Xetra Other stock markets Market Closed - 11:43:35 2023-12-08 am EST 5-day change 1st Jan Change 7.278 EUR +2.08% +28.09% -52.12% Dec. 08 TUI GROUP : Increase to the outlook guidance underpins investor confidence Dec. 07 TUI GROUP : Opinion change, from Sell to Add Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds and ETFs Official TUI AG press release TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2 December 06, 2023 at 02:11 am EST Share TUI AG (TUI)

TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2



06-Dec-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Financial Highlights TUI Group – financial highlights € million 2023 2022

adjusted Var. % Var. %

at constant

currency Revenue 20,665.9 16,544.9 + 24.9 + 25.8 Underlying EBIT 1 Hotels & Resorts 549.5 480.3 + 14.4 + 15.9 Cruises 236.0 0.8 n. a. n. a. TUI Musement 36.0 23.7 + 51.7 + 86.9 Holiday Experiences 821.5 504.7 + 62.8 + 65.8 Northern Region 71.5 – 101.6 n. a. n. a. Central Region 88.1 74.6 + 18.1 + 13.9 Western Region 81.1 – 31.5 n. a. n. a. Markets & Airlines 240.6 – 58.6 n. a. n. a. All other segments – 84.8 – 37.4 – 126.6 – 127.0 TUI Group 977.2 408.7 + 139.1 + 136.8 EBIT 1 999.3 320.0 + 212.3 Underlying EBITDA 1,775.3 1,224.6 + 45.0 EBITDA 2 1,858.5 1,203.3 + 54.4 Group profit / loss 455.7 – 212.6 n. a. Basic earnings per share3€ 0.80 – 1.02 n. a. Net capex and investment 493.7 315.9 + 56.3 Equity ratio (30 Sept)4% 12.1 4.2 + 7.9 Net debt (30 Sept) 2,106.2 3,436.2 – 38.7 Employees (30 Sept) 65,413 61,091 + 7.1 Due to the re-segmentation of Future Markets from All other segments to Hotels & Resorts, TUI Musement and Central Region in financial year 2023, previous year’s figures have been adjusted. Due to rounding, some of the figures may not add up precisely to the stated totals, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. All change figures refer to the previous year, unless otherwise stated. This Annual Report 2023 of the TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period from 1 October 2022 to 30 September 2023. 1 We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, income taxes, and result of the measurement of the Group’s interest hedges. For further details please see page 65. 2 EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, goodwill impairment and amortisation and write-downs of other intangible assets, depreciation and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, investments and current assets. 3 Earnings per share for all periods presented were adjusted for the impact of the 10-for-1 reverse stock split in February 2023 as well as the impact of the subscription rights issued in the capital increase in March 2023. 4 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. Profitable and sustainable growth:

That’s what

it’s all about. Interview WITH Sebastian Ebel TUI’s growth is profitable and sustainable. Sebastian Ebel, TUI’s CEO, talks about new

trends in travel, growth potential, political

hurdles but also notable experiences with

partners and colleagues – from Cape Verde

to Hanover. Behind you lies your first financial year as CEO. Is TUI back on course? Definitely, yes. 19 million customers travelled with TUI in financial year 2023. That is 13 per cent more than last year. We had a strong Summer and bookings have held up their healthy momentum into the early weeks of Winter 2023/24. We are working at a profit again; we have paid back the state loans. This has enabled us to invest in our own growth once more. And I am looking towards the new financial year with confidence. The economy may be under a few clouds, but people attach high priority to their holidays. We have a clear growth strategy. We are improving our market position in our traditional markets. We also want to offer new products to our regulars while winning over new customers in general. What opportunities do you see for TUI’s classical operations in Markets & Airlines? Our tour operators are growing profitably. In Germany we have acquired market share and in countries like France and the Netherlands we are

on a robust track as well. In markets where the competition is tougher, like UK & I, we are walking taller all the time. We hope to score some points there and offer our customers a pleasant surprise. Some markets are causing us particular pleasure. One is Poland, where we notched

up a million customers last year for the first time. Our Polish colleagues have now launched operations in the Czech Republic too. How is TUI responding to new customer expectations? There can only be one objective for us, which is to surpass our customers’ hopes. That is what we always set out to do and we are succeeding more and more, not least thanks to some new business models. First Choice, our second brand in the UK, targets young people in particular. We are restructuring First Choice as a web- and app-based platform where our customers can piece together their own holidays. Or take our spectrum of tours in Belgium. With TUI Tours customers can select a flexible route and then adapt it at the click

of a mouse or combine it with flights, hotels and experiences. A third example are the accommodation-only bookings. After a successful launch of that concept in Sweden, we have extended it to other markets. These examples illustrate our innovative spirit. We dare to try out new ideas. That is an incredible advantage and it says a lot about how we learn from each other and spur each other on. How do you rate the prospects, especially in the hotels business, for the Holiday Experiences that now constitute your second-biggest field of operations? Our hotels and resorts have turned in excellent results now for six quarters in succession. We still expect strong growth potential there. What is important is to secure long-term growth with a light approach to capex investment. We are aided by new funding models like the Hotel Fund which we have created along with partners. This year the Fund completed its first transactions. TUI BLUE is also heading for growth with five new hotels in Africa and Asia this summer, and seven more on the cards for 2024. Taken as a whole, our strong portfolio with altogether 12 hotel brands – for the price-conscious customer right through to the luxury holiday-maker – is generating growth via management and franchise contracts. Cruises were expected to recover rather more slowly after the pandemic … … but then returned to normal very quickly. The segment had another strong year for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. The Mein Schiff fleet operated by TUI Cruises began 2023 by breaking its bookings record. Some voyages were booked up within days. Further growth is already certain, with three vessels joining TUI Cruises straight out of the shipyard in the next three years. They will set new standards in terms of comfort and environmental protection. This underscores our ambition to run one of the most cutting-edge, climate-friendly cruise fleets in the world. And how is Musement getting along? Our profitable growth continues with experiences and activities. Last year we reached out to a million new customers and arranged more than seven million experiences, from hiking trips and sporting activities to theme park visits. We are focusing increasingly on exclusive content of our own, boosting sales through partnerships.

TUI Musement is designed to be a personal guide and concierge for our customers all year round, not only during their summer holiday. That means you want to offer additional services to TUI’s customers? Correct. The core of that is the Central Customer Ecosystem, which enables us to make new, more personalised suggestions. The idea is to sell new products to existing customers but also to gain new customers. I don’t think there is any other company in the world that has anything like as many different customer contacts in the travel market

as we do – not just online, but face-to-face in the retail shops, in our hotels, on our aircraft and liners, and during experiences. We will

be tapping even more deeply into that potential and building on our sustainability. You mentioned sustainability. How is TUI shaping the future in that respect? For a start, any travel company that ignores climate change and does not adopt a sustainable view is undermining its own business model and placing a heavy burden on future generations. We take a different approach. In January 2023 we published our new Sustainability Agenda – it’s ambitious. By 2030 we will reduce CO2e emissions per air passenger by nearly a quarter. In the Cruises segment we will cut absolute emissions by almost 28 per cent, in our hotels by at least 46 per cent. The emission reduction targets set out in our Agenda were evaluated and verified independently by the Science Based Targets initiative. Our cruise companies are the first in the world to adopt

a reduction target that has been scientifically validated, just like TUI Airlines among leisure flight operators. By 2050 at the latest TUI

will be a net zero emissions company. We bear this target in mind every single day and every day we change a little more to draw us closer

to that goal. Our internal targets are, of course, even more ambitious. I have to say, nevertheless, that politicians cannot keep piling new strains on us. What do you mean exactly? Travel has been brandmarked by some politicians. Flying is demonised, cruising too. Holiday-makers are bombarded with excessive rules and prohibitions. The package holiday – which is without a doubt the safest way to travel – is deliberately priced up by statutory obligations, while non-European groups are largely free to sell their unregulated products, which are not very consumer-friendly. Besides, the government doesn’t do its homework: rail does not provide a punctual feeder service – we have to pay compensation for the delays. And

the same can often be said of flights, as air traffic control in Europe has still not been standardised, which would consistently permit routes and procedures to be as climate-friendly as possible. Carbon emissions in European air space would, at a guess, be five to ten per cent lower

if that could be achieved. There is simply not enough being done!

At the same time, the fact that we have been investing massively for a long time in technologies to protect the environment is often ignored. What specific environment measures are underway? Over time the airlines will be using substantially larger quantities

of sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF. In fact, we intend to exceed the statutory blending requirements, even if these biofuel blends currently cost three to five times as much. Apart from that, we are optimising flight routes and renewing our fleet. A lot is happening with our cruise liners too. In May Mein Schiff 4 drew on green shore power for the first time at the port in Hamburg. Two months later the vessel set off for the Nordics with its first sustainable biofuel. The principal basis for that is left-over cooking oil, which cuts carbon emissions by 90 per cent. Mein Schiff 7, which will put to sea next summer, will eventually run on green methanol, making her almost carbon-neutral. And we will operate the other two newbuilds on low-emission liquid gas. Our hotels are also playing a pioneering role. Robinson Club in Italy, for example, boasts one

of the biggest hotel photovoltaic systems in Europe. And since November 2023 TUI BLUE Montafon has been our first hotel to cut its carbon emissions to zero. So we are slashing emissions hugely with our holidays. We also encourage travel formats that entail lower emissions and we are considerably expanding our rail services, like the TUI Ski Express that we launched last winter to take Dutch and German customers to Austria. Apart from the environmental aspects, to what extent can tourism drive economic and social development in destination countries? The travel sector provides education and career prospects for people in the destinations and it enhances environmental and social standards. We want to step up these positive impacts. In early June we signed a major Memorandum of Understanding with the government of

Cabo Verde. The core idea: further development of the huge tourist potential in the Cape Verde islands with a deliberate focus on strengthening local value chains, promoting environmental protection and driving partnerships for innovation. The independent TUI Care Foundation set up by our company is very active on this front. For one thing, it works to ensure that young people in the destinations, in particular, can benefit from better prospects for the future. We want to enable them to participate even more in successful tourism. Our industry is opening up entirely new opportunities, especially in emerging economies and developing countries. But we should not underestimate the need in our European source markets either. Young people are our future. We must accompany and support them. You need to demonstrate opportunities to your own employees as well. How is that going? TUI’s success stands and falls with our people. Their expertise and commitment is of superlative importance. That applies every day and for that I extend the warmest thanks to all our employees all over

the world. But their professionalism is all the more striking in difficult situations. I am thinking in particular of those weeks in July, when more than 300 service staff put in such a magnificent effort during local forest fires on Rhodes and in round-the-clock crisis teams. In the conversations I held with people in the field, I experienced a huge sense of responsibility, and it moved me. Another genuine highlight is the new TUI Campus in Hanover. It has become a place for exchange and dialogue, not only between our employees but also with customers from all over the world. It is a similar story in our other offices, whether Rijswijk in the Netherlands, Luton or Stockholm, all places where

we are fostering a new Way of Working. But I think the most motivating thing of all is that we help people

to enjoy the most wonderful moments of their year. We contribute to people experiencing the world and getting to know other cultures. That often gives them a more differentiated picture of distant lands and cultures. I firmly believe that no other sector can do this as well

as tourism – and given the situation in the world today, that is more important than ever. Last of all a look ahead. What do you see? Tourism and TUI have huge potential. We have triggered plenty of initiatives over the last twelve months. Now we are seeing the commercial payback, the profitable growth. Of course there will be geopolitical conflict and crisis in future too. We have to live with such things. We will work hard at our success without getting too big for our boots, and we will always keep our eyes on our objective: to offer our customers unique holidays and experiences. That is what TUI is all about – today and tomorrow! “We are working

at a profit again;

we have paid back the state loans.

This has enabled

us to invest in

our own growth once more.“ “Tourism and

TUI have huge

potential.” “We have triggered plenty of initiatives over the last twelve months. Now we

are seeing the commercial payback, the profitable growth.” Report of the Supervisory Board Dear Ladies and Gentlemen, dear Shareholders, The financial year 2023 was characterised by a further recovery in business operations and the Group achieved a result that was significantly higher than in the previous year. At the same time, TUI realised further important measures that enabled the company’s financial stability to be restored. Following the challenges posed by the pandemic, the time has now come to refocus on the implementation of strategic measures and profitable growth. Even at the beginning of the financial year, we benefited from good incoming bookings, with average prices at times exceeding pre-pandemic levels. In a macroeconomically challenging environment, this demonstrated the great importance of travelling for people and the pent-up demand created by the years of the coronavirus pandemic. Although customers continued to book at shorter notice, the strong demand for TUI products also demonstrated the attractiveness of the Group’s product portfolio. As the financial year progressed, incoming bookings developed in line with expectations and we recorded a strong summer season. However, the financial year 2023 was not without its operational challenges. Flight operations had normalised compared to the previous year and the tourism industry was able to recruit staff comparatively better and faster. However, periods of heat and forest fires in southern Europe kept us and our customers busy in summer 2023, which also had a short-term impact on the development of bookings. For TUI, the safety of our guests and employees was always our top priority. In addition to operational development, strengthening TUI’s financial stability remained a key task in the past financial year. In December 2022, a repayment agreement was negotiated with the Economic Stabilisation Fund (WSF) regarding the stabilisation measures granted during the coronavirus pandemic. The Executive Board informed us as the Supervisory Board in detail about the developments in the talks and negotiations. The measures to implement this agreement were then also the subject of our Annual General Meeting in February 2023, which was held virtually for the first time on the basis of the new legal regulations. This enabled us to engage in direct dialogue with our shareholders again, but unfortunately it was not free of technical disruptions. However, we gained important insights from the completely new format and will work on facilitating a disruption-free dialogue in future. Due to the pleasingly positive response to the recapitalisation measures, a reverse stock split at a ratio of 10:1 was completed following the Annual General Meeting, creating the conditions for the successful placement of a further capital increase in March / April 2023. As a result, TUI was able to fully repay the stabilisation measures of the WSF, achieved a further reduction in interest costs and debt and thus also a significant improvement in its credit ratios. A further important step was then taken in May 2023 with the extension of our revolving credit facility until summer 2026. The support from the banks was once again a vote of confidence in our business model and the Group’s future strategy. Combined with strict liquidity and investment management, this led to a significant improvement in the company’s financial situation, which the rating agencies also honoured with an upgrade. With the repayment of the WSF stabilisation measures, the conditions and requirements to be fulfilled by TUI AG in accordance with Framework Agreement II ended and thus also the remuneration restrictions for the members of the Executive Board. Accordingly, the Supervisory Board dealt with the re-implementation of the current Executive Board remuneration system and defined target values for the long-term variable remuneration. Together with the Executive Board, we were able to update the Declaration of Conformity with the German Corporate Governance Code in August 2023 and declare that the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code as amended are now fully complied with again. We also addressed the remuneration system as a whole, as the past few years since the Boeing grounding have shown the limits of the existing system. We have therefore initiated a revision. The feedback from investors and proxy advisors on the existing system and our experience since its introduction have been incorporated into our deliberations on adjustments. We now intend to submit a balanced proposal for a revised Executive Board remuneration system to the upcoming Annual General Meeting in February 2024. The strategic direction and further development of the Group was also always the subject of our meetings. The Executive Board informed us in detail about the growth initiatives in the two divisions Holiday Experiences and Markets & Airlines, which are embedded in a central customer ecosystem and supported by the sustainability agenda and employees. As part of the Supervisory Board’s discussions, the Group’s sustainability agenda „People, Planet, Progress“ was given high priority. For example, we were informed about the emission reductions of our airlines, cruise ships and hotels by 2030, which have been tested and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) on the basis of the latest climate science findings. Before I turn to the report of the Supervisory Board, I would like to express my sincere thanks to the shareholders of TUI AG. As in the years of the coronavirus pandemic, you showed your comprehensive support in the past financial year and paved the way for further capital measures with a large majority at the Annual General Meeting 2023. You have thus once again demonstrated your confidence in the TUI Group and helped the company regain its financial stability. You have ensured that the management can once again focus on the strategic development of the company and on profitable growth. Cooperation between the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board are closely guided by the principles of responsible and good corporate governance and work together in a spirit of trust in accordance with the principles set out in the Corporate Governance Report (page 119). In doing so, the Supervisory Board has primarily monitored the legality, propriety, expediency and efficiency of the work of the management and the Executive Board, with a significant focus on the refinancing of the Group. Further details can be found in the report below. The Executive Board kept us regularly, promptly and comprehensively informed by means of written and oral reports at and outside meetings. The reports included all relevant information on the development and implementation of strategic targets, liquidity development, planning, business development during the year and the situation of the Group, and risk management and the internal control system, compliance, but also reports from the capital markets (e.g. from analysts) and the press. In the financial year 2023, the focus was on the refinancing strategy for the Group, in particular the capital split and implementation of a capital increase with subscription rights and the extension of the revolving credit line. Other topics of discussion were the personnel and Group strategy as well as the booking behaviour of customers in the current macroeconomic environment. The Supervisory Board was involved in all decisions of fundamental importance to the company in a timely manner. We passed the resolutions required by law, the Articles of Association or the Rules of Procedure after thorough consultation. For this purpose, we regularly prepared ourselves on the basis of documents that the Executive Board made available to the Supervisory Board and the committees in advance. The Executive Board also informed the Supervisory Board immediately about urgent issues in writing and at extraordinary meetings convened at short notice. As Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I was also regularly informed by the Executive Board about the current business situation and important business transactions in the company outside of the Supervisory Board meetings. Deliberations in the Supervisory Board and its Committees Prior to the Supervisory Board meetings, the shareholder and employee representatives met in separate preparatory meetings. Members of the Executive Board also regularly participated in these meetings. Discussions of Executive Board and Supervisory Board matters take place without the members of the Executive Board, unless otherwise requested by the members of the Supervisory Board. All members of the Supervisory Board may also submit to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board the need to discuss an item on the agenda without the presence of the Executive Board. In addition, the agenda of each meeting of the Supervisory Board provides for a separate agenda item, irrespective of the topic, for which the members of the Executive Board are not present. Members of the Supervisory Board may raise all topics to be discussed without the Executive Board within the scope of this agenda item. In addition to the plenum, a total of three committees were established in the past financial year: the Presiding Committee, the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee. The Mediation Committee to be formed in accordance with section 27, paragraph 3 of the German Co-determination Act did not have to meet. The chairpersons of the committees reported regularly and in detail on their work at the ordinary meetings of the Supervisory Board. In connection with the implementation of a capital increase in spring 2023, a transaction committee set up by the Supervisory Board and consisting of Dr Zetsche, Mr Jakobi, Prof. Dr Ernst and Mr Flintermann met. This made it possible to pass resolutions at very short notice within the framework granted by the Supervisory Board, insofar as this was necessary. All documents and the minutes of the transaction committee meetings were always accessible to all members of the Supervisory Board. In addition, the meetings were reported on at the respective subsequent Supervisory Board meetings. No additional remuneration or attendance fees were paid for the meetings of the Transaction Committees. Despite the numerous meetings, we were able to record a consistently high attendance rate at our deliberations in the 2023 financial year, as in previous years. Attendance at the plenary meetings averaged 96.0 % (previous year 96.3 %) and at the committees 97.2 % (previous year 98.7 %). The vast majority of the members of the Supervisory Board participated in all meetings of the Supervisory Board in the financial year 2023 and in its committees in accordance with their respective membership. Members who were unable to attend the meetings generally participated in the resolutions by sending voting messages. The timely distribution of documents by the Executive Board in advance of the meetings and the almost universal avoidance of table papers made the preparation of the meetings much easier for the members of the Supervisory Board. For organisational reasons, some Supervisory Board and committee meetings were also held as video conferences to ensure the availability of Supervisory Board members for meetings scheduled at short notice. The exact breakdown of presence and video conference meetings can be seen in the table below. Until the stabilisation measures were redeemed on 27 April 2023, the Economic Stabilisation Fund (WSF), in addition to the members of the Supervisory Board, exercised its right to be a guest at the meetings of the Supervisory Board and its committees, as agreed in the second framework agreement of January 2021, insofar as there was a relevant interest in accordance with the framework agreement. After the election of Dr Dönges as a member of the Supervisory Board, this guest right was exercised by individual representatives of the Finance Agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. Attendance at meetings of Supervisory Board in financial year 2023 Supervisory Board meetings Transaction committees Presiding committee Audit

