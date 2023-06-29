HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The cruise industry is making slow progress in climate protection, according to an investigation by the environmental organization Nabu. "It seems out of time that the majority of large ships continue to travel with the particularly toxic but cheap heavy oil," said Nabu's federal managing director Leif Miller on Wednesday at the presentation of the 11th Nabu Cruise Ranking 2023 in Hamburg. However, Nabu shipping expert Sonke Diesener also stressed, "It is very welcome that the first have finally found a way towards climate neutrality." However, he added, the pace must pick up significantly.

Although emissions needed to be drastically reduced, they continued to rise. "Of particular concern is the sharp increase in methane emissions from LNG use," explained Diesener. These are more than 80 times more harmful to the climate than CO2, he said. "Those who speak of a bridging technology here are turning a blind eye to the manifold problems of LNG, to fracking that is harmful to nature and to methane as a climate killer."

According to the environmental organization, it surveyed 13 providers of cruise holidays that are relevant to German customers. The ranking is based on information provided by the shipping companies, Diesener said. According to the survey, Norwegian shipping companies Havila and Hurtigruten ranked first and second in terms of measures to reduce emissions. The German shipping companies Aida Cruises, Tui Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises are ranked third, fifth and ninth respectively./klm/DP/jha