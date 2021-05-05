Log in
RIU continues its reactivation in the Caribbean: three hotels in Jamaica and Bahamas reopen

05/05/2021 | 08:57am EDT
  • In Jamaica, the Riu Palace Tropical Bay (Negril) and the Riu Reggae (Montego Bay) opened their doors on May 1st, the same day as the Riu Palace Paradise Island (Bahamas)
  • RIU customers from countries that require a negative antibody test to return home can get the tests free of charge at RIU hotels in Jamaica and the Bahamas

RIU Hotels continues reactivating its properties in the Caribbean. The hotel chain reopened two hotels in Jamaica (the Riu Palace Tropical Bay, in Negril, and the Riu Reggae, in Montego Bay) and its hotel in the Bahamas, the Riu Palace Paradise Island, on May 1st. With these actions, it is continuing to resume its operations in the Caribbean, where it now has 24of its 27 hotels open for business in the destinations where it operates.

These openings are due to improvement in recent months in the occupation, in both the local and the international market. To continue with this growth, RIU Hotels has announced that all RIU customers from countries that require a negative antibody test before returning home will be able to get the test free of charge in Jamaica and the Bahamas, in addition to having the possibility of receiving a PCR. These measures will facilitate tourism travel and return to the country of origin.

The imminent openings of the Riu Palace Tropical Bay and the Riu Reggae leave the RIU portfolio in Jamaica, where it has more than 3,000 rooms, operating at nearly 100%, with only the reopening of the Riu Negril still pending. With the addition of the Riu Palace Paradise Island, the chain will have achieved nearly full reopening in the Caribbean, pending reopening of the Riu Tequila (Playa del Carmen, Mexico), the Riu Negril (Negril, Jamaica) and the Riu Palace Macao (Punta Cana).

Following these openings and other upcoming ones in Morocco and Spain in coming days, RIU will have 56 of its 100 hotels open worldwide, which is very good news after the closure of all its hotels in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

About RIU Hotels & Resorts

The international RIU chain was founded in Mallorca by the Riu family in 1953 as a small holiday firm and is still owned by the family's third generation. The company specialises in holiday resorts and over 70% of its establishments offer its acclaimed All Inclusive by RIU service. With the inauguration of its first city hotel in 2010, RIU is expanding its range of products with its own line of city hotels called Riu Plaza. RIU Hotels & Resorts now has 93 hotels in 19 countries which welcome over 4,5 million guests a year and provide jobs for a total of 29,985 employees. RIU is currently the world's 35th ranked chain, one of the Caribbean's most popular, the 4th largest in Spain in terms of revenue and the fourth largest in number of rooms.

Financials
Sales 2021 11 563 M 13 894 M 13 894 M
Net income 2021 -1 020 M -1 226 M -1 226 M
Net Debt 2021 5 502 M 6 612 M 6 612 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 393 M 6 479 M 6 480 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 37 081
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,53 €
Last Close Price 4,91 €
Spread / Highest target -10,3%
Spread / Average Target -48,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Ebel Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Rosenberger Chief Information Officer & Head-Future Markets
Hilka Schneider Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI AG55.11%6 479
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.39%2 764
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.8.41%2 535
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-18.19%2 075
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED0.51%1 847
SEALINK TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED49.48%1 681