committee Nomination committee Meetings total 10 1 6 8 1 thereof virtual 4 1 1 2 0 Name Dr Dieter Zetsche (Chairman) 10 (10) 1 (1) 6 (6)* 7 (8) 1 (1)* Frank Jakobi (Deputy Chairman) 10 (10) 1 (1) 6 (6) 8 (8) Ingrid-Helen Arnold 9 (10) Sonja Austermühle 9 (10) Christian Baier 7 (10) 8 (8) Andreas Barczewski 10 (10) Peter Bremme 10 (10) 6 (6) Dr Jutta Dönges 8 (10) 5 (6) 7 (8) 1 (1) Prof. Dr Edgar Ernst 10 (10) 1 (1) 6 (6) 8 (8)* 1 (1) Wolfgang Flintermann 10 (10) 1 (1) Maria Garaña Corces 9 (10) Stefan Heinemann 10 (10) 8 (8) Janina Kugel 10 (10) Coline Lucille McConville 10 (10) Helena Murano 10 (10) Mark Muratovic 10 (10) 8 (8) Anette Strempel 10 (10) 6 (6) Joan Trían Riu 10 (10) Tanja Viehl 10 (10) Stefan Weinhofer 10 (10) 8 (8) Attendance at meetings in % 96.0 100.0 97.2 96.9 100.0 Attendance at Committee meetings in % 97.2 (In brackets: number of meetings held) * Chairperson of Committee Main topics of the Supervisory Board’s work There were ten meetings of the Supervisory Board. Of these, six were held as presence meetings, while four were held as video conferences. Furthermore, the established transaction committee of the Supervisory Board met one time, and four additional resolutions were passed by circular resolution. The following main points were the subject of the individual meetings: 1. In its meeting on 5 October 2022, the Supervisory Board first dealt with the preliminary report on the past financial year. In addition, the Supervisory Board was informed about the current booking situation, the liquidity situation and the refinancing options of the Group. The agenda also included an update on the sanctioning of a major shareholder and the revised competence profile of the Supervisory Board, including a qualification matrix. The Supervisory Board also informed itself about the law on the introduction of virtual general meetings and decided to hold the next ordinary general meeting in virtual format. Furthermore, the members of the Supervisory Board received an update on the definition of the performance criteria for the individual performance of the Executive Board members, the performance of the Executive Board as a whole and the achievement of stakeholder targets. Finally, the Board dealt with general succession planning and discussed possible changes to the Executive Board. 2. In a circular resolution on 18 October 2022, the Supervisory Board approved, in implementation of the changes discussed at the meeting on 5 October, the termination by mutual consent of the appointment of Mr Frank Rosenberger as a member of the Executive Board of TUI AG and the amendment of the business allocation plan. 3. The extraordinary meeting on 23 November 2022 dealt with an update on the Group’s refinancing strategy. The prerequisites for the refinancing options and, among other things, their implications for the company’s rating were examined. In addition, the members of the Supervisory Board also had the potential consequences and effects of the possible refinancing for the company and the shareholders and their legal assessment explained to them. 4. The meeting on 13 December 2022 initially included a discussion of the draft repayment agreement with the WSF and the associated key conditions, requirements and implications. The agenda also included the financial statements of the Group and TUI AG, each of which had been issued with an unqualified audit certificate by the auditors, and the combined management report for the Group. The Executive Board and the auditors were also present. The Audit Committee had already dealt extensively with these reports the previous day and also had the opportunity to discuss them with the auditors without the Executive Board. The members of the Supervisory Board approved the financial statements prepared by the Executive Board and the combined management report for TUI AG and the Group. The annual financial statements for 2022 were thus adopted. The Supervisory Board also approved the Report of the Supervisory Board, the Corporate Governance Report and the Remuneration Report. In addition, the declarations of compliance with the German and UK Corporate Governance Code and the proposal to the Annual General Meeting to commission Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft for the 2023 half-year and annual financial statements were adopted. Furthermore, the Supervisory Board adopted the agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 14 February 2023 and approved the revised competence profile and the qualification matrix. Other topics discussed at the Supervisory Board meeting included the personnel and social report, an update on the IT organisation and remuneration topics for the Executive Board. 5. The meeting on 13 February 2023 included explanations on the quarterly report and quarterly financial report as well as the current booking situation. In addition, the current developments regarding the refinancing project were discussed at the meeting. The Supervisory Board was also informed about the current status of the preparations for the Annual General Meeting and received an update on the implementation of the strategic initiatives and on customer satisfaction. The agenda also included the extension of Mr Peter Krueger’s appointment for another three years, the related remuneration adjustment in the second cycle and remuneration topics for the Executive Board. 6. At the extraordinary constituent meeting on 14 February 2023 after the Annual General Meeting, the members of the Supervisory Board re-elected Dr Dieter Zetsche as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and thus also as a member and Chairman of the Presiding Committee and the Nomination Committee. In addition, Dr Dieter Zetsche and Mr Christian Baier were elected members of the Audit Committee. 7. In a so-called learning session on 23 February 2023, the Supervisory Board was informed in detail about the requirements of the UK stock exchange supervisory authority as well as the rights and obligations of the directors in connection with a possible capital increase, in particular with regard to the prospectus required for BaFin and FCA. This was a requirement of the UK Listing Rules. This was attended by both our external legal advisors and representatives of the sponsoring bank. 8. In an extraordinary meeting on 10 March 2023, the Executive Board reported to the Supervisory Board on the process, timetable and potential volume of a capital increase. The Supervisory Board approved the capital increase in principle and set up a Transaction Committee for further implementation. 9. At its meeting on 24 March 2023, the Transaction Committee approved the measures required for the placement of the capital increase and its implementation within the scope of its authority as assigned by the Supervisory Board. 10. In a circular resolution on 4 April 2023, the Supervisory Board approved the sale of the stake in peakwork AG. 11. At the meeting on 9 May 2023, the Executive Board explained the report on the current financial year, the quarterly financial statements and the first half of 2023, which the Audit Committee had already discussed on the previous day. In addition, the Executive Board gave an update on the successfully completed capital increase and the refinancing strategy. Other key topics of the meeting were updates on the People and Group strategy. The Supervisory Board also dealt with changes in the composition of the Group Executive Committee and discussed succession planning in general. In addition, the Supervisory Board decided on the exercise of LTIP adjustment mechanisms in the context of Executive Board matters, received an update on the remuneration restrictions for the Executive Board and on the termination of the WSF’s guest rights as a result of the redemption of the stabilisation measures. 12. At its meeting on 4 July 2023, the Supervisory Board first received an update on the current business development and IT security. Furthermore, the Board dealt with the establishment of two joint venture companies. In the context of Executive Board matters, the Supervisory Board approved the appointment extension of Ms Sybille Reiss for another three years as well as the related remuneration adjustment and discussed the remuneration structure of the Executive Board members. The agenda also included an update on corporate governance at TUI AG and a report on a revised internal guideline on the control of related party transactions. 13. In a circular resolution on 16 August 2023, the Supervisory Board approved the exercise of LTIP adjustment mechanisms and the update of the corporate governance declaration in the course of the year in accordance with section 161 of the German Stock Corporation Act. 14. In a circular resolution on 28 August 2023, the Supervisory Board approved the sale of the stake in Raiffeisen-Tours RT-Reisen GmbH and the purchase of a share in TRAVELStar GmbH. 15. At its strategy meeting on 6 September 2023, the Supervisory Board received an update on the strategic orientation and developments in the individual company segments. It also discussed the People strategy, IT and sustainability as well as the impact of artificial intelligence on the tourism industry and TUI’s business model. On the second day of the meeting, the Supervisory Board received a report on the current financial year at its ordinary meeting on 7 September 2023. In addition, the Board adopted the budget for the coming financial year and the three-year plan and took note of the report on security, health and safety. In addition, the Supervisory Board set the target values for the annual performance-related remuneration of the Executive Board for the following financial year and discussed in principle the options for revising the Executive Board remuneration system. Other topics included an update on the revision of the qualification matrix and the assessment of the independence of shareholder representatives in accordance with the German Corporate Governance Code and the UK Code. Presiding Committee The Presiding Committee is responsible for Executive Board matters (including succession planning, appointments, terms of employment contracts, remuneration, proposals on the remuneration system), which in this function corresponds to a remuneration committee in accordance of UK principles. In addition, the Presiding Committee prepares the meetings of the Supervisory Board. In the reporting period, six meetings were held. Of these, five were held as presence meetings, while one were held as video conferences. The Presiding Committee, which is made up of equal numbers of members, consists of: Dr Dieter Zetsche (Chairman)

Peter Bremme

Dr Jutta Dönges

Prof. Dr Edgar Ernst

Frank Jakobi

Anette Strempel 1. At its meeting on 4 October 2022, the Presiding Committee dealt with possible changes to the composition of the Executive Board and the definition of performance criteria for the individual performance of Executive Board members, the performance of the Executive Board as a whole and the achievement of stakeholder goals and their relative weighting for the following financial year. The Executive Committee also dealt with the revised competency profile for the Board and the qualification matrix as well as with the drafts of the Report of the Supervisory Board and the Corporate Governance statements for the annual report 2022. 2. On 12 December 2022, the target achievement for the variable remuneration components of the Executive Board in the 2022 financial year was the subject of discussion, subject to the validity of the remuneration restrictions. In addition, the exercise of LTIP adjustment mechanisms was discussed. In the context of Supervisory Board matters, the annual planning of the Supervisory Board and its committees for the 2023 and 2024 financial years as well as the competence profile and the qualification matrix were among the items on the agenda. 3. At its meeting on 13 February 2023, the Presiding Committee received an update on the remuneration restrictions for the Executive Board in the course of the utilisation of stabilisation measures of the WSF. In addition, the Committee discussed the extension of the appointment and service agreement of Mr Peter Krueger for a further three years. 4. On 8 May 2023, the Presiding Committee received an update on the composition of the GEC and discussed the general succession planning, including the quota for women. Furthermore, the members of the Committee again dealt with the remuneration restrictions for the Executive Board, the exercise of LTIP adjustment mechanisms and the termination of the WSF’s guest rights after the redemption of the stabilisation measures at the end of April 2023. 5. At the meeting on 4 July 2023, the Presiding Committee dealt with the extension of Ms Sybille Reiss’s service agreement by a further three years and discussed the level of remuneration of the members of TUI AG’s Executive Board. Apart from other remuneration topics, the agenda included an update on corporate governance at TUI AG. 6. On 5 September 2023, the Presiding Committee discussed the determination of the target values for annual performance-related remuneration for the following financial year. Furthermore, the general further development of the remuneration system was discussed. In addition, the update on the revision of the qualification matrix and the assessment of the independence of the shareholder representatives on the board according to the German Corporate Governance Code and the UK Code were discussed. Audit Committee The Audit Committee met for eight ordinary meetings in the 2023 financial year. Of these, six were held as Presence meetings, while two were held as video conferences. Please refer to the detailed report of the Audit Committee on page 19 for information on the composition, tasks, deliberations and resolutions of the Audit Committee. Nomination Committee The nomination committee, composed exclusively of shareholder representatives, nominates suitable shareholder candidates to the Supervisory Board for its election proposals to the general meeting or for appointment by the district court. The members of the Nomination Committee, which met one time in an attendance meeting, were: Dr Dieter Zetsche (Chairman)

Dr Jutta Dönges

Prof. Dr Edgar Ernst In its meeting on 13 December 2022, the Nomination Committee dealt with the resolution recommendation for the nomination of Mr Baier, Ms Murano and Dr Zetsche (shareholder representatives) for election at the following Annual General Meeting. Corporate Governance The TUI AG share has its initial listing on the London Stock Exchange in the United Kingdom. In this context, TUI AG’s constitution as a stock corporation under German law naturally requires the Supervisory Board to deal regularly and in great detail with the recommendations of both German and British corporate governance. Apart from mandatory compliance with the provisions of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), the Co-Determination Act (MitbestG), the Listing Rules and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, TUI AG had declared in the framework of the merger that it would comply with both the German Corporate Governance Code (GCGC) and – to a practicable extent – the UK Corporate Governance Code (UK CGC). For the GCGC, which is based on the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in its basic conception, we were able to submit the Declaration of Conformity 2023 with the Executive Board in accordance with section 161 AktG. The GCGC will be fully complied with again from August 2023. For further details, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report. The deviations from the UK CGC are largely due to the conceptual difference between the monistic management system of a public listed company in the UK (so-called one-tier board) and the dualistic management system consisting of Executive Board and Supervisory Board in a public limited company (so-called two-tier board) under German law. In conducting the audit of the financial statements, the auditor did not identify any facts that would indicate that the declaration on the GCGC issued by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board was incorrect. Further information on corporate governance, the Declaration of Conformity 2023 pursuant to section 161 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and the declaration on the UK CGC can be found in the Corporate Governance Report jointly prepared by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board in this Annual Report (page 11) and on TUI AG’s website. Conflicts of interest that have arisen The Supervisory Board has continuously monitored the existence of conflicts of interest in the current financial year and determined that no conflict of interest arose in the 2023 financial year. Audit of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements of TUI AG and the TUI Group The Supervisory Board examined whether the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as well as the other financial reporting complied with the applicable requirements. The annual financial statements of TUI AG prepared by the Executive Board in accordance with the rules of the German Commercial Code (HGB), the combined management report of TUI AG and the TUI Group and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023 prepared on the basis of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) were audited by Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hanover, and issued with an unqualified audit opinion in each case. The aforementioned documents, the Executive Board’s proposal for the appropriation of the balance sheet profit and the auditor’s reports were submitted to all members of the Supervisory Board in good time. We discussed them in detail at the Audit Committee meeting on 4 December 2023 and at our balance sheet meeting on 5 December 2023, at which the Executive Board explained the financial statements in detail. At these meetings, the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the auditor reported on the results of their audits, the focus of which had previously been determined with the Audit Committee for the reporting year. Neither the auditor nor the Audit Committee identified any weaknesses in the early risk detection and internal control system. Following our own review of the annual financial statements, the consolidated financial statements and the combined management report, we had no cause for objections and therefore concurred with the Executive Board’s assessment of the situation of TUI AG and the TUI Group. On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, we approve the financial statements for financial year 2023; the annual financial statements of TUI AG are thus adopted. Composition of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board The composition of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board as at 30 September 2023 is shown in the overviews on pages 115 for the Supervisory Board and on page 117 for the Executive Board. Supervisory Board In the following, I will give you an overview of the personnel changes on the Supervisory Board. At the proposal of the Supervisory Board, Dr Zetsche was re-elected by the AGM 2023. In addition, the AGM 2023 confirmed Ms Murano and Mr Baier as members of TUI AG’s Supervisory Board. Both members had initially been appointed by court order on 31 May 2022. Presiding Committee In financial year 2023, there were no changes in the composition of the Presiding Committee of TUI AG. Audit Committee In financial year 2023, there were no changes in the composition of the Audit Committee of TUI AG. Dr Zetsche and Mr Baier were also re-elected to the Audit Committee following their election by the Annual General Meeting. Nomination Committee In financial year 2023, there were no changes in the composition of the Nomination Committee of TUI AG. Executive Board Frank Rosenberger, Chief IT Officer and Future Markets, has decided to leave the Group with effect as of the expiry of 31 October 2022. Mr Rosenberger had been with TUI since 2015 and had been responsible for Future Markets and the Group’s digitalisation on the company’s Executive Board since 2017. Under his responsibility, a global system for TUI tour operators was launched and the digitalisation of the company was significantly advanced. The reduction in the number of Executive Board members also required a reorganisation of responsibilities in the management body. The CIO with his central IT functions of the TUI Group is located in the direct area of responsibility of CEO Sebastian Ebel. The other IT units are interlinked with the operational areas to enable a fast and efficient implementation of the digitalisation strategy. Peter Krueger is fully responsible for the Holiday Experiences area at Executive Board level. Thanks to The Supervisory Board would like to thank the employees of the TUI Group for their great commitment in the past financial year. Thanks to your commitment, TUI has managed to regain its strength after the pandemic – in your respective areas of responsibility, you have all contributed to enabling TUI customers to enjoy the best time of the year. Hanover, 5 December 2023 For the Supervisory Board Dr Dieter Zetsche Chairman of the Supervisory Board Report of the Audit Committee Dear Shareholders, As the Audit Committee, we have the task of supporting the Supervisory Board in the performance of its supervisory function. In doing so, we deal with the audit of the accounting, the monitoring of the accounting process, the effectiveness of the internal control system, the risk management system and the internal audit system as well as the audit of the financial statements and compliance. The accounting process includes, in particular, the consolidated financial statements and the group management report including CSR reporting, financial information during the year and the individual financial statements according to the German Commercial Code (HGB). In the completed financial year, we dealt in particular with issues relating to TUI Group’s accounting and financial reporting, as required by law, the German Corporate Governance Code (GCGC) and the UK Corporate Governance Code (UK CGC) and the rules of procedure of the Supervisory Board. In addition, the Board Office also dealt for the Audit Committee with the implementation of the Financial Reporting Council’s (FRC) ‘Audit Committees and the External Audit Minimum Standard’ and determined that the requirements are already being met. Furthermore, the Audit Committee is responsible for the selection of the external auditor, whereby it also reviews the qualification as well as the independence of the auditor. The selected auditor is then proposed by the supervisory board to the general meeting for appointment. After the appointment by the general meeting, the Supervisory Board formally commissions the external auditor to audit the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements. The auditor is also commissioned to review the half-yearly financial report as well as any additional interim financial information that meets the requirements for the half-yearly financial report. The Audit Committee has agreed with the auditor that the auditor shall inform the committee without delay of all findings and events of significance for the committee’s tasks that come to the auditor’s attention during the performance of the audit. Furthermore, the Audit Committee has agreed with the auditor that the auditor will inform the committee and make a note in the audit report if, during the performance of the audit, the auditor discovers facts that show a misstatement in the declaration on the GCGC issued by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board. In addition, the Audit Committee regularly assesses the quality of the audit. The Audit Committee, which has equal representation, currently consists of the following eight members of the Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr Edgar Ernst (Chairman)

