    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/29 10:52:18 am
2.773 EUR   -1.53%
TUI AG : Notice of 2022 annual general meeting
EQ
TUI : Merry Christmas from RIU Hotels & Resorts
PU
TUI : DZ Bank keeps a Sell rating
MD
TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

12/29/2021 | 10:02am EST
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

29-Dec-2021 / 16:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG

NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

 

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Notice of its 2022 Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. It can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/agm.

 
Analyst Recommendations on TUI AG
Financials
Sales 2022 15 229 M 17 204 M 17 204 M
Net income 2022 105 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2022 4 002 M 4 521 M 4 521 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 096 M 3 503 M 3 497 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 35 081
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2,82 €
Average target price 2,48 €
Spread / Average Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Ebel Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Rosenberger Chief Information Officer & Head-Future Markets
Hilka Schneider Group Director-Legal, Compliance & Board Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TUI AG9.95%3 503
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-33.52%2 388
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-13.80%2 352
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED27.31%2 265
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-13.50%1 928
BEIJING FUNSHINE CULTURE MEDIA CO., LTD.11.63%1 651