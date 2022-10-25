25-Oct-2022 / 15:50 CET/CEST
TUI AG
Directorate Change
TUI AG (the “Company”) announces that Mr Frank Rosenberger, member of the Company’s Executive Board responsible for IT and Future Markets, will resign from his office as a member of the Executive Board as of 31 October 2022.
This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.11.