Christian Baier

Dr Jutta Dönges

Stefan Heinemann Frank Jakobi

Mark Muratovic

Stefan Weinhofer

Dr Dieter Zetsche Through the appointment of financial experts, the Audit Committee has expertise in the areas of accounting and auditing. The expertise in the field of accounting consists of special knowledge and experience in the application of accounting principles and internal control and risk management systems. The expertise in the field of auditing consists of special knowledge and experience in the auditing of financial statements. Accounting and auditing also include sustainability reporting and its audit. The Chairman of the Audit Committee, Prof. Dr Edgar Ernst, is an expert in both areas. In addition, Mr Christian Baier and Dr Jutta Dönges fulfil the requirements of a financial expert within the meaning of the GCGC. The relevant members of the Audit Committee are also named in the Corporate Governance Report starting on page 119, where more detailed information on their expertise in the aforementioned areas is also provided. In summary, it should be noted here that the members of the Audit Committee all have competences relevant to the sector in which the company operates. With regard to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, Prof. Dr Edgar Ernst, the Supervisory Board is of the opinion that he is independent of the Company and the Executive Board (for the independence of the other members of the Audit Committee, see page 121). The Audit Committee regularly meets six times a year. The meeting dates and agendas are based in particular on the reporting cycle of the Group and the agendas of the Supervisory Board. In addition, there may be other topic-related meetings. These topic-related meetings generally also include a meeting in which the Executive Board explains to the Audit Committee the main contents of the Pre-Close Trading Update, which is usually published shortly before the annual closing date. In addition to the members of the Audit Committee, the meetings were also attended by the Chairman of the Executive Board and the Chief Financial Officer, as well as the heads of Group Financial Accounting & Reporting, Group Audit, Group Legal, Compliance & Board Office, Group Treasury, Group Controlling, Group Corporate Finance & Group Investor Relations. The auditors were invited to attend the meetings to discuss relevant issues. Other members of TUI Group’s senior management as well as TUI Group executives with operational responsibility or external consultants were invited as required. In addition to the meetings of the Audit Committee, the Chairman of the Audit Committee also held individual discussions with the Executive Board, division heads or the responsible partners of the auditor if this appeared necessary to go into more detail on individual topics and issues. The Chairman of the Audit Committee reported on the main results of these discussions at the following meeting of the Audit Committee. The Chairman of the Audit Committee reports on the work and proposals of the Audit Committee as well as on the content of individual discussions in the respective subsequent Supervisory Board meeting. The members attended the meetings of the Audit Committee as shown in the table on page 14. The format of the respective meeting is also shown there, as these meetings are held both in person and as a video conference. Informative value of financial reporting and monitoring of the accounting process The preparation of the annual financial statements and annual report of a German public limited company is the sole responsibility of the Executive Board. According to § 243 (2) HGB, the annual financial statements must be clear and concise and provide a realistic overview of the company’s economic situation. This is in line with the requirements of the UK CGC, according to which the annual financial statements and annual report must be accurate, balanced and understandable. Against this background, the Executive Board is convinced – although the assessment was not delegated to the Audit Committee – that the submitted annual report meets the requirements of both legal systems. In order to also satisfy ourselves of the informative value of the annual financial statements and the interim reporting, we were informed in detail by the Executive Board about the business development and the financial situation of the Group in the four Audit Committee meetings, which took place immediately before the publication of the respective financial statements. The corresponding reports were discussed. If the auditor had conducted an audit or review, the auditors reported on the results of the audit at these meetings in detail on important aspects of the financial statements and on the results of the audit or the auditor’s review. According to the DCGK discussions should take place in the absence of the Executive Board on a regular basis. In the past financial year, the Audit Committee was also regularly given this opportunity. This applies in particular to the audit of the financial statements. In the past financial year, the Audit Committee also discussed with the auditor the assessment of the audit risk, the audit strategy and audit planning as well as the audit results. In addition, the Chairman of the Audit Committee regularly discussed the progress of the audit with the auditor and reported to the Audit Committee on each occasion. In order to monitor accounting, we dealt intensively with individual aspects. As in previous years, TUI’s economic development was a central topic in our meetings. In particular, we received detailed reports from TUI AG’s Executive Board on the measures taken to refinance the company. In addition, we considered the accounting treatment of significant balance sheet items, in particular goodwill, specific provisions as well as the development of TUI AG’s equity. In consultation with the auditor, we assured ourselves that the assumptions and estimates underlying the accounting were appropriate. Furthermore, material aspects arising from the operational business were acknowledged by the Audit Committee. In the reporting period, we dealt in particular with the following individual aspects: Even before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, TUI AG’s Executive Board initiated optimisation processes with regard to the structure of working capital and the associated cash flows. These measures also included the further development of a central finance area. Structured working capital management was also extended to the subsidiaries. We were regularly informed about these projects in our meetings. Also after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, these processes were accompanied by strict cost control. As in previous years, we received detailed reports on the corresponding measures. In addition, the consistency of the reconciliation to the key figure ‘underlying EBIT’ and the significant items (adjustments) eliminated here were discussed for each quarterly report and for the annual financial statements. In this context, the going concern report prepared by the company was also discussed to verify the relevant going concern statements in the half-year report and the annual financial statements. The viability statement to be issued in the annual financial statements under the regulations of the UK CGC was also the subject of discussion. The report of the Chairman of the Audit Committee on the monitoring of transactions with related parties within the business year was also discussed. Since none of the transactions – neither on an individual nor on a cumulative basis – exceeded the defined threshold value in the reporting year, a control of the monitored individual matters was carried out. Since the introduction of mandatory reporting on corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the management report, the Supervisory Board has been responsible for reviewing the content of these disclosures. The Supervisory Board decided to seek support of the auditor, Deloitte, in reviewing the disclosures. Accordingly, we have been informed of the results of the auditor’s review and are of the opinion that the information published in the CSR Report is appropriate and adequate. Our assessment of all aspects of accounting and financial reporting discussed is consistent with the assessment of the Executive Board and the auditor. On 21 November 2022, TUI received a letter from the UK regulator (FRC) with respect to the inclusion of TUI in the selection for their thematic review on earnings per share (IAS 33). The letter raised no questions requiring a response or further correspondence with the FRC. The schedule to the letter set out a number of observations on the reporting for earnings per share in TUI’s Annual Report for the year ended 30 September 2021. The observations and the recommendations made in the FRC’s publication on their thematic review of earnings per share (IAS 33) have been taken into account in the preparation of the 2023 Annual Report. The FRC’s review is based on the published Annual Report and Accounts and does not benefit from detailed knowledge of the business or an understanding of the underlying transactions. lt provides no assurance that the Annual Report and Accounts is correct in all material respects. The FRC’s role is not to verify the information provided, but to consider compliance with reporting requirements. The FRC accepts no liability for reliance on the FRC’s review by the Company or any third party, including but not limited to investors and shareholders. On 22 August 2023, TUI received a letter from the German regulator (BaFin) ordering a random audit of the annual report as of 30 September 2022. The scope of the audit comprises the reporting on the macroeconomic environment, the consideration of climate-related risks, the maintenance provisions in connection with aircraft lease agreements and specific notes to the financial statements. BaFin’s catalogues of questions received on 30 August and 30 October 2023 were answered by TUI in due time respectively. Effectiveness of the control and risk management system The Audit Committee is guided in its legal obligation to deal with the effectiveness of the internal control and risk management system by the conviction that a stable and effective internal control system is indispensable to ensure economic success in the long term. To fulfil its monitoring task, the Audit Committee is regularly informed about the maturity of the implemented controls and also about the further development of the internal control system. The Group has continuously developed its internal control system based on the COSO concept. The routine review of key financial controls is carried out by local management and monitored by the Executive Board. In the largest source markets, the UK and Germany, other internal controls are also reviewed. The compliance function in the Group is further divided into the areas of finance, legal and IT. This division plays an essential role in the identification of further control needs and the permanent improvement of existing controls. In addition, the auditor also reports on any weaknesses in the Group’s accounting-related control system that it identifies, and management follows up on their timely elimination. The Audit Committee receives regular reports on the effectiveness of the risk management system, as shown in the risk report starting on page 35. The Risk Oversight Committee that has been set up is of crucial importance within the group. We are convinced that an adequate risk management system is in place. The internal audit department ensures the independent monitoring of the implemented processes and systems as well as the significant projects and reports directly to the Audit Committee at each regular meeting. During the reporting period, the Audit Committee was not informed of any audit findings that indicated material weaknesses in the internal control system or the risk management system. In addition, regular discussions take place between the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Director of Internal Audit for closer coordination. The annual audit planning is carried out in an agile manner. The Audit Committee has received detailed reports on the methodology and has taken note of and approved it, together with the audits for the coming financial year that have already been determined in this context. The Audit Committee believes that the regular coordination ensures the effectiveness of the internal audit. In the course of our meetings, we were again informed in this business year about the implementation and guarantee of the regulations of the European Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) in the individual business areas. Based on this report, we are convinced that the projects continuously initiated and measures taken throughout the Group for this purpose are designed to fulfil the requirements of the EU GDPR. Whistleblowing systems for employees in the event of compliance violations A standardised whistleblowing system has been set up in TUI Group through which employees can draw attention to possible breaches of compliance guidelines. As part of the reporting on the legal compliance system, we were presented with the key findings from the whistleblower system in the past financial year. Review of the independence and objectivity of the auditor For financial year 2023, the Audit Committee recommended to the Supervisory Board that Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (Deloitte) be proposed to the Annual General Meeting as auditors. Following the appointment of Deloitte as auditors by the Annual General Meeting in February 2023, the Supervisory Board commissioned Deloitte to audit the 2023 financial statements. The Audit Committee had Deloitte explain to it in advance the audit plan for the annual financial statements as at 30 September 2023. This plan includes the main focal points of the audit and the group of companies to be audited from the Group’s perspective. The Audit Committee is convinced that this plan ensures that the audit adequately takes into account the identifiable risks. It also considers the independence and objectivity of the auditor to be given and has also established with the quality of the audit within the framework of a structured survey. Based on regular reporting by the auditor, we have satisfied ourselves of the effectiveness of the external audit and have decided to recommend to the Supervisory Board that Deloitte be proposed to the Annual General Meeting as auditor again for financial year 2024. Deloitte was selected by us as auditor in a public tender process in financial year 2016 and has been appointed as auditor without interruption since the first election by the Annual General Meeting in 2017. In order to ensure the independence of the auditor, all engagements for the provision of non-audit services by the auditor must be submitted to the Audit Committee for approval before the engagement is awarded. The Audit Committee makes use of the possibility to delegate the approval to the company depending on the size of the order. The chairperson of the Audit Committee is only involved in the decision if a fixed cost limit is exceeded. If the auditor provided services to the group outside of the audit, the nature and amount of these services were explained to the Audit Committee. This procedure is in line with the company’s existing policy on the approval of non-audit services, which takes into account the requirements of the regulations of the Audit Reform Act (AReG) on prohibited non-audit services and on limitations on the amount of non-audit services. Worldwide, the non-audit services amounted to € 2.1 m. The audit fee received by the auditor, excluding voluntary audits, amounted to € 8.6 m. The corresponding non-audit services accounted for approximately 24 % of Deloitte’s audit fees. I would like to thank the members of the Audit Committee, the auditors, the Executive Board and all employees involved for their trusting and committed cooperation in the past financial year. Hanover, 4 December 2023 Prof. Dr Edgar Ernst

Chairman of the Audit Committee TUI Group Strategy Tourism is a growth sector driven by strong fundamentals The travel and tourism market is a significant contributor to the global economy1, growing above global GDP levels pre-pandemic2. Demand for tourism is driven by strong fundamental trends – people living longer, healthier lives; the growth of middle classes across the globe, which increases disposable income; and the desire for experiences, of which travel plays a significant part. This demand has proved highly resilient – after the disruption of COVID-19 and resulting travel restrictions, international arrivals are expected to return almost to pre-pandemic levels in 20233. At TUI, we experienced a strong uplift in bookings for our destinations on the easing of government travel restrictions during the pandemic, and in Summer 2023, Markets & Airlines customer numbers rebounded almost completely to Summer 2019 levels, coupled with a strong 8 % increase in average selling price versus prior season, and 26 % increase versus Summer 2019. Therefore, we expect leisure tourism to continue to be an attractive growth market over the long-term. The industry still faces some key challenges. Cost inflation (driven by higher energy costs and labour supply shortages), higher interest rates and foreign exchange fluctuations all impact supplier cost bases, as well as putting a squeeze on household income and hence consumer sentiment. In turn, this reinforces customer needs for brands which they can depend on, and which deliver choice and flexibility in configuring the right product for them. TUI’s focus on delivering quality to our customers while increasing choice and flexibility, both in terms of our product offer, and by increasing the flexibility of flight and hotel sourcing, mean that we can deliver growth by offering value and choice, without additional risk capacity. Climate change is a pressing global challenge. There is an urgency to act and for everyone to play a role in the transition to a low carbon economy. TUI has committed to Science Based Targets, in order to significantly reduce carbon emissions in our airline, hotels and cruise business by 2030, with a further commitment to reach net-zero by 2050 at the latest. In addition, our Sustainability Agenda sets out our wider commitments to sustainability, in terms of People, Planet and Progress. Also see page 26 – 27 and the Non-financial Group Declaration from page 81 onwards. 1 Based on WTTC Economic Impact Research 2023 – Travel & Tourism sector contributed 10.3 % to global GDP in 2019; this decreased to 5.3 % in 2020, 6.1 % in 2021 and 7.6 % in 2022, due to government restrictions on mobility. However, Travel & Tourism GDP is expected to reach 95 % of 2019 levels in 2023. 2 Based on UNWTO international travel arrivals CAGR versus global GDP CAGR for 2015 to 2019 3 UNWTO World Tourism Barometer September 2023 TUI’s business model – foundation for success TUI is a leisure experiences group covering the entire holiday journey, serving millions of customers, operating 126 aircraft, 424 hotels (including our concept hotels) and 16 cruise ships4, as well as a sizeable experiences, transfers and tours business. The group is structured into two divisions – Holiday Experiences and Markets & Airlines. Holiday Experiences delivers differentiated content in hotels, cruises, experiences, transfers and tours: Our hotel portfolio consists of own and differentiated leisure brands such as Robinson, TUI Magic Life, TUI Blue and TUI Suneo, complemented by JV hotel brands such as Riu, Atlantica, Blue Diamond and Grupotel. The portfolio is well-diversified in terms of product offer, destination mix and ownership models, and benefits from multi-channel and multi-source market distribution via Markets & Airlines, direct to customer, and via third parties such as Online Travel Agents (OTAs) and tour operators mainly outside our own source markets.

Our three cruise brands (Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Marella) cover the cruises sector from premium all-inclusive to luxury to expeditions, with leading positions in the German-speaking and UK markets5, benefitting from multi-channel distribution via Markets & Airlines, direct to customer and via third parties.

TUI Musement is one of the largest6 digital providers in the online intermediary market for tours and activities, including experiences (excursions, activities and tickets) and tous (multi-day tours), connecting our own and third party product portfolio in destinations with Markets & Airlines customers, direct to customer and via third parties; as well as providing transfers and customer support in the destination. 4 As at 30 September 2023, including concept hotels in third party properties 5 As measured by capacities 6 As measured by market share Markets & Airlines distributes and fulfills holidays to a large customer base in more than a dozen source markets. TUI is (according to consumer surveys for unaided brand awareness and consideration) a leading tourism brand7. We differentiate ourselves from the competition (such as tour operators, OTAs, hotels and airlines) based on our products and services. By covering the whole customer journey, TUI holds multiple digital and physical touchpoints with its customers, and therefore delivers a strong blend of digital and human interaction. This enables TUI to follow a customer centric approach, aiming to create long-term relationships with its customers. As a vertically integrated group, it is also important to leverage cross-sell and upsell potential across all divisions, and the power of our brand in order to reduce cost of sales. Our Central Customer Ecosystem creates the basis of this, covering all aspects of marketing, sales and service. TUI’s strategy for profitable growth As demand recovers post-pandemic TUI is committed to delivering profitable growth. We have already laid the foundations for this, and delivery is underway. Our strategy is defined across both of our business divisions, embedded onto one central customer ecosystem, underpinned by our Sustainability Agenda and by our people. The framework for implementation can be visualized with our “strategy diamond”, based on five key elements – Holiday Experiences, Markets & Airlines, Central Customer Ecosystem, Sustainability and People. 7 As measured by brand consideration in TUI brand performance tracking, completed by Metrixlab HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES Our Holiday Experiences strategy focusses on asset-right, profitable growth in differentiated content and expanding the customer base with multi-channel distribution, in particular outside Markets & Airlines. In Hotels & Resorts, product growth is delivered by expanding our portfolio in new and existing destinations. In financial year 2023 we added 41 new hotels to our pipeline. Growth in hotels is based on an asset-right and scaleable approach – through our joint ventures, the TUI Global Hotel Fund, launched by TUI and partners, and management and franchise contracts. We have continued to develop and enhance our own global distribution platform, with a focus on global distribution alongside our existing source markets; and we are also expanding our appeal across customer segments, with launch of new brands. Product growth in Cruises is driven by investment into new-build ships by our TUI Cruises JV, with three new ships being delivered over the next three years. In addition, we are continuing Marella’s fleet upgrade, by replacing older ships with newer, larger ones, including the launch of Voyager in June 2023 (previously Mein Schiff Herz). Customer growth will be driven by a broader marketing positioning for both TUI Cruises and Marella. In TUI Musement, we have realigned our strategy to digitalise all three business sectors – experiences (excursions, activities and tickets), transfers and tours (multi-day tours), with a strong focus on delivering profitable growth from the marketing of our own products across all channels, and investing in particular in more of our own products. In this way, we simultaneously differentiate and position ourselves in the attractive producer margin area. The digitization of the Experiences segment has already been completed (with the acquisition in 2018 and subsequent integration of the Musement platform), and we are now focusing on the Tours and Transfers segments. This will help us generate further customer growth. MARKETS & AIRLINES Our Markets & Airlines strategy focusses on strengthening and leveraging our capabilities (including brand and distribution, differentiated and exclusive product, quality and service) and market positions, with growth delivered from new products and new customers, based on scaleable common platforms. Product growth is based on an expanded offer of accommodation only, flight only, car rentals, ancillaries and tours, as well as increasing the volume and proportion of dynamic packaging and supply, to deliver choice, flexibility and hence growth, without increasing risk capacity. Customer growth is driven by this increase in choice and flexibility, as we enlarge our appeal across more customer segments, supported by our brand and marketing strategy, and initiatives such as the relaunch of First Choice in the UK which targets new, especially younger, customers. To increase efficiency and scaleability, we grow based on common platforms and central production. This year, we rolled-out our group-wide platforms for accommodation only, flight only and dynamic packaging to more markets, as well as continuing to develop and enhance the capabilities of these platforms. In TUI Airline, we operate a strong leisure network, with a high degree of integration with our Markets, on a modern and fuel efficient fleet. We leverage these strengths and continue to deliver transformation through increased flexibility and cost efficiency. CENTRAL CUSTOMER ECOSYSTEM As well as growing customer volumes, our marketing and distribution strategy focuses on maximizing customer value, leveraging the synergies between both of our business divisions, and lowering our cost of distribution. As the basis for this, we will continue to strengthen and leverage the TUI brand in existing and untapped customer segments and broaden our brand image for our growth products (such as cities, tours, accommodation only and experiences). We continue to enhance our app with a focus on native bookflows, targeting futher growth in the proportion of digital sales made in-app. Our customer relation management strategy is focused on growing the marketing base through improved permission capture, extension of automated marketing to all products and channels, and growing revenue by improved cross-channel marketing. We also continue to streamline the digital customer experience via the operation of a single customer account and implementing a common payment process. All of this facilitates a full product suite offering and cross-selling, and increases the number of holiday and experience touchpoints we have with the customer, whilst at the same time reducing our cost of sales. Sustainability agenda ‘People, Planet, Progress’ As an industry leading Group, we want to set the standard for sustainability in the market. We believe that sustainable transformation should not be viewed solely as a cost factor, but that sustainability pays off – for society, for the environment, and for economic development. Our strategy is therefore underpinned by clear science-based goals and targets on sustainability. TUI’s Sustainability Agenda consists of three building blocks – People, Planet and Progress. For details please refer to page 82. PEOPLE We will ensure that local people and communities benefit from tourism and the local supply chain.

We will empower a generation of sustainability changemakers. TUI Care Foundation will drive positive social and environmental impacts in tourism communities around the world. PLANET In 2023, our emission reduction targets were recognised by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). TUI commits to implementing these targets in line with the latest climate science findings.

We will achieve net-zero emissions across our operations and supply chain by 2050 at the latest. We will change the way we use natural resources and become a circular business. PROGRESS Together with our partners, we will co-create the next-generation sustainable business model for the tourism industry through our Destination Co-Lab Rhodes.

We will enable our customers to make sustainable holiday choices in every stage of the customer journey. We already operate one of Europe’s most carbon-efficient airlines and we aim to continuously improve our environmental performance. We will build on the progress we have already made and reduce emissions further through our commitment to science-based targets and our emission reduction roadmap. In 2023, relative carbon emissions of our airlines decreased by 3.9 %. This improvement was primarily driven by higher load factors versus 2022, as well as our re-fleeting programme, with older aircraft being replaced by new, more carbon-efficient aircraft. In 2023, we still operated 19 Boeing 787 aircraft. In the period under review, our Boeing 737 Max fleet grew from 35 to 37 aircraft. Further information is provided on pages 85 to 90 People strategy – digital, engaging, inclusive Our employees make a key contribution to TUI Group’s success. Our goal is to secure that success in the long term. In the period under review, we focussed on the continuation of our strategic initiatives defined in the framework of our People Strategy. The vision of our People Strategy is to be digital, engaging and inclusive. In order to implement our strategy, six relevant areas of action have been defined: 1. Simplification, harmonisation and focus 2. Digital transformation 3. Supporting growth 4. Positive employee experience 5. Diversity, equity and inclusion 6. Facilitating top performance We are thus seeking to create a framework that empowers our employees to deliver the best performance and succeed as a team. Further information is provided on pages 91 to 98. TUI is set for profitable growth Having driven the recovery post-pandemic, delivered our Global Realignment Programme and defined our strategy, TUI is well positioned and committed to capturing market growth. The execution of our strategy is well underway. As a result, TUI will continue to grow its differentiated Holiday Experience and Markets & Airlines product offerings, grow the volume and value of its customer ecosystem, increase flexibility for our customers and operations, and maximise efficiencies and synergies within the business. Corporate Profile Group Structure TUI AG parent company TUI AG is TUI Group’s parent company headquartered in Hanover. It holds direct or, via its affiliates, indirect interests in the principal Group companies conducting the Group’s operating business in individual countries. Overall, TUI AG’s group of consolidated companies comprised 266 direct and indirect subsidiaries at the balance sheet date. A further 20 affiliated companies and 27 joint ventures were included in TUI AG’s consolidated financial statements on the basis of at equity measurement. For details on principles and methods underlying the consolidated financial statements and TUI Group shareholders, see page 190 and 281. Organisation and management TUI AG is a stock corporation under German law, whose basic principle is two-tiered management by two boards, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board. The Executive and Supervisory Boards cooperate closely in governing and monitoring the Company. The Executive Board is responsible for the overall management of the Company. The appointment and removal of Board members are based on Sections 84 et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act in combination with Section 31 of the German Co-Determination Act. Amendments to the Articles of Association are effected on the basis of the provisions of Sections 179 et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act in combination with Section 24 of TUI AG’s Articles of Association if applicable. Executive Board and Group Executive Committee As at the balance sheet date, the Executive Board of TUI AG consisted of the CEO and four other Board members. For details on Executive Board members, see page 117. The Executive Board is the Company’s central decision-making body. In addition, there is the Group Executive Committee (GEC), which as of 30 September 2023 consisted of twelve members, including the Executive Board members, and is chaired by the Chairman of the Executive Board. As a rule, the Group Executive Committee participates in all Board meetings, with the exception of items dealing with personnel matters relating to the composition of the Senior Leadership Team. The GEC was set up to enhance informed, effective decision-making and to create a flat hierarchy and strong execution environment. It reflects a culture of openness and information sharing. For further details, also see: www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/corporate-governance TUI Group reporting structure TUI Group is a global integrated tourism group. Its core businesses, Holiday Experiences and Markets & Airlines, are clustered into the segments Hotels & Resorts, Cruises and TUI Musement as well as three regions: Northern, Central and Western Region. TUI Group also comprises All other segments. The Group’s reporting structure thus remained unchanged year-on-year in the reporting period. Holiday Experiences Holiday Experiences comprises our hotel, cruise and destination activities. Hotels & Resorts The Hotels & Resorts segment comprises TUI Group’s diversified portfolio of Group hotel brands and hotel companies. The segment includes hotels majority-owned by TUI, joint ventures with local partners, stakes in companies giving TUI significant influence, and hotels operated under management contracts. In financial year 2023, Hotels & Resorts comprised a total of 360 hotels with 285,127 beds. 330 hotels, i. e. the majority, are in the four- or five-star categories. 53 % were operated under management contracts, 38 % were owned by one of the hotel companies, 8 % were leased and 1 % of the hotels were managed under franchise agreements. Hotels & Resorts portfolio Hotel brand 3 stars 4 stars 5 stars Total

hotels Beds Main sites Riu 2 45 50 97 105,712 Spain, Mexico, Caribbean, Cape Verde, Portugal, Morocco Robinson 1 17 8 26 16,016 Spain, Greece, Turkey, Austria, Maledives Blue Diamond 2 14 21 37 35,329 Cuba, Dom. Rep., Jamaica, Mexico, Saint Lucia Others 25 122 53 200 128,070 Spain, Greece, Turkey, Egypt Total 30 198 132 360 285,127 As at 30 September 2023 Riu is the largest hotel group in the portfolio of Hotels & Resorts in terms of the number of hotels. The Mallorca-based enterprise primarily operates four- and five-star hotels in Spain, Mexico and the Caribbean. Its three product lines Riu Classic Hotels, Riu Plaza Hotels (city hotels) and Riu Palace Hotels (premium segment) target different customer groups. Robinson operates mainly four- and five-star club hotels and is a leading German provider of club holidays in terms of the number of resorts. Most of its clubs are located in Spain, Greece, Turkey, the Maldives and Austria. Blue Diamond is a hotel chain in the Caribbean. The Hotels & Resorts segment comprises 37 resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico. Other hotel brands include the TUI signature hotels TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life and TUI Suneo. TUI Blue, present in about 20 countries, is TUI Group’s global hotel brand and targeting an international audience. After five hotel openings in summer 2023, TUI Blue continues its growth path, primarily in new holiday destinations in Asia and Africa. TUI Magic Life is an all-inclusive brand, targeting an international audience seeking club holidays with different profiles in beachfront locations. TUI Suneo offers value for money hotels. Our hotels operated by third-party hoteliers include a total of 64 hotels belonging to our international concept brands. This brings the total number of TUI Group portfolio hotels to 424. Cruises The Cruises segment comprises the joint venture TUI Cruises, which operates cruise ships under the brands Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella Cruises. With their combined fleet of 16 vessels as at the reporting date, the three cruise lines offer different service concepts to serve different target groups. Cruise fleet by ownership structure Owned Leases Total TUI Cruises (Joint Venture) 11 0 11 Mein Schiff 6 0 6 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises 5 0 5 Marella Cruises 3 2 5 Total 14 2 16 As at 30 September 2023 TUI Cruises is a joint venture in which TUI AG and the US shipping company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. each hold a 50 % stake. With its six ‘Mein Schiff’ vessels, TUI Cruises is top-ranked in the German-speaking market for cruises. The Insight Guides (formerly Berlitz Cruise Guide), an international reference for cruise ship ratings, ranked all six ships operated by TUI Cruises into high positions in the four-stars category. The Mein Schiff Herz was transferred to the Marella Cruises fleet in Q3 2023. The commissioning of three newly built ships is planned for the coming years, which will bring the fleet to a total of nine ships. After the pandemic years, TUI Cruises is thus continuing its growth as planned. The traditional Hapag-Lloyd Cruises brand, which is also part of TUI Cruises, is a leading provider of luxury and expedition cruises in German-speaking markets. At the reporting date, the fleet comprised two luxury liners and three expedition cruise ships. They are the only ships worldwide to have each been awarded a five-star rating by Insight Guides. This makes Hapag-Lloyd Cruises the winner of the title of best fleet worldwide. With a fleet of five ships, Marella Cruises offers voyages in different segments, including family and city cruises, in the British market. The former Mein Schiff Herz joined the fleet as Marella Voyager in June 2023. TUI Musement The TUI Musement segment delivers local services at our holiday destinations around the world. To do this TUI is present in numerous holiday destinations with its own staff. TUI Musement’s business model for the distribution of experiences (excursions, activities), tickets and tours (multi-day tours) is based on an online platform open to customers and suppliers. In addition, transfers are provided in the destinations. TUI Musement serves three customer groups: TUI customers: Providing services to our guests in the destination via service and operation teams and tour guides as well as via the TUI Digital Assistant App and the TUI Experience Center.

Strategic B2B customers: Digital and on-site services for partners from various sectors of the travel industry, such as airlines, cruise lines, ground transport, OTAs and tour operators.

B2C Open Market clients: Global distribution of tours, activities and experiences for travellers. Markets & Airlines With our three regions – Northern, Central and Western – we have well-positioned sales and marketing structures offering our customers attractive holiday experiences. Our sales activities are based on online and offline channels. The travel agencies include Group-owned agencies as well as joint ventures and agencies operated by third parties. In order to offer our customers a wide choice of hotels, our source market organisations have access to a large portfolio of TUI hotels. They also have access to third-party hotel bed capacity, some of which has been contractually committed. Our own flying capacity continues to play a key role in our business model. Thanks to a combination of Group-owned and third-party capacity, we offer tailored travel programmes for each individual source market region and can respond flexibly to changes in customer preferences. Balanced management of flight and hotel capacity enables us to develop destinations and optimise the margins of both service providers. Northern Region The Northern Region segment comprises tour operator activities and airlines in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics. Our strategic venture Sunwing Travel Inc., Canada, sold its tour operation business, which was previously included in this segment, in May 2023. Central Region The Central Region segment comprises the tour operators and airlines in Germany and the tour operator activities in Austria, Poland, and Switzerland. Western Region The Western Region segment comprises the tour operators and airlines in Belgium and the Netherlands and the tour operator activities in France. All other segments ‘All other segments’ includes amongst others the corporate centre functions of TUI AG and the interim holdings, the Group’s real estate companies and the Group’s key tourism functions. The future markets business, which has also been shown in All other segment so far, was resegmented to Hotels & Resorts, TUI Musement and Central Region in financial year 2023. Research and development As a tourism service provider, the TUI Group does not engage in research and development activities comparable with manufacturing companies. This sub-report is therefore omitted. Value-oriented Group Management Management system and key performance indicators A standardised management system has been created to implement value-driven management across the Group as a whole and in its individual business segments. The value-oriented management system is an integral part of consistent Group-wide controlling and planning processes. Our key financial performance indicators for tracking our earnings position are revenue and underlying EBIT. Accordingly, underlying EBIT represents the segment indicator as defined by IFRS 8. We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, taxes and expenses for the measurement of the Group’s interest hedges. EBIT by definition includes impairment of goodwill. Underlying EBIT has been adjusted for income and expense items which, due to their level and frequency, impact or distort the assessment of operating profitability in the segments and the Group. These one-off items include gains on disposal of investments, major gains and losses from the disposal of assets, and major restructuring and integration expenses. The indicator is additionally adjusted for all effects from purchase price allocations, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments. The reconciliation to underlying EBIT also adjusts for goodwill impairments. To track the Group’s financial position in financial year 2023, we identified net capital expenditure and financial investments as well as TUI Group’s net financial position as key performance indicators. In addition, we monitor the Group’s leverage ratio as a further indicator of financial stability. Key management variables used for regular value analysis are Return On Invested Capital (ROIC) and Economic Value Added. ROIC is compared with the weighted average cost of capital before tax (WACC). We regard specific carbon emissions (in g CO2 / pkm) from our aircraft fleet as a key non-financial performance indicator. To track business performance in our segments in the course of the year, we also monitor other non-financial performance indicators, such as the customer numbers in tour operation, capacity or passenger days, occupancy and average prices in Hotels & Resorts and Cruises. Information on operating performance indicators is provided in the sections on Segmental performance (page 67), the Non-financial Group declaration (page 81) and in the Report on Expected Developments (page 55). Cost of capital The cost of capital is calculated as the weighted average cost of equity and debt (WACC). While the cost of equity reflects the return expected by investors from TUI shares, the cost of debt is based on the average borrowing costs for TUI Group. The cost of capital always shows pre-tax costs, i. e. costs before corporate and investor taxes. The expected return determined in this way corresponds to the same tax level as the underlying EBIT included in ROIC. For financial year 2023, we apply a cost of capital of TUI Group of 11.76 % (previous year: 12.63 %). ROIC and Economic Value Added ROIC is calculated as the ratio of underlying earnings before interest and taxes (underlying EBIT) to average invested interest-bearing capital (invested capital). Given its definition, this performance indicator is not influenced by any tax or financial factors and has been adjusted for one-off effects. From a Group perspective, invested capital is derived from liabilities, comprising equity (including non-controlling interests) and the balance of interest-bearing liabilities and interest-bearing assets with an adjustment for the seasonality of the Group’s net financial position. The cumulative amortisations of purchase price allocations are then added to the invested capital. Apart from ROIC as a relative performance indicator, Economic Value Added is used as an absolute value-oriented performance indicator. Economic Value Added is calculated as the product of ROIC less associated pre-tax capital costs (WACC) multiplied by interest-bearing invested capital. In the year under review, TUI Group’s ROIC amounted to 19.10 % (previous year: 7.49 %). Taking into account the Group’s weighted average cost of capital of 11.76 %, this resulted in an Economic Value Addded of € 375.6 m (previous year: negative Economic Value Addded of – € 280.7 m). Invested Capital € million Notes 2023 2022 Equity 1,947.2 645.7 Subscribed capital (24) 507.4 1,785.2 Capital reserves (25) 9,090.1 6,085.9 Revenue reserves (26) – 8,474.6 – 8,432.7 Non-controlling interest (29) 824.3 787.3 Silent Participations (27) 0.0 420.0 plus interest bearing financial liability items 4,922.5 5,921.0 Pension provisions and similar obligations (30) 670.4 601.4 Non-current financial liabilities (32) 1,198.5 1,731.4 Current financial liabilities (32) 98.5 319.9 Derivative financial instruments (41) 37.0 60.7 Lease liabilities (IFRS 16) (32) 2,918.1 3,207.5 less financial assets 1,926.4 1,669.6 Derivative financial instruments (41) 268.4 259.1 Cash and cash equivalents (22) 2,060.3 1,736.9 Other financial assets 97.7 173.5 Seasonal adjustment1 – 500.0 – 500.0 less overfunded pension plans 98.5 163.4 Invested Capital before addition of effects from purchase price allocation 4,844.7 4,733.7 Invested Capital excluding purchase price allocation prior year 4,733.7 5,569.7 Ø Invested capital before addition of effects from purchase price allocation2 4,789.2 5,151.7 Invested Capital before addition of effects from purchase price allocation 4,844.7 4,733.7 plus effects from purchase price allocation 336.4 315.4 Invested Capital 5,181.1 5,049.1 Invested Capital prior year 5,049.1 5,866.6 Ø Invested Capital2 5,115.1 5,457.8 1 Adjustment to net debt to reflect a seasonal average cash balance 2 Average value based at beginning and year-end ROIC € million 2023 2022 Underlying EBIT 977.2 408.7 Ø Invested Capital* 5,115.1 5,457.8 ROIC% 19.10 7.49 Weighted average cost of capital (WACC)% 11.76 12.63 Value added 375.6 – 280.7 * Average value based on balance at beginning and year-end Group performance indicators used in the Executive Board remuneration system JEV-relevant EBT at constant currency Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) on a constant currency basis, weighted at 75 %, are used to determine annual variable remuneration (JEV) for the Executive Board. EBIT is quantified on a constant currency basis in order to avoid any distortion caused by currency-driven translation effects when measuring actual management performance. Group earnings before interest (including the result of the measurement of the Group’s interest hedges) and taxes on a constant currency basis developed as follows in the financial year under review: Reconciliation EBIT € million 2023 EBIT 999.3 FX effects from translation to budget rates – 8.3 EBIT at budget rates 991.1 JEV-relevant cash flow before dividend The second Group key figure taken into account in the JEV in accordance with the remuneration system is the cash flow figure ‘cash flow before dividends’, which is included in the calculation with a weighting of 25 %. For these purposes, cash flow before dividends is generally calculated using a simplified approach based on the management cash flow statement. The TUI Group’s EBIT is also generally adjusted for currency effects for this purpose. This basic rule was deviated from for the 2023 financial year. The deviations are explained below: When adopting the resolution on the target setting for the JEV in September 2022, the Supervisory Board of TUI AG took into account the particular effects on the originally planned cash flow component resulting from the changes in accounting regulations that have occurred since the remuneration system was established. In September 2022, the Supervisory Board decided to use total cash flow as the second Group key performance indicator for determining the target achievement of the JEV. The total cash flow corresponds to the cash flow after dividends (€ 571.0 m) plus the cash inflow from capital increases through the issue of new shares (€ 1,760.9 m) less payments for financing / leasing (€ 2,021.4 m). For the 2023 financial year, it amounts to € 310.5 m. The cash flow after dividends in turn results from the cash flow before dividends (€ 708.1 m) less a coupon on a silent partnership (€ 16.8 m) and dividends from subsidiaries to non-controlling interests (€ 120.3 m). When adopting the resolution on target achievement, the Supervisory Board also exercised its right to adjust the conditions of the JEV at its reasonable discretion in the event of extraordinary events or developments in order to take account of rare special situations that were not adequately covered by the defined targets. The cash inflow from capital increases through the issue of new shares (€ 1,760.9 m) was therefore deducted from the above-mentioned total cash flow (€ 310.5 m) and the following items were increased: Payments for the revolving credit line (€ 561.2 m), payments for the repayment of hybrid capital (€ 682.4 m) and payments for the repayment of promissory note and WSF loans (€ 241.7 m). Taking into account payments for other items, the total cash flow excluding one-off financing effects totalled € 33.5 m. The following items were added back in order to reconcile to the cash flow relevant to JEV: Dividend from Riu II to Riu for the establishment of a new subsidiary (€ 75.0 m), payments for the investment in a new subsidiary (€ 73.5 m), payments already received in the previous year from the Riu earn-out (€ 17.1 m) and other payments (€ 7.4 m). This results in a JEV-relevant cash flow of € 206.5 m. As a result of the adjustments to take account of the special situations, the cash flow relevant to JEV fell by around € 100 m to € 206.5 m, which also led to a lower target achievement for JEV. Pro-forma underlying earnings per share The measurement of the long-term incentive plan (LTIP) for the Executive Board is exclusively based on the average development of pro forma underlying earnings per share from continuing operations (LTIP-relevant EPS). The table below shows TUI Group’s pro forma underlying earnings per share. The normalised Group tax rate for the year under review is 18 %, the prior year rate was reduced to 0 % against the background of the considerable decline in earnings caused by COVID-19. Pro forma underlying earnings per share from continuing operations (LTIP-relevant EPS) developed as follows in the financial year under review: Pro forma underlying earnings per shares TUI Group € million 2023 2022

adjusted Underlying EBIT 977.2 408.7 less: Net interest expense – 448.2 – 465.9 Underlying profit before tax 529.1 – 57.1 Income taxes (18 % assumed tax rate, prior year 0 %) 95.2 0.0 Underlying Group profit 433.8 – 57.1 Minority interest 149.9 64.6 Underlying Group profit attributable to TUI shareholders of TUI AG 283.9 – 121.7 Numbers of shares at FY end (in million) 384.3 273.1 Underlying earnings per share (€) 0.74 – 0.45 Earnings per share for all periods presented were adjusted for the effect of the capital reduction carried out in February 2023 at a ratio of 10:1 and the effect of the bonus component of subscription rights issued as part of the capital increase in March 2023. Risk Report Successful management of existing and emerging risks is critical to the long-term success of our business and to the achievement of our strategic objectives. In order to seize market opportunities and leverage the potential for success, risk must be accepted to a reasonable degree. Risk management is therefore an integral component of the Group’s Corporate Governance. At TUI, managing risk has always been a vital part of how we conduct our business. At TUI we incorporate all elements of a fully developed risk management system. It is not limited to identifying only those developments that could jeopardise the companies continued existence, it also includes the active management of all other material risks. Risk management is limited to risks only, short-term chances or opportunities are managed in the controlling process, whereas Group Strategy continuously identifies and monitors long-term chances. Legal risks are reported in a separate legal risk report. In financial year 2023, the Group has conducted a Climate Scenario Analysis following the recommendations of the Task Force for Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) initiative. Certain risks and opportunities resulting from projected climatical changes have been identified and assessed. Given the importance of climate change, TUI is using its established Risk Management Process to facilitate the management of these risks. Given the variety of potential impacts on our business and to report on these elements centrally, we have decided to set up a new principal risk “Climate change impacting our business model” (see principal risk 10 on page 48) These topics have been discussed intensively in two of our Group Risk Oversight Committee meetings and results have been presented to both, the Group Executive Committee and the Audit Committee. Risk Governance Audit Committee – Oversee & Review The Audit Committee, as a subcommittee of the Supervisory Board, is overseeing the appopriateness and effectiveness of the risk management system. The Head of the Group Risk team reports minimum once a year on the system itself, on topics which have been discussed in the Group Risk Oversight Committee, the principal risks and their changes. The Committee considers the adequacy and the effectiveness of the risk management system and reviews and acknowledges the risk appetite on a principal risk level as formulated by the Executive Board. Executive Board – Direct & Assure With oversight by the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board determines the strategic direction of the Group and agrees the nature and extent of the risks it is willing to take to achieve its strategic objectives. Ultimate accountability for the Group’s risk management rests with the Executive Board and therefore it has established and maintains a risk management system to identify, assess, manage and monitor risks which could threaten the existence of the company or have a significant impact on the achievement of its strategic objectives: these are referred to as the principal risks of the Group. This risk management system includes an internally-published risk management policy which helps to reinforce the tone set from the top on risk, by instilling an appropriate risk culture in the organisation whereby employees are expected to be risk aware, control minded and to ’do the right thing’. The policy provides a formal structure for risk management to embed it in the fabric of the business. Each principal risk has assigned to it a member of the Executive Board as overall risk sponsor to ensure that there is clarity of responsibility and to ensure that each of the principal risks are understood fully and managed effectively. The Executive Board reports to the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board on the adherence to both the German legal and the UK listing requirements, the overall risk position of the Group, on the individual principal risks and their management, and on the performance and effectiveness of the risk management system as a whole. Group Risk Oversight Committee – Review & Communicate On behalf of the Executive Board, the Group Risk Oversight Committee (the GROC), ensures that business risks are identified, assessed, managed and monitored across the businesses and functions of the Group. As a rule meeting on a quarterly basis, the GROC’s responsibilities include considering the principal risks to the Group’s strategy and the risk appetite for each of those risks, assessing the operational effectiveness of the mitigation in place to manage those risks and any action plans to further mitigate them, as well as reviewing the bottom-up risk reporting from the businesses themselves to assess whether there are any heightened areas of concern. Chaired by the Chief Financial Officer, senior operational and finance management as well as those Central Functions which are fulfilling the role as a second line are represented on the committee. Leaders of Central Functions as well as senior executives from the Group’s major businesses are invited on a rotational basis to present on their risk and control framework. This allows members of the GROC to ask questions on the processes in place, the risks present in each business or function, as well as any new or evolving risks which may be on their horizon. It also provides opportunity to seek confirmation that an appropriate risk culture continues to be in place in each of the major businesses and that there are no gaps between risk management at business level and at function level. The GROC reports biannually to the Executive Board to ensure that it is kept abreast of changes in the risk landscape and developments in the management of principal risks, and to facilitate regular quality discussions on risk management at the Executive Board meetings. Group Risk team – support & report The Executive Board has also established a Group Risk team to ensure that an adequate risk management system is set up and functions effectively and that the risk management policy is implemented appropriately across the Group. The team facilitates the risk management process by providing guidance, support and challenge to management whilst acting as the central point for coordinating, monitoring and reporting on risk across the Group. It also supports the GROC in fulfilling its duties and the reporting to both the Executive and Supervisory Boards. Additionally, Group Risk is responsible for the operation of the risk and control software that underpins the Group’s risk reporting and risk management process. Sector Risk & Control – COORDINATE, support & report in Sector Sector risk and control teams work as the connecting element between businesses and the Group. They facilitate the risk management process in their respective areas by providing guidance support and reporting. They challenge management in identifying and assessing risks, hence ensuring proper sector governance. Businesses & functions – Identify, assess & manage Every business and function in the Group is required to adopt the Group Risk Management policy. In order to do this, each either has their own risk committee or includes risk as a regular agenda item at their Board meetings to ensure that it receives the appropriate senior management attention within their business. In addition, the businesses each appoint a Risk Champion, who promotes the implementation of the risk management policy within their business and ensures its effective application. The Risk Champions are in close contact with the Group Risk team and are critical both in ensuring that the risk management system functions effectively, and in implementing a culture of continuous awareness and improvement in risk management and reporting. Risk Reporting The Group Risk team applies a consistent risk reporting methodology across the Group. This is underpinned by risk and control software which reinforces clarity of language, visibility of risks, mitigation and actions and accountability of ownership. Although the process of risk identification, assessment and response is continuous and embedded within the day-to-day operations of the businesses and functions, it is consolidated, reported and reviewed at varying levels throughout the Group on at least a quarterly basis. Risk Identification: Management closest to the risks identify those that are relevant to the pursuit of the strategy within their business area. A risk owner is assigned to each risk, who has the accountability and authority for ensuring that the risk is appropriately managed. Risk Assessment: The methodology used is to initially assess the gross (or inherent) risk. This is essentially the downside, being the product of the impact together with the likelihood of the risk materialising if there is no mitigation in place to manage or monitor the risk. In line with the Group budgeting horizon, risk assessment is made for a timeframe of one year with longer horizons where necessary, e. g. in case of longer term projects. The key benefit of assessing the gross risk is that it highlights the potential risk exposure if mitigation were to fail completely or not be in place at all. Both impact and likelihood are scored using the criteria shown below. Impact Assessment minor moderate SIGNIFICANT major SERIOUS Impact on Impact on Impact on Impact on Impact on Financials (Sales and / or Costs) Reputation Technology reliability Compliance Health & Safety standards Programme Delivery Financials (Sales and / or Costs) Reputation Technology reliability Compliance Health & Safety standards Programme Delivery Financials (Sales and / or Costs) Reputation Technology reliability Compliance Health & Safety standards Programme Delivery Financials (Sales and / or Costs) Reputation Technology reliability Compliance Health & Safety standards Programme Delivery Financials (Sales and / or Costs) Reputation Technology reliability Compliance Health & Safety standards Programme Delivery Likelihood Assessment rare < 10 % unlikely 10 – < 30 % possible 30 – < 60 % likely 60 – < 80 % almost certain ≥ 80 % The next step in the risk reporting process is to assess and document the mitigation currently in place to reduce the likelihood of the risk materialising and / or its impact if it does. Consideration of these then enables the current (or residual) risk score to be assessed, which is essentially the reasonably foreseeable scenario. This measures the impact and likelihood of the risk with the mitigation in place and effective. The key benefit of assessing the current risk score is that it provides an understanding of the current level of risk faced today and the reliance on the mitigation in place. Risk Response: If management is comfortable that the current risk position is within the Group’s appetite, the risk is accepted and no further action is required to further reduce it. The mitigation continues to be operated and management monitors the risk, the mitigation and the risk landscape to ensure that it remains at an acceptable level. If management assesses that the current risk score is too high, an action plan will be drawn up with the objective of introducing new or stronger mitigation that will further reduce the impact and / or likelihood of the risk to an acceptable level. This is known as the target risk score and is the parameter by which management can ensure the risk is being managed in line with their overall risk appetite. The risk owner will normally be the individual tasked with ensuring that this action plan is implemented within an agreed timetable. Each business and function will continue to review their risk register on an ongoing basis through the mechanism appropriate for their business e. g. local Risk Committee. This bottom-up risk reporting is considered by the GROC alongside the Group’s principal risks. New risks are added to the Group’s risk register if deemed to be of a significant nature so that the ongoing status and the progression of key action plans can be managed in line with the Group’s targets and expectations. Ad hoc risk reporting Whilst there is a formal process in place for reporting on risks on a quarterly basis, the process of risk identification, assessment and response is continuous and therefore if required, risks can be reported to the Executive Board outside of the quarterly process, should events dictate that this is necessary and appropriate. Ideally such ad hoc reporting is performed by the business or function which is closest to the risk, but it can be performed by the Group Risk team if necessary. Principal Risks To keep a manageable overview of the risks reported in the process, and to understand the changes in our risk landscape, we map individual risk into a cluster of similar risks, which we report as principal risks. Principal risks are subject to the risk appetite assessment and are reported separately in this risk report. Oversight over of the Risk Management System Based on the work of the GROC and the Group Risk team, the Executive Board regularly reports to the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board on the performance of the risk management system. Additionally, the Audit Committee receives assurance from Group Audit over a selection of principal risks, processes and business transformation initiatives most critical to the Group’s continued success. In accordance with Section 317 (4) HGB (German Commercial Code), the external auditor of TUI AG has audited the early detection system for risks, being a part of the Risk Management System. The early detection system is required by Section 91 (2) AktG (German Stock Corporation Act) and the auditor has to conclude, if the system can fulfill its duties. Risk appetite The Executive Board and Audit Committee, in conjunction with the Group Risk Oversight Committee has reviewed the Group’s risk appetite. The results of the review indicate the board’s risk appetite across three risk types: Operational risks – In the second summer season after pandemic restrictions, significant efforts have and are still undertaken internally and externally to stabilize the tourism value chain significantly at all levels and our offers have been close to normalised levels. We have therefore lowered our risk appetite from a medium-high level in the financial year 2022 to a medium-low level with regards to all operational risks. However, tourism business has always been vulnerable to unforeseen external events and our business is prepared to manage such adverse events and our risk appetite is adapted to this: Since we cannot foresee the type or location of external events and their magnitude of impact to our business, we can – in case events occur – offer a variety of alternative products for rebooking. Further, we manage the situation on the ground for our colleagues and our customers already en route using our highly professional crisis management. In the financial year 2023, wildfires on Southern Europe and an extensive heatwave in the Mediterranean has caused crisis management procedures. Compliance risks – a continued low risk tolerance with regard to compliance-related risks, including compliance with regulatory requirements, the security of information in any form and the prevention of harm to customers, employees and all other stakeholders. Financial risks – a continued “elevated-low” risk tolerance with regard to financial risks due to volatile prices of important tourism expenses. With a fundamentally unchanged hedging policy, the hedging ratios for all input costs in foreign currency and fuel risks continue to be below the target values. We assume that the hedging ratios will approach the historical ratios again in the medium term. Our principal risks are aligned to these risk types. Adapting the risk appetite to the principal risks The principal risks to the Group are either considered to be ’Above’ or ’Within’ risk appetite. Risks above the appetite are those that either require further mitigation in order to reduce them to an acceptable position or are heightened by external events beyond our control. We have action plans in place to increase or strengthen mitigation around each of these risks and reduce the current risk score to the target level indicated in the heat map diagram. Risks within the appetite are those that considered to be at an acceptable level. For these, we have controls, processes and procedures in place as a matter of course that serve to mitigate each risk to either minimize the likelihood of the event occurring and / or minimise the impact if it does occur. These risks remain on our risk radar where we regularly monitor the risk, the mitigation and the risk landscape to ensure that the risk score stays stable and within our risk appetite in each case. In the heat map diagram, the assessment criteria used are shown on page 38. If the risk details in the subsequent tables do not suggest otherwise, the risks shown below relate to all segments of the Group. The risks listed are the principal risks to which we are exposed but are not exhaustive and will evolve over time due to the dynamic nature of our business. Principal risks above risk appetite Nature of Risk 1. Lack of integration and flexibility within operations and IT systems The Group’s strategy is focused on driving profitable topline growth, based on growth in market share, customer growth, product growth, sustainability and winning team. A clearly defined and comprehensive set of strategic initiatives are in place to deliver this, covering five areas: Markets & Airlines, Holiday Experiences, Central Customer Ecosystem, People and Sustainability. The Group’s strategy ensures that we are more vertically integrated, which reduces the impact of disruption by pure digital players. The overall strategy is to drive profitable topline growth whilst reducing our cost base. This involves the integration of our businesses and the development of core platform capabilities and technical infrastructure providing flexibility of IT services. Our focus is on enhancing our operations and customer experience by providing engaging, intuitive and seamless customer service through the delivery of these projects. The Group believes that this strategy positions well TUI for growth, and will further strengthen TUI versus the competition. However, the Group recognizes that there is a risk of ineffective strategic execution, arising from various factors including: Failure to notice and respond to structural shifts in market trends

Failure to prioritise strategic initiatives with the greatest impact for TUI

Lack of resource to deliver strategic initiatives

Inadequate execution of strategic initiatives

The lack of integration and flexibility within our systems and operations, particularly in the Markets & Airline businesses can impact our competitiveness and our ability to provide a superior customer experience as well as to deliver on quality and operational efficiency. Mitigating Factors Evaluation of the current and future leisure experiences market landscape, based on analysis of consumer needs, development of supply, emerging trends, innovation, considerations of sustainability and resource availability

Regular updates on and discussion of strategic topics and initiatives at the GEC, Executive Board and Supervisory Board

Allocation of resource to strategic initiatives, including product owners, project teams and budget

Approval of business cases relating to strategic initiatives by the appropriate body (in accordance with the Group’s Investment Approvals Policy)

Strategic initiatives and KPIs incorporated into Budget and 3YP process

Strong project management structures exist for all of the major restructuring, acquisition and disposal programs, which are underway to ensure that they are managed effectively.

Project reporting tool and reporting of strategic KPIs in monthly Operating and Financial review ensures enhanced visibility of the progress of major projects as a matter of routine.

Centralised management structures to oversee the Markets & Airline businesses. Nature of Risk 2. Reduction in customer demand Spending on travel and tourism is discretionary and price sensitive as well as competitive. The economic outlook remains uncertain. Furthermore, in recent years there has been an emergence of successful substitute business models such as web-based travel and hotel portals which allow end users to combine the individual elements of a holiday trip on their own and book them separately. There is the risk that these external factors within our industry will impact on the spending power as well as the desire to travel of our customers. This could impact our short-term growth rates and lead to margin erosion. The price increases observed in the year under review had no relevant impact on customer demand. Adverse climate conditions (heat-waves, droughts, heavy rain) bear the risk that customer demand for popular holiday destinations, where TUI is active, decline. This could impact our mid-term growth and the valuation of our hotel assets in these countries. Mitigating Factors Our market position as a globally operating tourism group, our brand and our integrated business model enables us to respond robustly to competitive threats.

The Group is characterised by the continuous development of new holiday experiences, developing new concepts and services which match the needs and preferences of our customers. Our strong and lasting relationships with our key hotel partners further reinforces our ability to develop new concepts exclusive to the Group.

The traditional package tour is becoming more diverse by combining low-cost flights with currently available hotels, even at short notice. This also creates new offers, such as city breaks. In the industry we call this process dynamic packaging. In addition, we also offer individual travel products separately, i. e. accommodation, flights, rental cars, insurance and TUI Musement products which are services ranging from excursions at the holiday destination to visits to museums in the city.

Experience shows that many consumers give high priority to their travel spending.

Leveraging our scale to keep costs down and prices competitive.

The multitude of source markets, which react to external shocks to varying degrees, can lead to a balancing effect.

Promoting the benefits of travelling with a globally operating tour operator to increase customer confidence and peace of mind.

With our asset right strategy in our hotels business, we aim a mix of owned, leased or other partnership arrangements to manage the investment into the holiday destinations. This secures capacity and thus limiting the financial investment. Nature of Risk 3. Insufficient cash flow Tourism is an inherently seasonal business with the majority of profits earned in the European summer months. Cash flows are similarly seasonal with the cash high occurring in the summer as advance payments and final balances are received from customers, with the cash low occurring in the winter as liabilities have to be settled with many suppliers after the end of the summer season. There is the risk that if we do not adequately manage cash balances through the winter low period this could impact on the Group’s liquidity and ability to settle liabilities as they fall due whilst ensuring that financial covenants are maintained. Mitigating Factors The Executive Board has continued to place significant focus on the review of the Group’s cash flow position during and after the COVID-19 crisis period.

The strong demand for holidays has brought operations back to pre-pandemic levels in FY23 and thus contributed towards improving the cash position.

With the positive cash flow in 2023 and, the financing measures implemented in the year under review (capital increase in April 2023 and RCF prolongation in May 2023 net of government handbacks), the Executive Board believes that, despite the existing risks, the TUI Group currently has and will continue to have sufficient funds resulting both from the borrowing and from operating cash flows to meet its payment obligations and to continue as a going concern.

Our focus on holiday experiences is helping to reduce the seasonality risk, as hotels, cruises and destination experiences have a more evenly distributed profit and cash profile across the year.

As our business is spread across a number of markets, there are some counter-cyclical features e. g. winter is a more important season for the Nordic and Canadian markets. Some brands, such as the UK ski brand Crystal Ski, have a different seasonality profile which helps to counter-balance the overall profile.

The business regularly produces both short term and long term cash forecasts during the year – on a daily basis when needed –, which the Treasury department use to manage cash resources effectively. We continue to maintain high-quality relationships with the Group’s key financiers. TUI AG’s RCF and KfW credit line are subject to compliance with certain financial target values (covenants) for debt coverage and interest coverage, the review of which is carried out based on the last four reported quarters at the end of the financial year or the half-year of a financial year. As of 30 September 2023, TUI successfully complied with the financial covenants. Please refer to the Viability Statement on page 52 for further details on the measures taken this year. Nature of Risk 4. Volatility of input costs A significant proportion of operating expenses are in non-local currency and / or relate to aircraft and cruise fuel which therefore exposes the business to fluctuations in both exchange rates and fuel prices. There is the risk that if we do not manage the volatility of exchange rates, fuel prices and other input costs adequately, then this could result in increased costs and lead to margin erosion, impacting on our ability to achieve profit targets. Although we are still not back to prepandemic levels of hedging lines, we have significantly improved our positions against future volatilities for the upcoming winter and summer seasons. Furthermore, changes in macroeconomic conditions, such as those that were experienced as a result of the pandemic and other geopolitical events, like the war on Ukraine, can have an impact on fuel rates and exchange rates which, particularly for the £ / € rate has a direct impact on the translation of non-euro market results into euros, the reporting currency of our Group. The increase in inflationary pressures has led to central banks increasing interest rates. Initially, the aggressive raising of US interest rates by the US Federal Reserve vs. a slower pace of monetary tightening by other central banks, most notably the ECB, increased interest rate differentials and caused the US dollar to strengthen against other currencies such as the Euro and British Pound. Central banks are now expected to be nearing the peak of their interest rate hiking cycle, as inflation has generally been falling, but at a slower pace than many had anticipated. Whilst the US Federal Reserve was (and still is) expected to be amongst the first to cut rates, the resilience of the US economy means that US rates are expected to remain higher for longer. It is also the case that interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer in the Euro Zone and the UK, but after a period of US dollar weakening against both Euro and the British Pound, the resilience of the US economy has not yet seen the pivot to a weaker US dollar to the extent that many market commentators have been predicting. Where the Group has unhedged exposures, any strengthening of the US dollar will have an adverse impact on input costs denominated in US dollars. Conversely any weakening of the US dollar will have a beneficial impact on input costs denominated in US dollars. Mitigating Factors An established Hedging Committee that monitors the Group’s hedging position.

Ensuring that the appropriate derivative financial instruments are used to provide hedging cover for the underlying transactions involving fuel and foreign currency.

Maintaining an appropriate hedging policy to ensure that hedging cover is taken out ahead of the markets’ customer booking profiles. This provides a degree of certainty over input costs when planning pricing and capacity, whilst also allowing some flexibility in prices so as to be able to respond to competitive pressures if necessary.

Tracking the foreign exchange and fuel markets to ensure the most up-to-date market intelligence and the ongoing appropriateness of our hedging policies.

Expressing our key profit growth target in constant currency terms so that short term performance can be assessed without the distortion caused by exchange rate fluctuations. Further information on currency and fuel hedges can be found in the Notes to the consolidated financial statements in the Financial instruments section. Nature of Risk 5. Access to EU airspace Our main concern is whether or not all of our airlines will continue to have access to EU airspace as now. If we were unable to continue to fly intra-EU routes, such as from Germany to Spain, this would have a significant operational and financial impact on the Group. Other areas impacted by Brexit include the status of our UK employees working in the EU and vice versa and potential customer visa requirements for holidays from the UK to the EU. Mitigating Factors Dedicated workstreams to coordinate suitable mitigation strategies where the UK exit from the European Union has impacted on our operations, particularly the airlines.

Regular engagement and lobbying towards relevant UK and EU decision makers to stress the continued importance of a liberalised and less regulated aviation market across Europe to allow access to investment capital and to protect consumer choice in both regions. Nature of Risk 6. Disruption to IT systems (Cyber Attacks) Our responsibility is to protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the data we process for our customers, employees, and businesses. This is an evolving risk due to increasing digitalisation, our supply chain, emerging technologies such as generative AI, growing global cyber-crime activity, Russia-Ukraine conflict and more regulation (e. g. EU GDPR). Our consolidation under the TUI brand and increasing dependence on digital sales and customer care increases our exposure and the potential worst-case impact of a successful cyber-attack. If we do not ensure we have the appropriate level of security controls in place across the Group, this could have a significant negative impact on our key stakeholders, associated reputational damage and potential for financial implications. Mitigating Factors Continued commitment from the Executive Board in support of key initiatives to ensure existing and future IT systems are secure by design, protected against denial of service attacks that could impact system availability, exposure to vulnerability is managed and user access is monitored. We consider security first in everything we do.

TUI’s Information Security Management System ensures a coordinated, standards based, proactive approach to the identification and management of information security risk across the Group.

We keep people safe in the digital world. Our colleagues are made aware of information security risks through appropriate training and awareness campaigns. TUI are investing in modern authentication and protecting the digital identities of our customers and colleagues.

Security is integrated into our software development and release processes.

Our security risk assessment methodology, controls, policy, and guidelines have been updated to include provisions for the assessment and secure use of Generative AI.

We continue to increase the maturity and coverage of our Security Operations Centre and platform to anticipate, detect and respond to cyber-attacks and information security incidents.

Continuous improvement through lessons learned from real or simulated cyber incidents. Nature of Risk 7. Lack of sustainability improvements For the Group, economic, environmental and social sustainability is a fundamental management principle and a cornerstone of our strategy for continually enhancing the value of our Company. This is the way we create the conditions for long-term economic success and assume responsibility for sustainable transformation in the tourism sector. Our focus is to reduce the environmental impact of our operations and promote responsible social policies and outcomes both directly through our own business and indirectly via our influence over our supply chain partners, thereby driving the sustainable transformation of the tourism industry. There is a risk that we are not successful in driving social and environmental improvements across our operations, that our suppliers do not uphold our corporate and social responsibility standards and we fail to influence destinations to manage tourism more sustainably. If we do not maximise our positive impact on destinations and minimise the negative impact to the extent that our stakeholders expect, this could result in a decline in stakeholder confidence, reputational damage and reduction in demand for our products and services. Mitigating Factors The TUI Sustainability Agenda purpose is to set and drive industry standards, ambitious goals and develop transformation roadmaps for all parts of the business.

This means to actively engage colleagues, partners and customers, bringing sustainability to life in a tangible and emotional way.

The Group Sustainability department sets clear goals, priorities, and the framework to deliver the Sustainability Agenda.

Operating one of the most carbon efficient airlines in Europe with continued investment in new, more efficient aircraft and cruise ships.

Our ambition is to achieve net-zero emissions across our operations and supply chain by 2050 at the latest.

Science-based targets have been set for our airline, hotel and cruise operations by 2030, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Development and implementation of emission reduction roadmaps for airlines, cruises and hotels to significantly reduce emissions.

Adhering to increasingly supply chain focused regulations (e. g. German Supply Chain Act, EU Supply chain due diligence regulation 2025) rolling out new processes and structure with a strong focus on procurement.

Implemented an environmental management system with all TUI airlines having achieved ISO 14001 certification.

Driving up social and environmental standards through accommodation suppliers achieving certifications recognised by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) and applying the GSTC Criteria to TUI experiences.

Enabling customers to make more sustainable holiday choices by launching our Green & Fair label. Nature of Risk 8. Reliance on key suppliers Providers of holiday and travel services are exposed to the inherent risk of failure in their key suppliers, particularly for hotels, aircraft and cruise ships. This is heightened by the industry convention of paying hoteliers in advance (’prepayments’) to secure a level of room allocation for the season as well as in areas where a single supplier is used to provide a product or service. There is the risk that we are unable to continue with our core operations in the event of a major service failure from our key suppliers. Mitigating Factors Using reputable and financially stable suppliers, particularly in areas where a single supplier is used to provide a service.

Regular monitoring of supplier performance against agreed terms and conditions

Strong working relationships with all key suppliers

Owned and joint venture partner hotels form a substantial part of our program which reduces our inherent risk in this area.

A robust prepayment authorisation process is established and embedded to both limit the level of prepayments made and ensure that they are only paid to trusted, credit-worthy counterparties.

Prepayments are monitored on a timely and sufficiently granular basis to manage our financial exposure to justifiable levels.

Developing adequate controls around key suppliers operative ability. In service meetings, for example, we discuss current challenges with suppliers even more closely, so that we are also in a position to react operationally ourselves. Nature of Risk 9. Disruption within our destinations Providers of package holiday and leisure experiences are exposed to the inherent risk of external events in operational areas. This can include natural disasters such as wild fires in Greece or hurricanes in the Caribbean, outbreaks of disease, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, political instability or wars close to our destinations, such as in the Middle East, with an impact on our destinations in Egypt or Turkey, as well as terrorist events such as the tragic incident in Tunisia in 2015. There is the risk that if such an event occurs, impacting one or more of our destinations that we could potentially suffer operational disruption and increased costs. We may be required to repatriate our customers and / or need to provide additional support and / or the event could lead to a significant decline in demand to the affected destinations over an extended period. Mitigating Factors Within our Group Security, Health and Safety (SHS) centre of excellence we have a centralised Crisis Management Planning and Coordination function, providing centralised frameworks, personnel reporting structures, incident management systems and crisis communications plans for use in the local delivery of any response.

Our well-established crisis management procedures and emergency response and business continuity plans are activated when an event of this nature occurs and focus on the welfare of our customers.

Due to our presence in key holiday destinations, in the event of a local event occurring, we can offer alternative options to our customers and remix our destination portfolio away from the affected area in future seasons if necessary. Nature of Risk 10. Climate change impacting our business model Climate change is a complex issue and there is significant uncertainty surrounding the climate system, as well as how the world will respond to mitigate the effects of climate change. However, physicals effects are already being felt today and are predicted to worsen, and we’re seeing increasing climate action. Increased costs due to the introduction of new, or extension of existing, carbon pricing mechanisms (including pass-through of higher costs by suppliers), and new energy and emissions regulations Increasing regulations and restrictions targeting the airline and cruise industry, leading to reduced revenue and / or stranded assets Costly or unavailable future fuels and technologies resulting in higher costs, or preventing further decarbonisation and compliance with regulations TUI is committed to decarbonising its business, and has set ambitious near-term science-based emissions reduction targets with the SBTi.

To achieve these, TUI airlines procures state-of-the-art aircraft, implements operational efficiencies ( including route optimisation), and will increase the use of SAF. TUI already has cooperation agreements in place to promote the production and supply of SAF.

TUI Cruises invests in energy efficiency at ship operations, fuel-saving route optimisation, shore power in ports and alternative fuels, such as sustainable biofuels, bio-LNG and green methanol. The three newbuilds coming into the fleet by 2026 will not use heavy fuel oil. Mein Schiff 7 will enter service in 2024 and will run on lower-emission marine diesel and be equipped with catalytic converters and a shore power connection. In addition, the ship will also be able to run on green methanol in the future. In 2024 and 2026, two ships will follow, which will be operated with LNG. LNG serves as a bridge technology until bio-LNG is available, which will be produced either from biogenic sources or synthetically from renewable energy.

TUI Hotels & Resorts is focused on renewable energy and resource-saving operational practices to reduce hotel emissions as far as possible. Decline of travellers due to shifts in consumer preferences and behaviour, and increasing negative public sentiment towards travel, resulting in loss of revenue Decline of overall customer demand as the price for our products will increase to reflect higher capital expenditures and operational expenses to offer carbon low products Difficulties in obtaining access to financing and increasing cost of capital due to the inability to reduce emissions in line with market expectations Managing both market and reputational risks depends on the successful implementation of our emissions reduction initiatives. Accordingly, we have roadmaps in place to deliver on our science-based targets.

Whilst the cost for flights is very likely to increase, all markets participants have to roll-over this “green inflation”. With our state-of-the-art efficienct fleet, it is likely that our cost increase is competitive. Further, the share of extra cost from low-carbon flying is lower in a package and hence we believe that we can effectively transfer cost additions.

TUI has set science-based emissions reduction targets for 2030 and a net zero target for 2050. TUI continues to notice a wide range of financiers due to TUI Group’s financial performance and is continuing to develop relationships with new sources of finance and monitor development of the market. TUI is in a continuing education process with lessors and the financial community to maintain confidence in the strategy. Physical damage to assets and business disruption due to extreme weather-related events This risk is managed at the asset-level.

We manage the overarching risk through insurance and a large and regional spread hotels & resorts portfolio, providing diversifiying the risk of asset impairment.

We hold relatively short-duration lease contracts, enabling flexibility in case of changes in insurability. Extreme weather events disrupting transport hubs, resulting in delays and cancellations, and increased costs The risk of airport disruption was found to be low in the physical risk analysis. Nonetheless, TUI works closely with airports in case of disruption and will continue to evaluate the risk profile of its material airports.

Whilst docking is already considered a resilient activity, the risk is further mitigated by the flexibility to adjust cruise itineraries. Physical damage to assets and business disruption due to longer-term shifts in climate patterns Whilst the scenario analysis indicate higher probability of extreme wheather events, non of the locations where our hotels & resorts are located is vulnerable to a rising sea level during the time frame of our climate scenario analysis.

This risk is managed with insurance and TUI Hotels & Resorts’ renewable energy strategy. Changing weather patterns decreasing suitability for tourism and / or making source markets more attractive, impacting tourism demand Climate-related factors are considered in the expansion of TUI’s Hotels & Resorts business segment. Principal Risks within appetite Nature of Risk A. Security Health & Safety failure The safety and security of customers and colleagues is of paramount importance to any holiday and travel service provider. There is the risk of accidents, incidents or events occurring causing illness, injury or death to customers or colleagues whilst on a TUI holiday or whilst using a TUI operated / provided activity or service. In addition to the harm caused the affected individual(s), this could result in disruption to operational activities, reputational damage to the business and / or financial liabilities through loss of earnings, lack of demand and / or legal claims being brought by the affected parties. Mitigating Factors The established Group Security, Health & Safety (Group SHS) centre of excellence oversees safety and security risk management activities, delivering alignment and consistency across the TUI Group.

Group SHS operational responsibilities include TUI Tour Operations, TUI Hotels & Resorts and TUI Musement (including Intercruises). Operational safety and security risk management activities for Airline and Cruise operations are managed from within the respective business units.

Data-led, risk-based Safety and Security Risk Management systems are in place and are subject to continuous review / improvement.

Safety and Security Risk Management clauses are included in supplier contracts.

Appropriate insurance policies are in place to mitigate any financial losses. Nature of Risk B. Breach of regulatory requirements Most providers of holiday and travel services operate across a number of economies and jurisdictions, which therefore exposes them to a range of regulatory laws which must be complied with. As we are operating from multiple source markets and providing holidays in more than many destinations, we are exposed to a range of laws and regulations with which we must comply or else risk incurring fines or other sanctions from regulatory bodies. Mitigating Factors Communication and strong tone from the top concerning compliance with laws and regulations.

Risk based compliance management systems managing the most relevant legal areas for the Group.

Regular reporting of Integrity and Compliance Director in different bodies (Group Executive Committee, Audit Committee, Group Works Council) in order to guarantee appropriate monitoring, supervision and implementation of action plans and to strengthen the Integrity & Compliance culture across the Group.

Embedded legal expertise in all major businesses responsible for maintaining high quality relationships with the relevant regulators and authorities.

Ongoing implementation and review of Compliance Management System conducted by the Group Integrity & Compliance department to monitor compliance with regulations and provide expert advice to local teams on specific compliance areas. Nature of Risk C. Management of joint venture partnerships It is common for tourism groups to use partnerships in some of their operations in order to reduce the risk of new ventures, to gain access to their expertise of the local market and, in case of consolidation at equity, to strengthen the balance sheet position in line with our less capital intensive ‘asset-right’ strategy (e. g. the transaction completed with Riu). There are threee significant partnerships within the Group: Pep Toni Hotels S. A., TUI Cruises GmbH and Midnight International Holdings Limited. For details on our strategy refer to page 24. There is the risk that if we do not maintain good relations with our key partners that the ventures’ objectives may not remain consistent with that of the Group which could lead to operational difficulties and jeopardize the achievement of financial targets. Mitigating Factors Good working relationships exist with all of our main partners and they are fully aligned with and committed to the growth strategy of the Group. Nature of Risk D. Inability to attract and retain talent Our success depends on the ability to attract, retain, and develop our talent to ensure that we equip our employees to deliver our strategy as well as to also become our future leaders. There is a risk that we are unable to attract and retain key talent, build future leadership capability and maintain the commitment and trust of our employees. Challenges in managing and maintaining our talent pipeline in order to deliver against our strategy, drive competitiveness and maximize on our operating performance, may impact on our ability to future proof the Group and the associated potential for negative impact on shareholder confidence. The risk has stabilised and reduced to prepandemic levels but we continue to monitor closely to ensure that we retain our key talent through development initiatives, whilst launching a new tool to measure our Employee Experience and supports all of the activities around our new Employee Value Proposition. Mitigating Factors Support retention by refreshing our Performance Management processes, aligning our development opportunities to the business needs and communicating all internal vacancies to our employees.

Promoting a working from anywhere culture, allows us to attract and retain a wider pool of talent that does not require to be located close to our base offices.

Build and develop internal talent pools of our high potential employees ensuring that they are diverse and inclusive.

A strategically aligned leadership programme for high performing management at all levels and the creation of strong management development programme for all people managers Viability Statement In accordance with Rule 31 of the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Executive Board assesses the Company’s future prospects for a period exceeding the twelve months required by the going concern premise. The Executive Board reviews the business development annually and on a rolling basis based on a three-year strategic plan. The current three-year plan was adopted in October 2023 and covers the period until 30 September 2026. A three-year horizon is considered appropriate for a fast moving competitive environment such as tourism. The global travel restrictions to contain COVID-19 have had a continuous negative impact on the Group’s earnings and liquidity development since the end of March 2020. Following the successive lifting of the measures to restrict contact and travel in most countries, business has been mainly resumed in all segments in the course of the first half year of the 2022 calendar year. To cover the resulting liquidity needs, the Group has carried out various financing measures in the financial years 2020 to 2022, which, in addition to three capital increases, the use of the banking and capital markets and cash inflows from the sale of assets, also include financing measures from the Federal Republic of Germany in the form of a KfW credit line initially totalling € 2.85 bn, an option bond from the German Economic Stabilisation Fund (WSF) totalling € 150 m and two silent participations from the WSF initially totalling € 1.091 bn. In financial year 2022, TUI reduced KfW’s credit line to € 2.1 bn in various steps. In addition, 913 of the 1,500 bonds with warrants issued to WSF were redeemed and the Silent Participation II of the WSF of € 671.0 m was repaid in full ahead of schedule. The financing measures are described in detail in the annual reports for the past three financial years. On 13 December 2022, TUI has concluded a new agreement with the WSF on the repayment of stabilization measures (“Repayment Agreement”). This agreement regulates the intended complete termination of the stabilization measures granted by the WSF by means of a right of the Company (i) to repayment of the contribution made by the WSF as a silent partner in January 2021 in the nominal amount of then € 420 m (“Silent Participation I”) and (ii) to repurchase the warrant-linked bond 2020 / 2026 (“Warrant Bond”) issued by the Company to WSF in the remaining amount of € 58.7 m as well as the 58,674,899 option rights (“Warrants”) originally attached to the warrant bond. In addition, the Repayment Agreement regulates the implementation of capital measures for the purpose of refinancing the aforementioned measures. In February 2023, TUI AG implemented the ten-for-one reverse stock split previously resolved by the 2023 AGM in accordance with the provisions of the Economic Stabilisation Acceleration Act. As a result, the Company’s share capital declined from € 1.785 bn to around € 179 m. The corresponding reduction amount of around € 1.606 bn was transferred to the company’s capital reserves. In accordance with the repayment agreement with the WSF, the Executive Board of TUI AG resolved a capital increase with subscription rights of € 1.8 bn with the approval of the Supervisory Board on 24 March 2023. For the fully subscribed capital increase, 328,910,448 new shares were offered at a subscription ratio of 8:3 and a subscription price of € 5.55. The subscription period for the new shares ended on 17 April 2023. Following receipt of the proceeds from the capital increase on 24 April 2023, Silent Participation I and the around 56.8 m warrants held by the WSF as well as the outstanding 587 of the 2020 / 2026 bonds with warrants were fully redeemed on 27 April 2023. For Silent Participation I and the 2023 coupon payable on it, a redemption price of € 651.6 m was paid. € 30.8 m were used for the repurchase of the warrants and further € 61.9 m for the early redemption of the 587 bonds with a nominal value of € 58.7 m, including accrued interest of € 3.2 m. At the same time, the early repayment penalty for Silent Participation II of € 5.7 m, agreed with the WSF in April 2022, became due. TUI has thus terminated and repaid all stabilisation measures of the WSF. Moreover, TUI AG reduced the volume of the KfW credit facility from € 2.1 bn to € 1.05 bn following completion of the capital increase. The capital increase completed in April 2023 and the subsequent substantial reduction in government financing will enable a significant improvement in the TUI Group’s credit ratios and reduce current interest costs, allowing TUI to focus on growth and further market recovery. In May 2023, TUI extended the maturity of the existing credit lines of € 2.7 bn by a further two years. The syndicated credit line with the 19 banks (€ 1.64 bn), including the credit line with KfW (€ 1.05 bn), together referred to as the “RCF”, will now mature in July 2026. The RCF of TUI AG is subject to compliance with certain financial targets (covenants) for debt coverage and interest coverage, the review of which is carried out on the basis of the last four reported quarters at the end of the financial year or the half-year of a financial year. As at 30 September 2023, TUI Group’s revolving credit facilities totalled € 2.7 bn, they comprised the following € 1.64 bn credit line from 19 private banks (incl. € 190 m guarantee line)

