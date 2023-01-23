23-Jan-2023 / 19:07 CET/CEST
TUI AG
Director Declaration
TUI AG (the “Company”) announces that according to an announcement of Uniper SE, Ms Dr Jutta Dönges, Member of the Company’s Supervisory Board, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Uniper SE, Düsseldorf, Germany, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as from 1 March 2023.
This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.
