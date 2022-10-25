Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TUI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:06 2022-10-25 am EDT
1.468 EUR   +2.55%
09:54aTui Supervisory Board Confirms Changes In Tui's Executive Board And Group Executive Committee : focus on customer experience and quality
PU
09:51aTui Ag : Directorate Change
EQ
10/20Aercap Signs Deals With TUI Group for Lease of Three Aircraft
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TUI AG: Directorate Change

10/25/2022 | 09:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Directorate Change

25-Oct-2022 / 15:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG

Directorate Change

TUI AG (the “Company”) announces that Mr Frank Rosenberger, member of the Company’s Executive Board responsible for IT and Future Markets, will resign from his office as a member of the Executive Board as of 31 October 2022.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.11.

 
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 196785
EQS News ID: 1471669

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1471669&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about TUI AG
09:54aTui Supervisory Board Confirms Chang : focus on customer experience and quality
PU
09:51aTui Ag : Directorate Change
EQ
10/20Aercap Signs Deals With TUI Group for Lease of Three Aircraft
MT
10/18Tui : and Cepsa join forces to decarbonise flying
PU
10/13Tui : ​Presentation
PU
10/13TUI : Berenberg keeps a Sell rating
MD
10/06European shares fall as investors fret about inflation, aggressive interest rates
RE
10/06Innovative Technologies, Sustainable : The innovations of Mein Schiff 3
PU
10/06Tui : selected as Priceline Tours & Activities partner for launch of Priceline Experiences
PU
10/05Allocation of phantom shares under TUI AG's Long Term Incentive Plans
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 447 M 16 253 M 16 253 M
Net income 2022 -198 M -196 M -196 M
Net Debt 2022 3 944 M 3 898 M 3 898 M
P/E ratio 2022 -26,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 555 M 2 525 M 2 525 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 60 058
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,43 €
Average target price 1,84 €
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Ebel Chairman-Executive Board
Mathias Kiep CFO & Group Director-Controlling
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Rosenberger Chief Information Officer & Head-Future Markets
Edgar Ernst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG-47.00%2 525
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-36.51%4 952
BOWLERO CORP.60.20%2 399
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-13.27%2 014
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.13.24%1 648
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-32.73%1 621