€ 1.05 bn KfW credit line. The KfW credit line, which was reduced to € 1.05 billion after the successful capital increase, is not expected to be drawn on and serves only as a buffer. The aim is to return this credit line quickly. The support and stabilisation package as well as the further financing measures are described in detail in the chapter ’Going concern reporting according to the UK Corporate Governance Code’ in the notes. See chapter Going Concern Reporting in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, page 188. In the view of the Executive Board, the TUI Group currently has and will continue to have sufficient funds, resulting both from borrowings and from operating cash flows, to meet its payment obligations and to continue as a going concern in the foreseeable future. Therefore, as at 30 September 2023, the Board does not identify any material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern. The Board does not foresee risks that may jeopardise the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern and does not believe that compliance with the financial covenants is at risk as at 31 March 2024 and 30 September 2024. Taking into account the current situation of the Group and the main risks, the Executive Board has a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to continue operations and meet the obligations arising within the three-year period under review. Key features of the internal control and risk management system in relation to the (Group) accounting process (sections 289 (4) and 315 (4) of the German Commercial Code) 1. Conceptual framework and governance The internationally recognised framework created by COSO (Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission) forms the conceptual basis for TUI Group’s accounting-related internal control system. On the basis of section 107 (3) of the German Stock Corporation Act, the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board of TUI AG reviews the auditing of the annual financial statements, monitoring the accounting process and the effectiveness of the internal control and risk management systems. The reliability of financial reporting and the monitoring of the financial accounting process as well as the effectiveness of the internal control and risk management systems are described in the Audit Committee Report. This also takes account of the effectiveness of the accounting-related internal control and risk management system. Audit Committee Report, see page 19. The Group’s auditors gain insight into TUI Group’s established control environment and control measures. The accounting-related audits by the auditor are complemented by an assessment of selected controls. The audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Group auditor and the audit of the individual financial statements of Group companies included in the consolidated financial statements, in particular, constitute a key non-process-related monitoring measure in relation to Group accounting. In Group accounting, the risk management system, implemented as a component of the internal control system in the form of an Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) System, also addresses the risk of misstatements in Group bookkeeping and external reporting. A more detailed explanation of the risk management system is provided in the section on Risk Governance in the Risk Report. 2. Use of IT systems Bookkeeping transactions are captured in the individual financial statements of TUI AG and of the subsidiaries of TUI AG through local accounting systems, above all supplied by SAP. When preparing TUI AG’s consolidated financial statements, the subsidiaries complement their individual financial statements by setting up standardised reporting packages in the Oracle Hyperion Financial Management (HFM) reporting system. HFM is used as the uniform reporting and consolidation system throughout the Group and hence no additional interfaces are involved in preparing the consolidated financial statements. All consolidation processes used to prepare the consolidated financial statements of TUI AG, e. g. capital consolidation, the consolidation of assets and liabilities and the elimination of expenses and income and at equity measurement, are generated and fully documented in HFM. Virtually all elements of TUI AG’s consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures in the Notes, are developed from and validated by the HFM consolidation system. HFM also provides various modules for evaluation purposes in order to present complementary information to explain TUI AG’s consolidated financial statements. The HFM reporting and consolidation system has an in-built workflow process whereby, when the reporting companies capture their data packages within the system, they are then locked out from making any further changes to that data. This ensures data integrity within the system. This workflow process has been checked and validated by the TUI AG Group Audit department on several occasions since the system was introduced. At their own discretion, TUI AG’s Group auditors select certain individual financial statements from the financial statements entered in the HFM reporting and consolidation system by the Group companies, which are then reviewed for the purposes of auditing the consolidated financial statements. 3. Specific risks related to (Group) Accounting Specific risks related to (Group) accounting may arise, for example, from unusual or complex business transactions, in particular at critical times towards the end of the financial year. Business transactions not routinely processed also entail special risks. The discretion necessarily granted to employees for the recognition and measurement of assets and liabilities may result in further (Group) accounting-related risks. The outsourcing and transfer of accounting-specific tasks to service companies may also give rise to specific risks. 4. Key regulation and control activities to ensure proper and reliable (Group) Accounting The internal control measures aimed at securing proper and reliable (Group) accounting ensure that business transactions are fully recorded in a timely manner in accordance with legal requirements and the Articles of Association. This also ensures that assets and liabilities are properly recognised, measured and presented in the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements. The control operations also ensure that bookkeeping records provide reliable and comprehensive information. Controls implemented to secure proper and reliable accounting include, for instance, analysis of facts and developments on the basis of specific indicators. Separation of administrative, execution, settlement and authorisation functions and the implementation of these functions by different persons reduces the potential for fraudulent operations. Organisational measures also aim to capture any corporate or Groupwide restructuring or changes in sector business operations rapidly and appropriately in (Group) accounting. They also ensure, for instance, that bookkeeping transactions are correctly recognised in the period in which they occur in the event of changes in the IT systems used by the accounting departments of Group companies. The internal control system likewise ensures that changes in the TUI Group’s economic or legal environment are mapped and that new or amended accounting standards are correctly applied. To safeguard financial processes, there is a Group-wide framework under which all major companies included in the consolidated financial statements as fully consolidated companies are required to report the nature of their controls and their implementation for financial reporting, fraud prevention and detection and effectiveness of working capital management in relation to defined risks from financial processes to the Group Risk & Controls function with system support and to assess their effectiveness on a quarterly basis. The Group Risk & Controls function reviews these reports on a sample basis and provides advice on how to improve efficiency and effectiveness. Where financial processes are carried out in the Group’s own Shared Service Center, this function provides support for the further development of the process and control framework. Based on the feedback received, Internal Audit selects companies for an in-depth review of the control measures in accordance with its own risk assessment. The TUI Group’s accounting policies together with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in compliance with EU legislation, govern the uniform accounting and measurement principles for the German and foreign companies included in TUI’s consolidated financial statements. They include general accounting principles and methods, policies concerning the statement of financial position, income statement, notes, management report and cash flow statement. The TUI Group’s accounting policies also govern specific formal requirements for the consolidated financial statements. Besides defining the group of consolidated companies, they include detailed guidance on the reporting of financial information by those companies via the group reporting system HFM on a monthly, quarterly and year end basis. TUI’s accounting policies also include, for instance, specific instructions on the initiating, reconciling, accounting for and settlement of transactions between group companies or determination of the fair value of certain assets, especially goodwill. At Group level, specific controls to ensure proper and reliable (Group) accounting include the analysis and, where necessary, correction of the individual financial statements submitted by the Group companies, taking account of the reports prepared by the auditors and meetings to discuss the financial statements which involve both the auditors and local management. Any further content that requires adjusting can be isolated and processed downstream. The control mechanisms already established in the HFM consolidation system minimise the risk of processing erroneous financial statements. Certain parameters are determined at Group level and have to be applied by Group companies. This includes parameters applicable to the measurement of pension provisions or other provisions and the interest rates to be applied when cash flow models are used to calculate the fair value of certain assets. The central implementation of impairment tests for goodwill recognised in the financial statements secures the application of uniform and standardized evaluation criteria. 5. Disclaimer With the organisational, control and monitoring structures established by the TUI Group, the internal control and risk management system enables company-specific facts to be captured, processed and recognised in full and properly presented in the Group’s accounts. However, it lies in the very nature of the matter that discretionary decision-making, faulty checks, criminal acts and other circumstances, in particular, cannot be ruled out and will restrict the efficiency and reliability of the internal control and risk management systems, so that even Group-wide application of the systems cannot guarantee with absolute certainty the accurate, complete and timely recording of facts in the Group’s accounts. Any statements made relate exclusively to TUI AG and to subsidiaries according to IFRS 10 included in TUI AG’s consolidated financial statements.Overall Assessment by the Executive Board

and Report on expected Developments Actual business performance 2023 compared with our guidance Overall, the operating and financial indicators showed a positive year-on-year development, as expected in our guidance. In the period under review, revenue by TUI Group rose from € 16.5 bn to € 20.7 bn. The year-on-year growth of 25.8 % at constant currency thus matched the strong increase assumed in our guidance. Likewise, TUI Group’s underlying EBIT rose by € 568.5 m to an operating profit of € 977.2 m in financial year 2023. This means that we achieved the expected considerable improvement in underlying EBIT. The net income of € 22.1 m adjusted in the income statement in the period under review were outside the corridor we had expected, which included net costs of € 60 m to € 80 m. This is due in particular to the unplanned gain on disposal of € 91 m from the sale of the tour operator business by the equity method accounted company Sunwing Travel Group Inc., Ontario in the Northern Region segment. Due to the significant recovery in underlying EBIT, ROIC and EVA also improved considerably in financial year 2023, as expected. In the period under review, TUI Group’s ROIC stood at 19.10 % (previous year 7.49 %). Taking account of the Group’s weighted cost of capital of 11.76 % (previous year 12.63 %), this resulted in positive Economic Value Added of € 375.6 m (previous year negative Economic Value Added of € 280.7 m). In the period under review, the cash outflows from net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment and financial investments of € 493.7 m (previous year net outflow of € 315.9 m) were withinh the expected range of € 450 m to € 500 m. Our forecast had expected an almost stable development of the Group’s net debt, excluding the capital increase carried out in financial year 2023. Against the backdrop of the net cash inflows from the capital increase implemented in April 2023 and the redemption payments made to the Economic Stabilisation Fund, we had adjusted our guidance for the Group’s net debt to around € 2.4 bn as at the end of financial year 2023 in our Half-Year Financial Report. At € 2.1 bn, the Group’s net debt reported as at the end of financial year 2023 was significantly below the net debt of € 3.4 bn carried at the previous year’s reporting date and slightly below our updated guidance. The considerable decline reflected in particular the cash inflow from operating activities of € 1,637.3 m and the cash inflow from the capital increase effected in the period under review of € 1,760.9 m, less the payment of € 682.4 m made to redeem Silent Participation II to the Economic Stabilisation Fund. The improvement compared to the adjusted forecast was due in particular to higher cash and cash equivalents and positive effects from the translation of liabilities denominated in foreign currencies as at the balance sheet date. For financial year 2023, we had expected a slight reduction in specific CO2 emissions as against financial year 2022. In the period under review, relative CO2 emissions of our airlines declined by 3.9 % from 6.36 to 6.11 kg / 100 pkm. The improvement was primarily driven by higher load factors as against 2022 and our fleet renewal programme, under which older aircraft are replaced with new, more carbon-efficient aircraft. Projected development of global situation Projected development of World Output Var. % 2024 2023 World + 2.9 + 3.0 Euro zone + 1.2 + 0.7 Germany + 0.9 – 0.5 France + 1.3 + 1.0 UK + 0.6 + 0.5 US + 1.5 + 2.1 Russia + 1.1 + 2.2 Japan + 1.0 + 2.0 China + 4.2 + 5.0 India + 6.3 + 6.3 Source: Projections of International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Economic Outlook, October 2023



Macroeconomic situation and market development in tourism Despite signs of economic resilience in calendar year 2023 and progress in reducing headline inflation, economic activities are still generally falling short of pre-pandemic projections, especially in emerging market and developing economies, amid widening growth divergences across regions. Several forces are holding back the recovery. Some reflect the long-term consequences of the pandemic, Russia’s war in Ukraine, and cyclical factors including the effects of monetary policy tightening necessary to reduce inflation. A central driver of the recent fall in headline inflation is declining international commodity prices (IMF, World Economic Outlook, October 2023). Following a strong rebound in calendar year 2022, international tourism could climb close to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, driven by strong pent-up demand and the lifting of travel restrictions. Experts expect international arrivals in Europe to come close to their pre-pandemic levels after reaching 80 % in the previous year. Complete recovery of tourism remains subject to certain risks affecting global travel flows, like a potential economic slowdown in some regions, the loss of purchasing power amid high inflation and rapid interest hikes (UNWTO, World Tourism Barometer, September 2023). Effects on TUI Group As a global tourism provider, TUI Group depends on the political and legal framework and on consumer demand in the major source markets in which we operate with our hotel, cruise and tour operator brands. Our budget is based on IMF’s assumptions about the future development of the global economy and takes its guidance from UNWTO’s long-term forecast. Expected development of Group earnings TUI Group The translation of the income statements of foreign subsidiaries in our consolidated financial statements is based on average monthly exchange rates. TUI Group generates a considerable proportion of consolidated revenue and substantial earnings and cash flow contributions in non-euro currencies, in particular the pound sterling, the US dollar and the Swedish krona. Taking account of the seasonality in tourism, the value of these currencies against the euro in the course of the year therefore exerts a major impact on the financial indicators displayed in TUI AG’s consolidated financial statements. Our key financial performance indicators for our earnings position in financial year 2024 are revenue and underlying EBIT. Definition of underlying EBIT in Value-oriented Group management on page 31. Key performance indicators used for regular value analysis are Return On Invested Capital (ROIC) and Economic Value Added. ROIC for a given segment is compared with the segment-specific cost of capital. For the financial year 2024 it is expected that customer volumes will reach 2019 levels. In the course of the financial year 2023 TUI improved its financial position due to the recovery of its business, the capital increase and the prolongation of the credit facilities. Accordingly TUI has now far more options to hedge against changes in fuel prices or exchange rates. The further digitalisation of our business and the expansion of existing and new business areas are expected to take effect. Below we describe the key assumptions underlying the medium-term business planning in the segments. In its business plan, Hotels & Resorts expects to deliver further earnings growth due to capacity expansion, demand growth and increases in average selling prices. For the Cruises segment further recovery of results in the financial year 2024 is expected as the winter season of the financial year 2023 was still affected by the comparative late recovery of demand in 2022. Furthermore, results will increase in financial year 2024 due to the expansion of the fleets of Marella and TUI Cruises. In Summer 2023 Marella took over one cruise ship from TUI Cruises. This ship will be operated all-season beginning with the financial year 2024. TUI Cruises will launch a new ship in Summer 2024. However, the results will be negatively impacted by new imposed regulatory measures with the aim to reduce climate-damaging emissions. For example the EU emission trading system will be introduced stepwise in the cruise sector beginning with 2024. The future development of TUI Musement depends in part on the development of customer numbers in Markets & Airlines. TUI Musement will also generate growth through the sale of tours, activities and tickets due to the expansion of its own / direct distribution via the internet and the app. In Markets & Airlines, beginning with the financial year 2024 it is expected that customer numbers will reach 2019 levels. Wider use of online distribution, the provision of dynamic production capacities for flights and accommodation and the investments in digitalisation are expected to further improve the results. In addition, TUI has now by far more options to hedge against changes in fuel prices and in exchange rates in comparison to financial year 2023. Otherwise will the emission trading system of the EU and Great Britain lead to higher expenses. Below, we present TUI Group’s expected development in financial year 2024 based on the constant currency rates for financial year 2023. Expected development of Group turnover and underlying EBIT € million 2023 2024* Revenue 20,666 At least 10 % growth Underlying EBIT 977 At least 25 % growth Adjustments – 22 approx. € 25 – 35 m costs * Variance year-on-year assuming constant foreign exchange rates are applied to the result in the current and prior period and within the framework of the macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties currently known, especially around the Middle East. Revenue TUI Group revenue totalled € 20.7 bn in the year under review. For financial year 2024, we expect TUI Group’s revenue to increase by at least 10 % year-on-year. Underlying EBIT TUI Group’s underlying EBIT in financial year 2023 amounted to € 977.2 m. For financial year 2024, we expect TUI Group’s underlying EBIT to improve by at least 25 % year-on-year. Adjustments For financial year 2024, we expect a net negative effect from adjustments in a range of € 25 m to € 35 m. For details on objectives and strategies, see page 24 onwards; for details on risks, see Risk Report from page 35 onwards. ROIC and Economic Value Added Due to the expected improvement in our operating result, ROIC and Economic Value Added are also expected to improve strongly year-on-year, depending on how capital costs for TUI Group develop. Expected development of financial position To forecast the Group’s financial position in financial year 2024, we have defined the Group’s net capital expenditure and investments and its net financial position as key performance indicators. Expected development of Group financial position € million 2023 2024 Net capex and investments 493.7 around € 475 – 525 m* Net debt 2,106.2 slight decrease * Excluding capital increase Peptoni S. A. Net capex and investments For financial year 2024, we expect net capex and investments in a range of € 475 m to € 525 m. Net financial position For financial year 2024, we expect the Group’s net debt to decrease slightly. Sustainable development Climate protection and emissions We have identified specific carbon emissions (in g CO2 / pkm) from our aircraft fleet as the key non-financial performance indicator. For financial year 2024, we expect specific CO2 emissions to slightly fall in comparison with financial year 2023. Overall Executive Board assessment of TUI Group’s current situation and expected development At the date of preparation of the Management Report (4 December 2023), the Executive Board assumes that costumer volumes in 2024 will reach 2019 levels. Furthermore, in the course of the financial year 2023 TUI improved its financial position due to the recovery of its business, the capital increase and the prolongation of the RCF. Accordingly TUI has now far more options to hedge against changes in fuel prices or exchange rates. The further digitalisation of our business and the expansion of existing and new business areas are expected to take effect. For financial year 2024, we therefore expect TUI Group’s underlying EBIT to improve by at least 25 % year-on-year on a constant currency basis. Outlook for TUI AG The future business performance of TUI AG is essentially subject to the same factors as those impacting TUI Group. Due to the business ties between TUI AG and its Group companies, the outlook, opportunities and risks presented for TUI Group are largely mirrored by expectations for TUI AG. The comments made for TUI Group therefore also apply to TUI AG. Opportunity Report TUI Group’s opportunity management follows the Group strategy. Responsibility for systematically identifying and taking up opportunities rests with the operational management of the Hotels & Resorts, Cruises and TUI Musement segments as well as our source markets. Market scenarios and critical success factors for the individual sectors are analysed and assessed in the framework of the Group-wide planning and control process. The core task of the Group’s Executive Board is to secure profitable growth for TUI Group again by optimising the shareholding portfolio and developing the Group structure over the long term. Opportunities and risks arising from macro trends In particular, a decline in fuel costs as well as a lower general price increase would have a positive impact on the TUI Group and its segments in financial year 2024. Corporate strategy opportunities Opportunities arise from accelerating the Group’s transformation into a digital platform business. We will expand hotel-only and flight-only products and broaden our dynamic packaging opportunities. We will prioritise the planned transformation of our digital platform in the TUI Musement segment. Operational opportunities We intend to operate as an asset-light organisation and see opportunities in the implementation of our asset-right strategy in our Hotels & Resorts and Cruises businesses. We are reviewing unprofitable activities and will divest them as appropriate. climate-related opportunities As short to medium term opportunities, we identified more efficient aircraft and cruise ships as well as a shift to renewable energy sources at hotels & resorts as a way to reduce operating costs in connection with CO2 emissions. We further see an opportunity to offer lower-emission air travel, cruise travel and hotel stays as a way to improve our competitive position. Providing alternative modes of transport including a move to high-speed rail is also seen as an opportunity for our business. We are examining how we can utilise these opportunities. The summer season 2023 in Turkey and Greece for selected destinations has been expanded which has been well received by our customers. In the long term, we expect to see this more frequently and in more destinations following a shift in consumer preferences from peak seasons where heat waves may be imminent to shoulder seasons where the wheather is still very favourable for travel. In addition, our business model is flexible to offer new destinations based on changing weather conditions, e. g. more travel to destinations around the Baltic Sea. We continue to monitor these trends and embed them into our strategic and operational planning. Business Review Macroeconomic, Industry and Market Framework Macroeconomic development Development of World Output Var. % 2023* 2022 World + 3.0 + 3.5 Eurozone + 0.7 + 3.3 Germany – 0.5 + 1.8 France + 1.0 + 2.5 UK + 0.5 + 4.1 US + 2.1 + 2.1 Russia + 2.2 – 2.1 Japan + 2.0 + 1.0 China + 5.0 + 3.0 India + 6.3 + 7.2 * Projection Source: International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Economic Outlook, October 2023 Overall, the world economy has grown moderately so far in calendar year 2023. Widespread fears of recession among the world’s leading economies in the wake of monetary policy tightening largely look to be fading. Overall, the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has remained slow and uneven, with major regional divergences, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the associated distortions in the energy and food markets. Economic activity in emerging markets and developing economies, in particular, has fallen substantially short of its pre-pandemic path (IMF, World Economic Outlook, October 2023). Key exchange rates and commodity prices TUI Group companies operate on a worldwide scale. This presents financial risks for TUI Group arising from changes in exchange rates and commodity prices. The essential financial transaction risks from operations concern euros and US dollars. They mainly result from foreign exchange items in the individual Group companies, for instance jet fuel and bunker oil or ship handling, or from sourcing transactions by hotels. The parity of sterling against the euro affects the translation of results generated in the UK market in TUI’s consolidated financial statements. Changes in commodity prices above all affect TUI Group when procuring fuels such as aircraft fuel and bunker oil. In Tourism, risks relating to changes in exchange rates and price risks from fuel sourcing are partly hedged by derivatives. Information on hedging strategies and risk management as well as financial transactions and the scope of such transactions at the balance sheet date is provided in the sections Financial position and Risk report in the Management Report and the section Financial instruments in the Notes to the consolidated financial statements. Financial position from page 74, Risk report from page 35, and Financial instruments in the Notes from page 249. The exchange rate charts are presented on the basis of the indirect quotation format customary in the foreign exchange market. If the exchange rate falls, the foreign currency is appreciating against the euro. By contrast, if the exchange rate rises, the foreign currency is depreciating against the euro.

