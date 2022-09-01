Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TUI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:46 2022-09-01 am EDT
1.460 EUR   -4.48%
09:33aTUI AG : Director Declaration
EQ
08/22TUI : UBS reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
08/12TUI : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TUI AG: Director Declaration

09/01/2022 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Director Declaration

01-Sep-2022 / 15:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG

Director Declaration

TUI AG (the “Company”) announces that it has been informed that Ms Dr Jutta Doenges, a member of the Company’s Supervisory Board, has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of Rock Tech Lithium Inc., Vancouver, Canada.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 185452
EQS News ID: 1433587

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1433587&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about TUI AG
09:33aTUI AG : Director Declaration
EQ
08/22TUI : UBS reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
08/12TUI : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/11TUI : Barclays reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
08/10Tui continues to expect return to significantly positive underlying ebit for the full y..
AQ
08/10MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : August 10, 2022
MS
08/10TUI says flight disruptions drove new loss
RE
08/10TUI : UBS maintains a Sell rating
MD
08/10FTSE 100 Edges Down as TUI, Prudential Fall
DJ
08/10TUI : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 275 M 16 391 M 16 391 M
Net income 2022 -156 M -157 M -157 M
Net Debt 2022 3 885 M 3 913 M 3 913 M
P/E ratio 2022 120x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 729 M 2 748 M 2 748 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 60 058
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,53 €
Average target price 1,92 €
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Ebel Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Rosenberger Chief Information Officer & Head-Future Markets
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG-43.41%2 748
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-24.01%6 241
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-5.62%2 191
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-21.01%1 903
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.0.86%1 576
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED-7.14%1 009