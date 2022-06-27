TUI AG

Directorate Change

TUI AG (the “Company”) announces that Mr Sebastian Ebel, already a member of the Company’s Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company’s Executive Board with effect from 1 October 2022.

In addition to this, Mr Mathias Kiep has been appointed as a new member of the Company’s Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 October 2022. No details are to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.11 and 9.6.13.