Industry overview As a global leisure experiences provider, the development of the international tourism market has an impact on all business areas of the Group. The key indicators used to measure the size of the tourism sector include the number of international tourist arrivals. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the number of international tourist arrivals grew by an average of 5 % year-on-year from 2009 to 2019 (UNWTO, World Tourism Barometer, January 2020). This growth was driven by a number of factors: the relatively stable global economy, a growing middle class in the emerging economies, technological progress, and an easing of visa requirements. With the outbreak and the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of calendar year 2020, almost all activities in the sector came to a standstill, and as a result, international tourist arrivals declined significantly. However, as travel restrictions eased and mobility was restored, tourism demand has rebounded. From January to July 2023, international tourist arrivals reached 84 % of 2019 levels globally, and 91 % in Europe, with the expectation that volumes will return closer to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year (UNWTO, World Tourism Barometer, September 2023). In Summer 2023, TUI Group has seen volumes in its Markets & Airlines business return almost fully back to 2019 levels. Change of international tourist arrivals versus 2019 in % Var. % 2023*

versus 2019 2022

versus 2019 World – 16 – 34 Europe – 9 – 20 Asia and the Pacific – 39 – 72 Americas – 13 – 29 Africa – 8 – 33 Middle East + 20 – 5 Source: UNWTO Tourism Dashboard and World Tourism Barometer, September 2023 * Period January till July Travel intermediary market A travel intermediary operates between a provider of tourism services, such as an airline or a hotel, and final customers, typically delivering distribution, packaging and / or related services. Their advantage compared with direct suppliers is generally related to their distribution and (in the case of tour operators) fulfilment and service capabilities. Travel intermediaries include tour operators, travel agents, and online travel agencies (OTAs). These business models vary substantially. All may offer their customers a component product (e. g. flight, accommodation) or a package product (comprising e. g. flight, hotel and transfers), usually through a combination of offline (i. e. travel agencies) and online channels (i.e. web and app). Booking preference has shifted to online over time, a trend which was further accelerated during the pandemic. In order to secure flight and hotel capacity in advance, a tour operator may enter into a wholesale contract with the supplier, often involving some form of commitment to a certain amount of capacity at a specified price. Where the tour operator commits to capacity, they take on the risk of filling it; in return, they can expect the supplier to offer them a favourable rate and the opportunity to secure accommodation on an exclusive basis, as well as the ability to yield the capacity. Alternatively, tour operators can dynamically access flight and hotel supply, either direct with the supplier, or via a bedbank, or via a global distribution system. This does not involve taking risk, and provides additional choice and flexibility for the customer (for example, relating to choice of departure airport, time of flights and duration of holiday). OTAs, by contrast, typically do not commit to taking capacity, nor are they as deeply involved in the fulfilment and service of the holiday. Their offering to suppliers is a digital distribution platform with broad customer reach, generally without any exclusivity of offer. Airline market The airline industry was hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 crisis, as airlines around the world had to ground their aircraft and cancel flights due to global travel bans. In addition the European industry faced significant disruption in 2022, in particular due to shortage of staff in critical areas of operations (e. g. ground handling and airports), driven by delayed ramping up of staff after COVID 19 ramping down and due to shortages in the labour market. Despite this, air passenger traffic rebounded significantly in 2022, and has continued its recovery in 2023, with global revenue expected to reach 90 % of 2019 (IATA, Global Outlook for Air Transport, June 2023). The airline industry, like many others, has been impacted by higher inflation, in particular in relation to jet fuel prices, driven up by energy shortages and the war in Ukraine, as well as rising interest rates and labour shortages. As a result of this, plus demand returning back to 2019 levels, average airfares have increased (IATA, Global Outlook for Air Transport, June 2023). Climate change is a further challenge facing the industry. The industry is committed to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, meaning the current reliance on carbon offsetting will need to end. It is expected that Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) will become the most important means for the industry to achieve its reduction targets, however, predicted demand is far in excess of current production (Skift State of Travel 2023, July 2023). Hotel market The COVID-19 pandemic had significant impacts on the hotel sector as travel and hotel restrictions imposed by governments in many countries resulted in the temporary closing of hotels and a significant decline in the number of bed nights. The recovery of the hotel market was initiated with the resumption of domestic travel. Following the lifting of governmental restrictions, international travel contributed to an increase in bed nights. The hotel market comprises business and leisure hotels. Leisure hotels feature a number of characteristics distinguishing them from business hotels, including longer average lengths of stay and differences in location, room features and service offerings. From a demand perspective, the leisure hotel market in Europe comprises several smaller sub-markets catering to customers’ individual needs and preferences. The sub-markets comprise premium, comfort and budget hotels as well as family / apartment hotels and club or resort hotels. Hotel companies may offer a variety of hotels for different market segments, often defined by price segment, star rating, exclusivity or available facilities. In Europe, in particular, there are many small, often family-run hotels, which are less upscale and have fewer financial resources. Most family-owned hotels are not branded. Given the large number of ownership and operating models for leisure hotels and the fragmented competitive landscape which, at least in Europe, is not dominated by large hotel chains, the competitive environment differs greatly between locations. Despite this strong fragmentation, a structural change can be observed in the European hotel industry, as in nearly all regions in the world. The share held by hotel chains is increasing, as well as the focus on direct distribution and customer loyalty. Sustainability and emissions reduction is strongly in focus for the hotels sector, with many major brands committing to emissions reduction targets and other goals including to energy efficiency, water conservation and waste reduction. Inflation is another key issue for the industry, driven by rising energy costs, higher interest rates, and labour shortages. Although hotel revenue (based on the major global brands) has been increasing, driven by the post-pandemic recovery and strong pricing, hotels may need to increase their efficiency in order to remain competitive (Skift State of Travel 2023, July 2023). Cruise market From the end of July 2022, nearly the entire global ocean-going cruise fleet was back in operation after the pandemic-induced suspension of operation. Sector forecasts regarding the pandemic impact and recovery project passenger volume to exceed the levels recorded in baseline year 2019 by the end of 2023 and recover in excess of 27 % above 2019 levels by the end of 2026 (CLIA, State of the Cruise Industry 2023). In calendar year 2022, the largest source markets were North America, Western Europe, Asia and Australia /

New Zealand / Pacific. Based on passenger volume, the most popular destinations within that period were the Caribbean, Central and Western Mediterranean, Northern Europe, North America and Eastern Mediterranean (CLIA, State of the Cruise Industry 2023). Similar to the airline and hotel sectors, emissions reduction and the path to net zero is strongly in focus for the cruise industry. In addition, new regulations are being introduced, with additional International Maritime Organisation (IMO) rules on carbon intensity and rating system having entered into force at the start of 2023, and the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) being phased in from 2024. Experiences and attractions market The market for experiences and attractions is a sizeable and rapidly growing tourism segment (based on TUI estimates). The market is diverse, complex and highly fragmented on the supplier side, and is predominantly operated offline. Intermediation and in-destination presence therefore play a key role. However, due to growing consolidation and digitalisation, the market is undergoing change. Online bookings have increased, and many operators took the chance during the pandemic to invest in websites, digital marketing and software. In addition, the growth of OTAs impacts how customers find and book experiences, and has prompted operators to improve their technology and digital marketing (Phocuswire news, October 2022). Our brand Our brand is symbolised by our smiling red logo and stands for our aim to create the moments that make customers lives richer. Our new vision ‘Excellence in Leisure Experiences’ is about making our ambition clear to the marketplace. We strive to do this at every point in the customer journey both in the physical and digital worlds. Our new brand world crystalises this with a clear brand purpose, identity and promise. Pre-pandemic, we successfully migrated our local brands to a single global TUI brand. This established TUI as one of the best-known travel and leisure brands in our core markets in Europe (as measured by brand awareness and consideration in TUI brand performance tracking, conducted by Metrixlab). As we exited the pandemic, we sought to build on this success and support our growth ambitions, by broadening the TUI brand appeal into new customer segments and products. Our Live Happy campaign, which launched at the end of 2021, has performed well across all markets and segments (based on quantitative testing comparing our campaign to external benchmarks). Having built emotional resonance with the brand through initial campaigns, we have deployed further advertising to drive reappraisal and sales for our new and exclusive products e. g. Cities and TUI Blue Hotels. Our modular approach to advertising flexes by channel and segment, across markets and products, through the whole marketing funnel. To attract future segments, we increasingly look to diversify our media channel mix to reflect media viewing trends (such as video on demand and social media). Despite tough competition, we remain in the top spot for brand awareness and consideration, and continue to build and increase resonance based on brand identification and Net Promoter Score (TUI Brand Pulse Tracking, July 2023). We have also extended our brand beyond advertising – to all of the touchpoints we have with our customers, as well as to our people, directing them towards the same overarching goal of creating a sustainable and consistent customer journey. To do so, we use our customer centricity programme “Makers of Happy”, our values “Trusted”, “Unique” and “Inspiring” and our new employer brand “Let’s TUI It!”. All of this is intended to put TUI in a strong position. Group Earnings Comments on the consolidated income statement In the financial year 2023 TUI left behind the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Holiday Experience division the complete product portfolio could be offered. TUI Group’s business volume was significantly higher than in financial year 2022, which was still impacted by travel restrictions to contain COVID-19, in particular in the first half. In aviation business disruptions did not occur unlike in the financial year 2022. The number of guests reached near pre crisis levels, revenues exceeded pre crisis levels. In contrast the financial year 2023 was still affected by the general increase in prices, especially for fuel, and by changes in exchange rates. TUI was insufficiently hedged against these changes due to limited access to relevant hedging instruments. However, overall all the segments increased their results in comparison to the financial year 2022. Moreover, TUI Group’s performance is subject to seasonality due to the tourism business being characterised by the winter and summer travel months. TUI Group’s underlying EBIT improved significantly by € 568.5 m to € 977.2 m year-on-year, an improvement of € € 559.3 m on a constant currency basis. Consolidated Income Statement of TUI AG for the period from 1 Oct 2022 to 30 Sep 2023 € million 2023 2022 Var. % Revenue 20,665.9 16,544.9 + 24.9 Cost of sales 19,052.9 15,613.3 + 22.0 Gross profit 1,613.0 931.7 + 73.1 Administrative expenses 1,015.6 746.3 + 36.1 Other income 37.6 52.2 – 28.1 Other expenses 32.0 1.7 n. a. Impairment of financial assets 18.4 7.3 + 152.1 Financial income 87.6 35.9 + 144.4 Financial expenses 533.6 509.5 + 4.7 Share of result of investments accounted for using the equity method 407.2 100.7 + 304.2 Impairment (+) / Reversals of impairment (–) of net investments in joint ventures and associates – 5.4 1.6 n. a. Earnings before income taxes 551.2 – 145.9 n. a. Income taxes (expense [+], income [–]) 95.5 66.7 + 43.1 Group profit / loss 455.7 – 212.6 n. a. Group profit / loss attributable to shareholders of TUI AG 305.8 – 277.3 n. a. Group profit attributable to non-controlling interest 149.9 64.6 + 132.0 Revenue and cost of sales Revenue € million 2023 2022

adjusted Var. % Hotels & Resorts 1,032.5 806.2 + 28.1 Cruises 656.0 331.5 + 97.9 TUI Musement 770.0 578.4 + 33.1 Holiday Experiences 2,458.5 1,716.0 + 43.3 Northern Region 7,722.9 6,320.2 + 22.2 Central Region 7,329.7 5,787.3 + 26.7 Western Region 3,142.8 2,712.6 + 15.9 Markets & Airlines 18,195.4 14,820.1 + 22.8 All other segments 11.9 8.8 + 35.3 TUI Group 20,665.9 16,544.9 + 24.9 TUI Group (at constant currency) 20,821.5 16,544.9 + 25.8 In financial year 2023, TUI Group’s revenue increased by 24.9 % to € 20.7 bn. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 25.8 %. Revenue is presented alongside the cost of sales in the income statement, which increased by 22.0 % in the period under review. Gross profit The difference between revenue and the cost of sales increased as a result of the normalisation of the business by € 681.3 m year-on-year to a gross profit of € 1,613.0 m. Administrative expenses Administrative expenses increased by € 269.3 m year-on-year to € 1,015.6 m (previous year € 746.3 m). Administrative expenses increased due to the termination of state aid programmes as well as increased exchange rates. Other income and other expenses In financial year 2023 other income mainly reflects gains from the disposal of aircraft assets and income from emission certificates. In the previous year, other income included the gain on disposal of Nordhotel S. A. in October 2022 and also subsequent income relating to the disposal of Riu Hotels S. A. in financial year 2021. In financial year 2023, other expenses result from portion of the goodwill allocated to the segment Northern Region was disposed with the transfer of the operational business of Sunwing. This portion was determined as the relative value of the operations of Sunwing disposed of in relation to the retained segment Northern Region. In the previous year, other expenses included in particular losses from the disposal of aircraft assets. Financial result The financial result in the 2023 financial year amounted to € – 445.9 m after € – 473.7 m in the previous year. The increase in financial income mainly resulted from higher interest income of € 76.9 m, up 192.4 % (previous year € 26.3 m). The increase in financial expenses was mainly due to 6.7 % higher interest expenses of € 525.1 m (previous year € 492.1 m), in particular driven by liabilities to banks and lease liabilities, the unwinding of discount on provisions and the measurement of hedges. On the other hand, lower expenses were incurred for other interest and similar expenses, largely due to lower interest expenses. Share of result of joint ventures and associates The share of result from joint ventures and associates of € 407.2 m (previous year € 100.7 m) comprises the proportionate net profit for the year of these companies. The increase by € 306.4 m was in particular driven by the normalisation of the business. In addition, Sunwing realised a gain of € 110.3 m from the sale of its operating activities, which increased the share of result of joint ventures and associates. Earnings before income taxes In the period under review, earnings before income taxes totalled € 551.2 m, an improvement of € 697.1 m year-on-year. In the previous year, a loss of € – 145.9 m was recorded. Group profit / loss The Group profit for financial year 2023 totalled € 455.7 m, an increase of € 668.3 m year-on-year (previous year loss of € – 212.6 m). Share in Group loss attributable to TUI AG shareholders The share in Group loss attributable to TUI AG shareholders amounted to € 305.8 m in financial year 2023 (previous year € – 277.3 m). Non-controlling interests In the completed financial year, non-controlling interests in the Group result totalled € 149.9 m (previous year € 64.6 m. They mainly related to RIUSA II Group. Earnings per share The interest in the Group result attributable to TUI AG shareholders resulted in basic earnings per share of € 0.80 (previous year € – 1.02) in financial year 2023. Earnings per share for all periods presented were adjusted for the effect of the capital reduction carried out in February 2023 at a ratio of 10:1 and the effect of the bonus component of subscription rights issued as part of the capital increase in March 2023. Alternative Performance indicators The Group’s main financial KPI is underlying EBIT. We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, income taxes and income and expenses for the measurement of the Group’s interest hedges. EBIT by definition includes goodwill impairments. Underlying EBIT is adjusted by income and expense items impacting or distorting the assessment of the operating profitability of the segments and the Group due to their level and frequency. These items include gains on disposal from investments, major gains and losses from the sale of assets and major restructuring and integration expenses. In addition, adjustments are carried for all effects from purchase price allocations, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments. Adjustments made in the reconciliation to underlying EBIT include goodwill impairments. Reconciliation to underlying EBIT of TUI Group € million 2023 2022 Var. % Earnings before income taxes 551.2 – 145.9 n. a. plus: Net interest expense (excluding expense / income from measurement of interest hedges) 432.6 478.9 – 9.7 plus: Expense / less income from measurement of interest hedges 15.6 – 13.0 n. a. EBIT 999.3 320.0 + 212.3 Adjustments: less / plus: Separately disclosed items – 45.8 58.7 n. a. plus: Expense from purchase price allocation 23.7 30.1 – 21.3 Underlying EBIT 977.2 408.7 + 139.1 TUI Group’s EBIT increased by € 679.4 m to € 999.3 m in financial year 2023. EBIT € million 2023 2022

adjusted Var. % Hotels & Resorts 555.5 476.6 + 16.6 Cruises 236.0 0.8 n. a. TUI Musement 23.9 6.4 + 274.9 Holiday Experiences 815.5 483.7 + 68.6 Northern Region 151.8 – 137.6 n. a. Central Region 83.6 47.0 + 77.7 Western Region 79.2 – 29.3 n. a. Markets & Airlines 314.5 – 119.9 n. a. All other segments – 130.6 – 43.9 – 197.7 TUI Group 999.3 320.0 + 212.3 TUI Group’s operating EBIT adjusted for one-off effects (underlying EBIT) improved by € 568.5 m to € 977.2 m in financial year 2023. Underlying EBIT € million 2023 2022

adjusted Var. % Hotels & Resorts 549.5 480.3 + 14.4 Cruises 236.0 0.8 n. a. TUI Musement 36.0 23.7 + 51.7 Holiday Experiences 821.5 504.7 + 62.8 Northern Region 71.5 – 101.6 n. a. Central Region 88.1 74.6 + 18.1 Western Region 81.1 – 31.5 n. a. Markets & Airlines 240.6 – 58.6 n. a. All other segments – 84.8 – 37.4 – 126.6 TUI Group 977.2 408.7 + 139.1 TUI Group (at constant currency) 968.0 408.7 + 136.8 In financial year 2023, net income were adjusted by € 45.8 m for one-off effects. For details, please refer to the Notes to the segment data. For one-off effects, please see page 206. Other segment indicators Reconciliation to underlying EBITDA € million 2023 2022 Var. % EBIT 999.3 320.0 + 212.3 Amortisation and impairment (+) / reversals (–) of other intangible assets and depreciation and impairment (+) / reversals (–) of property, plants and equipment and right of use assets 859.1 883.4 – 2.7 EBITDA 1,858.5 1,203.3 + 54.4 Adjustments – 83.2 21.3 n. a. EBITDA (underlying) 1,775.3 1,224.6 + 45.0 EBITDA € million 2023 2022

adjusted Var. % Hotels & Resorts 740.4 685.3 + 8.0 Cruises 301.5 55.4 + 444.2 TUI Musement 59.2 39.4 + 50.3 Holiday Experiences 1,101.1 780.0 + 41.2 Northern Region 447.8 190.5 + 135.1 Central Region 180.8 158.2 + 14.3 Western Region 221.4 115.3 + 92.0 Markets & Airlines 850.0 464.0 + 83.2 All other segments – 92.7 – 40.7 – 127.8 TUI Group 1,858.5 1,203.3 + 54.5 Underlying EBITDA € million 2023 2022

adjusted Var. % Hotels & Resorts 734.4 651.1 + 12.8 Cruises 301.5 55.4 + 444.2 TUI Musement 62.9 49.2 + 27.8 Holiday Experiences 1,098.7 755.6 + 45.4 Northern Region 356.0 213.2 + 67.0 Central Region 184.2 180.5 + 2.0 Western Region 220.4 109.7 + 100.9 Markets & Airlines 760.8 503.5 + 51.1 All other segments – 84.3 – 34.5 – 144.3 TUI Group 1,775.3 1,224.6 + 45.0 Segmental Performance Holiday Experiences Holiday Experiences € million 2023 2022

adjusted Var. % Revenue 2,458.5 1,716.0 + 43.3 Underlying EBIT 821.5 504.7 + 62.8 Underlying EBIT (at constant currency) 836.7 504.7 + 65.8 Hotels & Resorts € million 2023 2022

adjusted Var. % Total revenue1 1,855.3 1,499.6 + 23.7 Revenue 1,032.5 806.2 + 28.1 Underlying EBIT 549.5 480.3 + 14.4 Underlying EBIT (at constant currency) 556.8 480.3 + 15.9 Available bed nights2 (in ’000) 38,521 37,761 + 2.0 Riu 13,751 13,490 + 1.9