ATHENS (dpa-AFX) - No end to the fires in Greece. In the southeast of the resort island of Rhodes, fires that authorities thought had been extinguished flared up again in several places Wednesday night, reporters from Greek media reported. "It's going to be another difficult day for Rhodes," a spokesman for the fire department told state radio. He added that this would also be true for the next few days. Tourists are not in danger because they had already been moved to safety from the affected region since Saturday.

In central Greece in the area of the cities of Larisa and Volos had to be temporarily closed because of heavy smoke the north-south highway Athens- Thessaloniki, announced the regional governor, in Athens news channel Skai. A woman is believed to have died in a mobile home, according to local media, state radio reported. A firefighter suffered burns, according to the regional governor of Central Greece. However, his life was not in danger, it said. Numerous farm animals also died. Near Larisa, a man was taken into custody for allegedly setting fires, state radio reported.

Throughout the country, it has not rained for weeks. In addition, temperatures have been above 40 degrees almost everywhere for about ten days and everything has dried up. Although on Thursday the heat wave is supposed to come to an end. But this will be the result of strong winds that start as early as Wednesday afternoon and can fan the flames of the smallest fire and lead to disaster.

A spokesman for the fire department told Greek media on Tuesday that 500 fires have broken out in the country since July 12. Many of them were due to negligence, he said. More than 100 firefighting planes and helicopters have been deployed. In addition to the Greeks, numerous firefighters from ten European states are also involved in the fight against the flames, the Civil Defense announced./tt/DP/zb