Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TUI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG505

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:49:27 2023-05-12 am EDT
5.896 EUR   -2.06%
05:13aReducing Emissions, Strengthening Sustainability : TUI publishes Green Building Guidelines for hotels
PU
12:35aStudy: Sustainable tourism offers are worth a lot to travelers
DP
05/11TUI Group : Q2 a slight miss; maintained but somewhat vague guidance
Alphavalue
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Reducing emissions, strengthening sustainability: TUI publishes Green Building Guidelines for hotels

05/12/2023 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Green Building Guidelines provide recommendations for construction and refurbishment projects of TUI hotels and hotel partners
  • Emissions from TUI's hotel business to be reduced to zero by 2030

Sustainable construction is an important tool for saving energy and reducing CO2 emissions from hotels. TUI Hotels & Resorts has now published Green Building Guidelines for the first time, which provide its own hotels and hotel partners with concrete recommendations for their construction and refurbishment projects. The guidelines contain the most important aspects for reducing environmental impact and achieving savings in water and energy consumption. They also cover topics such as monitoring systems, sustainability certification and stakeholder communication. The guidelines were reviewed by external experts.

"We are pleased to see our Guidelines promoting sustainable construction decisions around the world. They bring together proven measures and the expertise of our sustainability and construction experts for all our hotel brands. Our hotel partners, architects, engineers and contractors can benefit from this knowledge and commit to using the Guidelines as they develop hotels for a more sustainable future," said Jessica Kuthe, Director Portfolio Management, TUI Hotels & Resorts.

The TUI hotels have already started implementing measures from the Green Building Guidelines, particularly in the area of energy savings. The long-standing joint venture partners RIU, Atlantica and Grupotel have increased the number of their photovoltaic systems, e.g. in Spain, Cape Verde and Greece. In Italy, the Robinson hotel brand operates one of the largest photovoltaic plants of any hotel in Europe. Robinson was also awarded the coveted DGNB Platinum certificate for a sustainable building project on Fuerteventura.

The Green Building Guidelines support TUI Group's Sustainability Agenda, which aims to massively reduce the company's environmental footprint. By 2030, TUI Hotels & Resorts' emissions are to be reduced by almost half (46.2 percent) compared to 2019.

The targets have been confirmed by the independent Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). At the same time, TUI is working to achieve even more ambitious reduction targets - and to reduce the hotels' CO2 emissions to zero as far as possible as early as 2030. Important levers for this are renewable energy and resource-saving processes. Sustainable buildings can make an important contribution to these environmental protection efforts.

The Green Building Guidelines are available for download on the TUI Group website. Further information on TUI's Sustainability Agenda "People, Planet, Progress" can be found here.

About TUI Group

TUI Group is a leading global tourism group and operates worldwide. The Group is headquartered in Germany. TUI shares are listed on the FTSE 250, an index of the London Stock Exchange, on the regulated market of the Hanover Stock Exchange and on the Open Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The TUI Group offers integrated services from a single source for its 21 million customers.

The entire tourism value chain is covered under one roof. This includes over 400 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue and Robinson and 16 cruise ships, from the MS Europa and the MS Europa 2 in the luxury class and expedition ships to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and cruise ships at Marella Cruises in Great Britain. The Group also includes leading tour operator brands and online marketing platforms across Europe, five airlines with more than 130 modern medium and long-haul aircraft and around 1,200 travel agencies. In addition to expanding its core business with hotels, cruises via successful joint ventures and activities in holiday destinations, TUI is increasingly focusing on the expansion of digital platforms. The Group is transforming itself into a digital company.

Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social action is at the core of our corporate culture. The TUI Care Foundation, initiated by TUI, focuses on the positive effects of tourism, on education and training and on strengthening environmental and social standards with projects in 25 countries. It thus supports holiday destinations in their development.

Natascha Kreye
Corporate Communications
Contact details
+49 (0) 511 566 6029
close

Attachments

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 09:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TUI AG
05:13aReducing Emissions, Strengthening Su : TUI publishes Green Building Guidelines for hotels
PU
12:35aStudy: Sustainable tourism offers are worth a lot to travelers
DP
05/11TUI Group : Q2 a slight miss; maintained but somewhat vague guidance
Alphavalue
05/11Tui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
EQ
05/11Tui Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
EQ
05/11TUI Group in H1 2023
AQ
05/11TUI : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/10TUI sees summer travel demand lifting 2023 profit
RE
05/1015 Years Of Tui Cruises - Company An : On course for climate-neutral cruises
AQ
05/10TUI : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19 262 M 21 034 M 21 034 M
Net income 2023 348 M 379 M 379 M
Net Debt 2023 2 220 M 2 424 M 2 424 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,32x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 055 M 3 336 M 3 336 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 49 979
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,02 €
Average target price 14,81 €
Spread / Average Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Ebel Chairman-Executive Board
Mathias Kiep CFO & Group Director-Controlling
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nina Daniela Scherf Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG-86.74%3 336
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-21.26%2 995
BOWLERO CORP.-1.11%2 273
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.16.53%2 201
KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED12.17%1 265
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED-6.21%1 173
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer