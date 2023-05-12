Reducing emissions, strengthening sustainability: TUI publishes Green Building Guidelines for hotels

Green Building Guidelines provide recommendations for construction and refurbishment projects of TUI hotels and hotel partners

Emissions from TUI's hotel business to be reduced to zero by 2030

Sustainable construction is an important tool for saving energy and reducing CO2 emissions from hotels. TUI Hotels & Resorts has now published Green Building Guidelines for the first time, which provide its own hotels and hotel partners with concrete recommendations for their construction and refurbishment projects. The guidelines contain the most important aspects for reducing environmental impact and achieving savings in water and energy consumption. They also cover topics such as monitoring systems, sustainability certification and stakeholder communication. The guidelines were reviewed by external experts.

"We are pleased to see our Guidelines promoting sustainable construction decisions around the world. They bring together proven measures and the expertise of our sustainability and construction experts for all our hotel brands. Our hotel partners, architects, engineers and contractors can benefit from this knowledge and commit to using the Guidelines as they develop hotels for a more sustainable future," said Jessica Kuthe, Director Portfolio Management, TUI Hotels & Resorts.

The TUI hotels have already started implementing measures from the Green Building Guidelines, particularly in the area of energy savings. The long-standing joint venture partners RIU, Atlantica and Grupotel have increased the number of their photovoltaic systems, e.g. in Spain, Cape Verde and Greece. In Italy, the Robinson hotel brand operates one of the largest photovoltaic plants of any hotel in Europe. Robinson was also awarded the coveted DGNB Platinum certificate for a sustainable building project on Fuerteventura.

The Green Building Guidelines support TUI Group's Sustainability Agenda, which aims to massively reduce the company's environmental footprint. By 2030, TUI Hotels & Resorts' emissions are to be reduced by almost half (46.2 percent) compared to 2019.

The targets have been confirmed by the independent Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). At the same time, TUI is working to achieve even more ambitious reduction targets - and to reduce the hotels' CO2 emissions to zero as far as possible as early as 2030. Important levers for this are renewable energy and resource-saving processes. Sustainable buildings can make an important contribution to these environmental protection efforts.

The Green Building Guidelines are available for download on the TUI Group website. Further information on TUI's Sustainability Agenda "People, Planet, Progress" can be found here.