  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  TUI AG
  News
  Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:21 2022-06-24 am EDT
1.717 EUR   -2.75%
04:10aTravel Group TUI's CEO to Step Down in September; CFO Named Successor
MT
04:02aHoliday group TUI says CEO Joussen to resign as board member
RE
03:56aTUI : Sebastian Ebel to become CEO of TUI - Fritz Joussen hands over at the end of the financial year
PU
TUI AG: Changes to the Executive Board

06/24/2022 | 03:48am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Personnel
TUI AG: Changes to the Executive Board

24-Jun-2022 / 09:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Changes to the Executive Board

Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR and Article 17 of UK MAR


Hanover, 24 June 2022. Mr Friedrich Joussen, CEO of TUI AG, today exercised his right to resign from his office as a member of the Executive Board with effect from 30 September 2022.

At its meeting on 23 June 2022, the Presiding Committee of TUI AG's Supervisory Board resolved to propose to the Supervisory Board that, in the event of Mr Friedrich Joussen's resignation, Mr Sebastian Ebel, currently TUI AG's Chief Financial Officer, shall be appointed Chairman of the Executive Board and Mr Mathias Kiep, currently Group Director Controlling, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations, shall be appointed Chief Financial Officer, both with effect from 01 October 2022 for a period of three years until 30 September 2025.
 

ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Mathias Kiep, Group Director Investor Relations,
Corporate Finance & Controlling		 + 44 (0)1293 645 925
+ 49 (0)511 566 1425
Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Group Investor Relations + 49 (0)511 566 1435
Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Relations Manager + 44 (0)1293 645 823
James Trimble, Investor Relations Manager + 44 (0)1582 315 293
Stefan Keese, Investor Relations Manager (Retail Investors) + 49 (0)511 566 1387
Media  
Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Media Relations + 49 (0)511 566 6024

 

24-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)511 566-1425
Fax: +49 (0)511 566-1096
E-mail: Investor.Relations@tui.com
Internet: www.tuigroup.com
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
WKN: TUAG00
Listed: Regulated Market in Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1382913

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1382913  24-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382913&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
