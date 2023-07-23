STORY: Thousands of tourists and residents were sheltering in schools and indoor stadiums on Sunday (July 23) amid a wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes.

They had been forced to flee several seaside villages after the blaze, which had raged for six days, was fanned by strong winds and rekindled along the southeastern part of the island.

Coastguard vessels and dozens of private boats carried more than 2,000 tourists from beaches on Saturday (July 22) in what authorities have described as one of the biggest evacuation operations Greece has conducted.

Large groups had gathered in the streets under a smoke-filled red sky, waiting to be taken to safety.

Civil protection has warned of a very high risk of wildfires on Sunday in almost half of Greece.

Tour operators Jet2 and Tui cancelled flights to Rhodes.

Jet2 said five planes would instead fly empty and would take people home on their scheduled flights.

Temperatures were expected to hit 45 Celsius in Greece amid heatwaves across southern Europe that could last until August.

On Saturday, an advisor to the World Meteorological Organization said climate change means heatwaves will become more frequent.

On Rhodes, firefighters have been battling flames on three fronts.

They've been setting up fire breaks to stop the wildfire from spreading to dense forest or threatening more residential areas.