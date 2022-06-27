Log in
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
03:45 2022-06-27 pm EDT
1.726 EUR   +1.53%
03:08pTUI AG : Directorate Change
EQ
03:05pSUPERVISORY BOARD CONFIRMED : Sebastian Ebel appointed as new CEO of the TUI Group
PU
10:31aSebastian Ebel to become CEO of TUI - Fritz Joussen hands over at the end of the financial year
AQ
TUI AG: Directorate Change

06/27/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Directorate Change

27-Jun-2022 / 21:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG

Directorate Change

TUI AG (the “Company”) announces that Mr Sebastian Ebel, already a member of the Company’s Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company’s Executive Board with effect from 1 October 2022.

In addition to this, Mr Mathias Kiep has been appointed as a new member of the Company’s Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 October 2022. No details are to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.11 and 9.6.13.

 
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 170954
EQS News ID: 1384809

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1384809&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
