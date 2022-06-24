TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Changes to the Executive Board
24-Jun-2022 / 09:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Changes to the Executive Board
Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR and Article 17 of UK MAR
Hanover, 24 June 2022. Mr Friedrich Joussen, CEO of TUI AG, today exercised his right to resign from his office as a member of the Executive Board with effect from 30 September 2022.
At its meeting on 23 June 2022, the Presiding Committee of TUI AG's Supervisory Board resolved to propose to the Supervisory Board that, in the event of Mr Friedrich Joussen's resignation, Mr Sebastian Ebel, currently TUI AG's Chief Financial Officer, shall be appointed Chairman of the Executive Board and Mr Mathias Kiep, currently Group Director Controlling, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations, shall be appointed Chief Financial Officer, both with effect from 01 October 2022 for a period of three years until 30 September 2025.
ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES
Mathias Kiep, Group Director Investor Relations,
Corporate Finance & Controlling
+ 44 (0)1293 645 925
+ 49 (0)511 566 1425
Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Group Investor Relations
+ 49 (0)511 566 1435
Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Relations Manager
+ 44 (0)1293 645 823
James Trimble, Investor Relations Manager
+ 44 (0)1582 315 293
Stefan Keese, Investor Relations Manager (Retail Investors)