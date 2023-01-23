Advanced search
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
02:16:58 2023-01-23 pm EST
2.126 EUR   +1.33%
01/20Tui launches new hotel portals - individual bookings as a growth market
DP
01/20TUI: Luxury holiday demand boosts sales
RE
01/18Bank of America and Oddo BHF cut Whitbread
AN
TUI AG: Director Declaration

01/23/2023 | 01:09pm EST
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Director Declaration

23-Jan-2023 / 19:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG

Director Declaration

TUI AG (the “Company”) announces that according to an announcement of Uniper SE, Ms Dr Jutta Dönges, Member of the Company’s Supervisory Board, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Uniper SE, Düsseldorf, Germany, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as from 1 March 2023.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.


 
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
Financials
Sales 2023 18 509 M 20 057 M 20 057 M
Net income 2023 328 M 356 M 356 M
Net Debt 2023 3 395 M 3 679 M 3 679 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 745 M 4 071 M 4 059 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 56 204
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart TUI AG
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,10 €
Average target price 2,01 €
Spread / Average Target -4,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Ebel Chairman-Executive Board
Mathias Kiep CFO & Group Director-Controlling
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nina Daniela Scherf Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG38.03%4 059
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.3.38%6 530
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC0.09%3 807
BOWLERO CORP.6.82%2 387
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-4.92%1 858
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.7.45%1 669