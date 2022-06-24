TUI AG: Changes to the Executive Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Hanover, 24 June 2022. Mr Friedrich Joussen, CEO of TUI AG, today exercised his right to resign from his office as a member of the Executive Board with effect from 30 September 2022.



At its meeting on 23 June 2022, the Presiding Committee of TUI AG's Supervisory Board resolved to propose to the Supervisory Board that, in the event of Mr Friedrich Joussen's resignation, Mr Sebastian Ebel, currently TUI AG's Chief Financial Officer, shall be appointed Chairman of the Executive Board and Mr Mathias Kiep, currently Group Director Controlling, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations, shall be appointed Chief Financial Officer, both with effect from 01 October 2022 for a period of three years until 30 September 2025.

