasing, especially in areas that are already dry. In extremely dry vegetation, forest fires can spread more quickly./axa/DP/men