Successful season opening: TUI offering more holidays to Turkey

TUI's summer season has officially started in Turkey with around 180,000 guests flying into Turkey in April and May. TUI has grown its capacity for this summer and will bring over 1.5 million guests to Turkey from its 13 source markets in 2022. Around one million them will be holidaying across the resorts of Antalya and around 500,000 in the resorts of Izmir, Bodrum and Dalaman.

Members of TUI's Executive Committee met hundreds of Turkish hotel partners to discuss its plans to grow further its holiday programme across the destination for Summer 2023. It aims to bring significantly more customers to Turkey next summer, compared to 2019 pre-pandemic levels. TUI is also looking to focus on developing its winter programme and extending the season in Turkey.

TUI also shared information on trends it is seeing amongst guests. It has seen guests upgrading their holiday, booking longer durations, room upgrades and activities as people have missed their breaks in the sun.

"Over 90% of TUI's capacity to Turkey is a package holiday, so our hotel partners are guaranteed beneficiaries when one of our flights land," said David Burling, CEO Markets & Airlines, TUI Group. "We work with a thousand hotel partners across Turkey, who are key to our holiday strategy. We are in Turkey to meet our hotel partners face-to-face to discuss growing our capacity further and want to work together to bring even more holidaymakers here in 2023."

TUI has been operating holidays to Turkey for over 40 years and it offers over 12,000 flights to and from the destination from all its source markets - via its own TUI airlines or partner carriers.

"We have seen strong demand for holidays to Turkey as customers are attracted by the mix of beaches and culture, as well as the great range of hotels and quality service. People want to travel after two years of pandemic, they are literally sitting on packed suitcases for spring and summer. Tourism will have a very good summer in 2022 and countries which were hit particularly hard by travel restrictions during the pandemic, will benefit from this. Things are looking very positive for hotels, for family businesses and for the many local partners who work with us to make guests' holidays successful," said Sebastian Ebel, TUI Group CFO, who joined the events held at the TUI BLUE SENSATORI Fethiye and at the Rixos Premium Belek.

TUI also used the opportunity to present TUI BLUE Palm Garden in Antalya with their TUI Global Hotel Award. The hotel won the category for Best Hotel - TUI Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Poland.

Based on customer feedback, the TUI Global Hotel Awards recognise hotels that have received outstandingly high satisfaction scores from TUI customers and have demonstrated their commitment to sustainability. The TUI Global Hotel Awards winners were announced a few weeks ago in a virtual ceremony, with local presentations happening to personally congratulate hotel partners.

Two other hotels were also congratulated at the event for achieving fantastic feedback from TUI customers. Concorde de Luxe Resort in Antalya and Kirman Sidera Hotel Luxury & Spa in Antalya were shortlisted in the Top 5 for some categories.

As a key destination to TUI's growth strategy, TUI also named one of its newest aircraft Antalya. The official name-giving ceremony took place at Antalya airport at the beginning of the month, with World Champion gymnast, Ayşe Begüm Onbaşı selected as godmother of the aircraft.