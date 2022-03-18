Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TUI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/18 05:54:43 am EDT
2.764 EUR   -2.37%
05:49aGermany investigating TUI shareholder link to Russia's richest man
RE
04:31aTUI : receives information about the owner of its shareholder Unifirm
PU
03/16TUI : Jefferies keeps a Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany investigating TUI shareholder link to Russia's richest man

03/18/2022 | 05:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Tui app

(Reuters) - Germany is investigating changes in ownership of a major shareholder of TUI linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov, the world's largest holiday company said on Friday.

TUI said it has recently learned that the controlling shareholder of Ondero Limited, which holds nearly 30% of TUI shares via Unifirm Limited, was Marina Mordashova - wife of Mordashov, Russia's richest man.

Mordashov is subject to Western sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

TUI said it was not notified of any controlling shareholder of Ondero on March 4, but a corrected notification to the company later said Mordashova was the controlling shareholder at the time of transfer of shares on Feb. 28.

The German Federal Ministry of Economy and Climate Protection informed TUI on Thursday that it has started an investigation procedure against Ondero Limited regarding the effectiveness of the transaction.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TUI AG
05:49aGermany investigating TUI shareholder link to Russia's richest man
RE
04:31aTUI : receives information about the owner of its shareholder Unifirm
PU
03/16TUI : Jefferies keeps a Sell rating
MD
03/15SEIZED OR SAILING AWAY : What we know about oligarchs and their assets
RE
03/10TUI : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
03/10German Travel Group TUI Ends Brand Use Deal With TUI Russia
MT
03/10TUI TERMINATES AGREEMENT : TUI brand name may no longer be used by TUI Russia
PU
03/07TUI AG - Vladimir Lukin resigns from the Supervisory Board
AQ
03/07FTSE 100 Falls 2% as Finance, Travel Stocks Drop
DJ
03/07UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 7
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 450 M 17 170 M 17 170 M
Net income 2022 26,7 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2022 3 740 M 4 156 M 4 156 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 112 M 3 459 M 3 459 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 43 162
Free-Float -
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2,83 €
Average target price 2,64 €
Spread / Average Target -6,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Ebel Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Rosenberger Chief Information Officer & Head-Future Markets
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG4.81%3 459
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-7.12%24 881
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-9.80%8 042
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.11.93%2 693
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-10.11%2 086
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-1.35%1 804